476
Dugout Discussion November 6

Chelsea v Arsenal team news: Aubameyang + Zinchenko start

476 Comments
Gameweek 15 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday at the earlier than usual time of 12:00 GMT, with Chelsea v Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

Graham Potter makes three changes from midweek, with Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella and Ruben Loftus-Cheek coming in for Kalidou Koulibaly, the injured Ben Chilwell and Denis Zakaria.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, meanwhile, leads the line against his former club.

As for Arsenal, it’s business as usual, with just one change from the 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 14.

Oleksandr Zinchenko starts his first game since Gameweek 9, replacing Takehiro Tomiyasu.

GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Mount, Havertz, Sterling, Aubameyang

Subs: Bettinelli, Hall, Koulibaly, Kovacic, Ziyech, Gallagher, Zakaria, Pulisic, Broja

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Holding, Cedric, Elneny, Vieira, Sambi, Nelson, Nketiah

476 Comments
  1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    44 mins ago

    Xhaka just swore on TV lol

    1. Mirror Man
      2 mins ago

      Good. I like this kind of thing.

  2. thegame983
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    Elneny loving life

    1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      43 mins ago

      The real Egyptian king

  3. Concrete
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Chelsea 0 1 Man City (2.0)

    1. Cantona's Kung Fu Kick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      should have BB this week....17 pts so far with Dier to go

  4. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    Knew they were bad but...

    Chelsea (0.24) 0-1 (2.38) Arsenal

    Wow!

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nothing surprising about that unless you weren't watching.

  5. ZeBestee
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Can we take a minute to applaud how good Saliba has been for Arsenal this season? Pace, control, positioning, dispossessions and heart. Absolute brilliant player.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Nah

      1. ZeBestee
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Even as a Chelsea fan, you can show sportmanship and do the needful. At the end, we are all first football fans.

    2. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      He's a bit too good for Arsenal 😉

      That core now with him & Jesus added is top tier, shame that one of them tarnishes the whole effort.

      1. ZeBestee
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        I will accept Jesus role if he can win us the PL. As much as i fault him for not scoring, i applaud him for a fantastic all round play he gives us.

  6. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    If Elneny gets a PL winners medal...

    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Cedric...

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      He will.

  7. Bada Bing
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    #PotterOut.

  8. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    It surprises me to see how you don't want to believe that Arsenal are going to win the league this season.

    There's no other competitor except City, who has been struggling in their away matches.

    1. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Bro, lets relax and wait til Feb to make any predictions. We need to play the same til then then think about winning it. Still long way to go.

    2. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      13 games into the season. World Cup will effect everyone's momentum good and bad.

  9. Razor Ramon
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Time for Eze to get me more bench points

  10. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    Its mind boggling how many times I've fallen on the wrong side of 50/50 decisions this season.

    Same old crap this week. I have Ward on my bench and played Raya as Brentford's clean sheet odds were marginally better than Leicester's.

    Played around with my bench order several times and settled on Williams, Saliba, Periera. Mitrovic absence means I get Williams 1. I felt Forest had a better chance of a clean sheet at home to Brentford with no Toney having tightened up recently and thought Chelsea would score. Switched Williams and Saliba around a few times but of course I settle on Williams first sub.

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      I follow a simple rule: Attackers always first on bench. No matter the opposition.

      You would have got at least Pereira points.

      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Im not sure what science is behind that? Who could have envisaged Mitrovic not playing, Fulham getting a pen and Periera taking it? Such unlikely points. I dont regret that decision at all as he was never a consideration to be first bench spot.

    2. keefyefc
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I did the same with the keepers
      Also, Williams ahead of Periera on bench
      We never learn the game is unpredictable but
      We continue to make predictable selections!

  11. Van der Faart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    21 points so far on the bench. 18 from 5 so far. LOL

  12. DRIZ ✅
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    Chelsea looks finished.

  13. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Leon Bailey eh

    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Dalot busted

  14. Old Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Suck on that Mr Grealish

