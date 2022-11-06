Chelsea v Arsenal team news: Aubameyang + Zinchenko start

Gameweek 15 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday at the earlier than usual time of 12:00 GMT, with Chelsea v Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

Graham Potter makes three changes from midweek, with Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella and Ruben Loftus-Cheek coming in for Kalidou Koulibaly, the injured Ben Chilwell and Denis Zakaria.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, meanwhile, leads the line against his former club.

As for Arsenal, it’s business as usual, with just one change from the 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 14.

Oleksandr Zinchenko starts his first game since Gameweek 9, replacing Takehiro Tomiyasu.

GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Mount, Havertz, Sterling, Aubameyang

Subs: Bettinelli, Hall, Koulibaly, Kovacic, Ziyech, Gallagher, Zakaria, Pulisic, Broja

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Holding, Cedric, Elneny, Vieira, Sambi, Nelson, Nketiah