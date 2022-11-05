Everton v Leicester team news: Vardy and Gordon benched

After the drama of the 3pm kick-offs, Everton v Leicester City rounds off the day’s Premier League action.

The match at Goodison Park gets underway at 5.30pm GMT.

Frank Lampard makes one change to the Everton team that drew at Fulham: Dwight McNeil starts in place of the underperforming Anthony Gordon, who drops to the bench.

Budget defender Nathan Patterson is among the substitutes again, having got minutes off the bench in his comeback game last weekend.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers make two changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Manchester City in their last game.

Jamie Vardy is replaced by Patson Daka in attack, while Boubakary Soumare comes in for Caglar Soyuncu as Rodgers reverts to a back four.

GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, McNeil, Iwobi, Gray, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Begovic, Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Gordon, Doucoure, Maupay, Davies, Garner

Leicester City XI: Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Justin, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Soumare, Maddison, Daka, Barnes

Subs: Iversen, Vardy, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Vestergaard, Mendy, Ndidi, Thomas

GAMEWEEK 15 RESULTS SO FAR

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek