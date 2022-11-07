35
FanTeam November 7

Join FanTeam’s single-entry World Cup 2022 Fantasy game

With no Fantasy Premier League (FPL) to play during the four World Cup weeks, there is a big void to fill. Luckily, this is where FanTeam steps in with a fantastic World Cup Fantasy game to keep managers occupied.

We at Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to be partnering with FanTeam, who have listened to previous concerns about having to compete with rival managers that submit multiple teams to cover all bases.

Therefore, the main game of £5 entry will restrict each manager to one team only. It also has a minimum prize pool of £50,000 that awards the winner a tasty £5,000.

FanTeam's World Cup 2022 Fantasy game has launched 1

For those who like the old-school FanTeam with multiple teams allowed, the £20 buy-in tournament allows up to 25 entries per user, boasts a minimum guaranteed prize pool of £100,000 and at least £10,000 for first place.

As both options have a progressive prize pool, the £100,000 and £50,000 will continue to rise with each new entry beyond the minimum guarantee.

SCOUT’S COVERAGE OF WORLD CUP FANTEAM

Ahead of the big kick-off in under two weeks, we will be bringing you detailed previews, strategy guides, team reveals and more.

Naturally, many of our site’s writers and broadcasters will be playing the game, such as Az and Josh.

There will be plenty more videos to come from these two, so keep visiting our YouTube channel for more content.

HOW TO PLAY

FanTeam’s World Cup 2022 Fantasy game allows you to create a star-studded side full of football’s greatest names.

The contest has a very similar scoring system to FPL and will be played over seven Gameweeks, starting on November 20. No late entries will be accepted once Qatar and Ecuador kick off the opener.

Both money routes have the same format and rules:

  • £90m budget (increasing to £95m later on)
  • Pick an 11-man team, so there are no substitutes
  • A minimum of one goalkeeper plus at least three defenders, two midfielders and one forward

One of our previous articles goes into more detail about game rules and how to score points but it’s worth noting that points will not be scored for extra time, penalty shoot-outs or the third-place playoff.

Many of us here at Fantasy Football Scout will be actively managing a team in FanTeam’s £5 single-entry contest and we welcome you to join us during this festival of football.

Check it out by clicking the link below and registering a team.

PICK YOUR FANTEAM WORLD CUP TEAM NOW

  1. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    A. Shall I keep or sell Alvarez? (also have Haaland, KDB)
    B. Shall I keep or sell Mitrovic?

    Open Controls
    1. klopptimusprime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Would sell Mitro over Alvarez

      Open Controls
      1. tokara
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        this, especially if Haaland play agst Chelsea

        Open Controls
        1. klopptimusprime
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          hmmm could do Kane + Greenwood in

          Is Kane + Andreas better than Zaha + Solanke?

          Open Controls
          1. klopptimusprime
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            10 mins ago

            sorry reply fail...

            Open Controls
          2. banskt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            I could also do Mitrovic + Saka --> Kane + 4.4m, and play a fourmium:

            Pope
            Trippier, Saliba, Andersen, Webster
            Salah, KDB, Martinelli, Andreas
            Haaland, Kane

            But, I think the better option would be to get the Bench Boost out of the way, so that I could have Greenwood, Haaland and Kane after the world cup. (Greenwood prevents the BB later). Spend transfers on mids (follow the fixtures).

            Open Controls
      2. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Thanks.

        Game time is the main concern for both. I expect both of them to score if they play.

        I have 2FTs. So I have several exit strategies. Confused which would be ideal. If I sell both, then I only have 14.0m to play with. If I sell only one of them then I can use the 2FTs to generate funds for going up to Kane (Mitrovic) or Darwin (Alvarez). Or, I can set up bench boost (Ward, Andreas, Webster, Andersen) if I do Mitrovic to Martial.

        Open Controls
    2. maglia rosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sell Mitro imo 😛

      Open Controls
  2. SKENG
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Anyone know any decent free to play Fantasy World Cup games apart from the official one?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      FPLMarc88 might know, he spends a lot of time thinking about FPL.

      Open Controls
  3. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Do these moves and log off for a month?

    Firmino + Andreas -> Zaha + Solanke?

    Pope
    Cancelo - Trippier - White
    Salah - Saka - Martinell - Trossard - Andreas
    Haaland - Firmino

    Iversen - Webster - Mitro - Neco, 2FT, 0.9m

    Open Controls
    1. tokara
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      i will keep Andreas....has to score against United

      Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      Firmino + Saka --> Darwin + Kulusevski

      Kulusevski home fixture, Darwin possible more attacking points than Firmino.

      Or, try to bring in Kane.

      Open Controls
    3. maglia rosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Mitro & Firmino ➡ Kane/Darwin & Fodder ❓

      Open Controls
  4. Disturbed
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Best option for this gw?

    A. Taa
    B. Perisic
    C. Saliba

    Open Controls
    1. tokara
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      B maybe if play OOP

      Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      I think B.

      Liverpool has one of the highest xG conceded in the last 6 games. Saliba is great, but Perisic has higher upside.

      Open Controls
      1. Disturbed
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Cheers. He should start right?

        Open Controls
        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          I would think so. Lots of injuries in that Spurs squad. Of course, wait for more information closer to the deadline.

          Open Controls
  5. Ragabolly
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Risers: Trossard (7.1) Saliba (5.3)

    Fallers: O'Brien (4.8) Marquinhos (4.6) Dasilva (4.2)

    Open Controls
    1. zensum
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Thanks bro

      Open Controls
    2. 3 A
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Make it a hot topic mod,,

      Open Controls
    3. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      Thanks. Now, that's a 4.2m midfielder with guranteed 1 point from bench.

      Open Controls
    4. Casual Player
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      Saliba costing 0.2 more than Gabriel is wild.

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        Saliba will get more bonus points regularly. Gabriel will get more goals than Saliba. Take your pick.

        Open Controls
        1. Casual Player
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          I don't think that's true. Take out attacking returns, they both have 5 bonus. BPS total is basically even over the season.

          Ironically Saliba's greater attacking returns drives his higher bonus this season. So if going forward you think Gabriel gets more goals (I do), he likely gets more bonus as well going forward.

          IMO Saliba was a better pick when it was 4.5 v 5.0, once he got to 4.8/4.9 it's pretty questionable.

          Now Saliba costs more and Gabriel just scored 15 I don't know how even 'casuals' are driving a price rise. It's interesting.

          Open Controls
    5. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      Cheers ragabolly

      Open Controls
    6. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A semi-regular 4.2 mid.

      That's a handy thing to have on a picnic.

      Open Controls
  6. Scratch
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Any good player suggestions in the official World Cup fantasy that aren't too obvious?

    So far I'm liking:
    Gundogan £7.5m (on pens)
    Pulisic £7.5m (on pens)
    Maehle £4.5m bargain
    Morata £8m Costa Rica up first.. on pens?
    Arrascaeta £5,5m decent value

    Open Controls
    1. Scratch
      • 13 Years
      54 mins ago

      And Ricardo Rodriguez £4.5m

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      40 mins ago

      5 top shelf defenders for me
      7 points for a goal
      5 points CS

      league code
      MichuAkeDeGeaBa
      RL4A0IQY

      Open Controls
      1. Scratch
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Goal points makes RR even more of a lock so

        Open Controls
  7. NoName
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    On WC. Worth sacrificing bench/def to get to this squad?

    Ward
    Cancelo Justin Neco
    KDB Salah Martinelli Almiron Andreas
    Haaland Kane

    (Iversen, Greenwood Patterson Bueno)

    Open Controls
    1. Casual Player
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Before even looking at your proposed team, would say you should absolutely should sacrifice bench/def

      Your WC is essentially a FH, you want upside players which are generally those in MID and FWD over DEFs IMO. Swing for the fences. I would also only be wanting 1 cheap playable bench player, like a Bueno.

      Open Controls
  8. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    39 mins ago

    Should so switch:
    A. From Foden to KDB
    B. From Mitrovic to Nunez
    using 2 FTs

    Open Controls

