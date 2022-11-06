Spurs v Liverpool team news: Perisic + Darwin start, Kulusevski a sub

Gameweek 15 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes this afternoon, with Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool getting underway at 16:30 GMT.

Antonio Conte makes two changes from the midweek win in Marseille, with Emerson Royal and Yves Bissouma coming in for Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min.

That could mean Ivan Perisic supports Harry Kane up front in Spurs’ 3-5-2 formation.

Dejan Kulusevski, meanwhile, is among the substitutes.

As for Liverpool, Darwin Nunez is back in the starting XI after scoring off the bench against Napoli, along with Andrew Robertson and Harvey Elliott.

Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner and Curtis Jones drop out.

GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Dier, Lenglet, Davies, Royal, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Perisic, Kane

Subs: Forster, Doherty, Sanchez, Tanganga, Kulusevski, Skipp, Sarr, Gil, Moura

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago, Firmino, Salah, Darwin

Subs: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Ramsey, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho, Jones, Henderson

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek