2pm team news: Wilson + Paqueta start, Edouard absent

Following on from Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Chelsea, there are three more Gameweek 15 matches taking place at 14:00 GMT.

Unai Emery makes two changes for Aston Villa in his first game in charge, with Lucas Digne and Jacob Ramsey coming in for Ashley Young and Danny Ings. That means Emiliano Martinez recovers, despite coming off with a head injury in Gameweek 14.

Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, makes just one alteration from midweek, with Marcus Rashford in for the suspended Bruno Fernandes.

At St Mary’s, Ralph Hasenhuttl makes four changes from last weekend’s defeat at Crystal Palace. Armel Bella-Kotchap and Juan Larios are recalled, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Theo Walcott also start.

As for the visitors, Callum Wilson leads the line, with Eddie Howe’s only change arriving on the wing, as Jacob Murphy comes in for the suspended Joelinton.

In east London, West Ham change their entire starting XI from their midweek Europa Conference League win. The most significant switch arrives in the number 10 position, with Lucas Paqueta replacing Flynn Downes. Gianluca Scamacca, meanwhile, is preferred up front to Michail Antonio.

At Crystal Palace, Patrick Vieira makes three alterations, with Nathaniel Clyne, Cheick Doucoure and Jordan Ayew coming in for Joel Ward, Luka Milivojevic and the injured Odsonne Edouard.

GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Dendoncker, Luiz, Ramsey, Buendia, Bailey, Watkins

Subs: McGinn, Sanson, Ings, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Bednarek, Olsen, Kamara

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Rashford, van de Beek, Garnacho, Ronaldo

Subs: Maguire, Martial, Malacia, Fred, Pellistri, Dubravka, Elanga, McTominay, Shoretire

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Larios, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Maitland-Niles, S Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Walcott, Adams

Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Lavia, Diallo, Aribo, Mara, A Armstrong, Edozie

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Murphy, Wilson

Subs: Darlow, Targett, Lascelles, Manquillo, Anderson, Fraser, Shelvey, Wood, Saint-Maximin

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma, Scamacca

Subs: Areola, Coufal, Fornals, Antonio, Lanzini, Downes, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Emerson

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Schlupp, Eze, Olise, Ayew, Zaha

Subs: Johnstone, Whitworth, Ward, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Mateta, Hughes, Ebiowei, Riedewald