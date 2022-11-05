336
Dugout Discussion November 5

Everton v Leicester team news: Vardy and Gordon benched

After the drama of the 3pm kick-offs, Everton v Leicester City rounds off the day’s Premier League action.

The match at Goodison Park gets underway at 5.30pm GMT.

Frank Lampard makes one change to the Everton team that drew at Fulham: Dwight McNeil starts in place of the underperforming Anthony Gordon, who drops to the bench.

Budget defender Nathan Patterson is among the substitutes again, having got minutes off the bench in his comeback game last weekend.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers make two changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Manchester City in their last game.

Jamie Vardy is replaced by Patson Daka in attack, while Boubakary Soumare comes in for Caglar Soyuncu as Rodgers reverts to a back four.

GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, McNeil, Iwobi, Gray, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Begovic, Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Gordon, Doucoure, Maupay, Davies, Garner

Leicester City XI: Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Justin, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Soumare, Maddison, Daka, Barnes

Subs: Iversen, Vardy, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Vestergaard, Mendy, Ndidi, Thomas

GAMEWEEK 15 RESULTS SO FAR

Wolverhampton Wanderers2 – 3Brighton and Hove Albion
Nottingham Forest2 – 2Brentford
Manchester City2 – 1Fulham
Leeds United4 – 3Bournemouth

  1. Deulofail
    2 mins ago

    Thoughts on Alvarez > Haaland(c) and activating BB?

    Sanchez
    Cancelo Gabriel Shaw
    KDB(v) Rashford Trossard Benrahma
    Darwin(c) Wilson Alvarez

    Pickford | Trippier, White, Xhaka | 1FT. 6.4 ITB

  2. fusen
    2 mins ago

    Asking for an extra potential save to get a single save point has resulted in goals too many times

  3. g40steve
    Barnes G
    Mads A

  4. Sim Simma
    Maddy 2nd Assist

  5. g40steve
    There’s my Foden replacement

  6. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    Maddison baby!

  7. Pad Randa (The OG)
    Benching Mitro for Barnes has worked out, for once.

  8. RICICLE
    1 min ago

    Damn Maddison again

  9. BeaversWithAttitude
    Nicely worked, Foxes!

  10. Totalfootball
    Maddison haul?

  11. Deulofail
    Oh there's a game on

  12. Wolfman180
    Well that Andreas to Iwobi punt didn't quite work out there

  13. Gizzachance
    Mount to madds paying off

