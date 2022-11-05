3pm team news: Haaland and Foden benched, no Mitrovic

Gameweek 15 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at 15:00 GMT this afternoon and there’s only one place to start with the team news.

Manchester City v Fulham is the headline act from a Fantasy perspective and there are notable benchings and omissions on both sides at the Etihad.

Erling Haaland is fit enough to return to the hosts’ matchday squad but is only among the substitutes, where he will warm the bench alongside Phil Foden.

The two starting centre-backs in midweek, Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte, are also benched.

There are, in fact, eight changes from the team that defeated Sevilla in midweek, with Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez the only ones to keep their places.

Fulham boss Marco Silva has made three alterations, all of them enforced.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is suffering from ankle pain, Bobby Decordova-Reid is suspended and Neeskens Kebano is out for several months after rupturing his Achilles.

Carlos Vinicius, Kenny Tete and Harry Wilson come into the side.

The other matches getting underway at the traditional kick-off time are Leeds United v Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest v Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton and Hove Albion.

Leeds are unsurprisingly unchanged after their Gameweek 14 heroics at Anfield, while the only tweak for the Cherries sees Ryan Fredericks oust Jordan Zemura.

Brentford’s two changes are enforced, as Keane Lewis-Potter and Mads Roerslev come in for the injured Kristoffer Ajer and the suspended Ivan Toney.

Steve Cooper has responded to Nottingham Forest’s 5-0 defeat to Arsenal by recalling Neco Williams, Brennan Johnson and Emmanuel Dennis.

Jesse Lingard, Renan Lodi and Taiwo Awoniyi all drop to the bench.

At Molineux, visitors Brighton are unchanged from their 4-1 win over Chelsea.

Caretaker Wolves boss Steve Davis makes three changes from last weekend, having his hand forced with two of them.

Hwang Hee-Chan replaces the suspended Diego Costa up top, while Joao Moutinho comes in for the injured Matheus Nunes.

Winger Adama Traore drops to the bench as Goncalo Guedes returns to the starting XI.

GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Harrison, Aaronson, Summerville, Rodrigo.

Subs: Ayling, Firpo, Klaesson, Llorente, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Klich, Fernandez.

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Fredericks, Cook, Lerma, Billing, Tavernier, Solanke, Moore.

Subs: Stephens, Christie, Rothwell, Stacey, Stanislas, Pearson, Anthony, Zemura, Plain.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Gundogan, Grealish, Alvarez.

Subs: Ortega, Dias, Haaland, Laporte, Gomez, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Ream, Diop, Robinson, Reed, Pereira, Palhinha, Wilson, Willian, Vinicius.

Subs: Rodak, Kurzawa, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Cairney, James, Onomah, Mbabu, Harris.

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson, Aurier, Cook, Williams, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Kouyate, Yates, Freuler, Dennis, McKenna.

Subs: Hennessey, Worrall, Mangala, Awoniyi, Lingard, O’Brien, Surridge, Boly, Lodi.

Brentford XI: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Dasilva, Wissa, Mee, Mbuemo, Lewis-Potter, Janelt, Roerslev.

Subs: Cox, Canos, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Damsgaard, Crama, Trevitt, Yarmoliuk.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, B. Traore, Neves, Guedes, Moutinho, Podence, Hee-Chan.

Subs: Sarkic, Ait-Nouri, Mosquera, Jonny, Ronan, A. Traore, Hodge, Fraser, Griffiths.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Gross, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Caicedo, Mac Allister, March, Lallana, Mitoma, Trossard.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Colwill, Welbeck, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, Veltman.

