Join FanTeam’s single-entry World Cup 2022 Fantasy game

With no Fantasy Premier League (FPL) to play during the four World Cup weeks, there is a big void to fill. Luckily, this is where FanTeam steps in with a fantastic World Cup Fantasy game to keep managers occupied.

We at Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to be partnering with FanTeam, who have listened to previous concerns about having to compete with rival managers that submit multiple teams to cover all bases.

Therefore, the main game of £5 entry will restrict each manager to one team only. It also has a minimum prize pool of £50,000 that awards the winner a tasty £5,000.

For those who like the old-school FanTeam with multiple teams allowed, the £20 buy-in tournament allows up to 25 entries per user, boasts a minimum guaranteed prize pool of £100,000 and at least £10,000 for first place.

As both options have a progressive prize pool, the £100,000 and £50,000 will continue to rise with each new entry beyond the minimum guarantee.

SCOUT’S COVERAGE OF WORLD CUP FANTEAM

Ahead of the big kick-off in under two weeks, we will be bringing you detailed previews, strategy guides, team reveals and more.

Naturally, many of our site’s writers and broadcasters will be playing the game, such as Az and Josh.

There will be plenty more videos to come from these two, so keep visiting our YouTube channel for more content.

HOW TO PLAY

FanTeam’s World Cup 2022 Fantasy game allows you to create a star-studded side full of football’s greatest names.

The contest has a very similar scoring system to FPL and will be played over seven Gameweeks, starting on November 20. No late entries will be accepted once Qatar and Ecuador kick off the opener.

Both money routes have the same format and rules:

£90m budget (increasing to £95m later on)

Pick an 11-man team, so there are no substitutes

A minimum of one goalkeeper plus at least three defenders, two midfielders and one forward

One of our previous articles goes into more detail about game rules and how to score points but it’s worth noting that points will not be scored for extra time, penalty shoot-outs or the third-place playoff.

Many of us here at Fantasy Football Scout will be actively managing a team in FanTeam’s £5 single-entry contest and we welcome you to join us during this festival of football.

Check it out by clicking the link below and registering a team.

