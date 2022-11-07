FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 15

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 15.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news from Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Mihajlo Borozanov has regained the lead from Matt Johnston in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7), seeing a rise to 64th overall. He previously led after Gameweeks 11 and 12.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Meanwhile, Abayneh Dessalegn stays ahead for a second week in the Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and is now 73rd overall. This contest is open to all, with the league code being visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

LAST MAN STANDING

See this article for details on how to enter and play TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 88xxin).

The safety score for Gameweek 15 was 47, after hits, This removed 109 teams, as 1,179 go through to Gameweek 16.

Chris Pearce was the top scorer with 87, thanks to double-digit hauls from captain Mohamed Salah, Wilfried Zaha and Kieran Trippier. He has had three previous top thousand finishes plus a further four more inside the top 7k, putting him 643rd in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

LMS will reopen for new entries that have passed all the safety scores to date, as listed in LMS Update.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Sameer Sohail has increased his lead to four points in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues.

The highest tally in head-to-head leagues is Joe Clarkson of League 9 Division 27, grabbing 43 points out of a possible 45.

MODS & CONS

Chris Atkinson (RMT’s Professor) remains ahead of Luke Williams (SuperPuzzleFighter) for a third week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league, due to making fewer overall transfers.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Elsewhere, Harry Daniels (FPL Harry) has regained the top spot from Callum Bushell (FPL_talk) in the FFScout Family mini-league. He had previously led in joint first – with FPL Nymfria (Nym) – after Gameweek 8.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Stefan Rukanov (FPL Rookie) is the new leader of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx), which is for teams that have finished at least one season in the top 10,000. He has three previous top 7k finishes.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Hill is ahead for a seventh week in PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (code zqllwg) and is now up to 2,420th overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

For a 12th week, Benjamin Davis leads in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code ytok4b) and sits with a 4,996th global rank.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 champion Jon Reeson has made it five weeks in front in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Michael Giovanni leads for a fourth week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7) and has risen to 2,379th overall. Additionally, he is 18th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Jan Kępski is the new leader of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (wid4fw), for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes. His 93 points included big scores from Salah, Gabriel, Zaha and Trippier, plus a goal from captain Julian Álvarez and 18 points that were left on the bench!

He came 936th in 2019/20 and 100th in 2020/21, placing him 77th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Jan has also regained first place from Jarmo Savinainen in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes (league code chabns), which he had previously led after Gameweek 5.

FPL VETS

Ben Foster is the new leader of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league.

DECEMBER TO MAY LEAGUE

For one season only, the January to May League will become the December to May League and will start scoring in Gameweek 17 – immediately after the World Cup break and its unlimited transfers.

The league code is 02vm22 and over 500 teams have already entered, many of them carried forward automatically from last season.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.