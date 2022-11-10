61
Scout Notes November 10

Haaland, Kane, Foden: FPL notes from the EFL Cup

A total of 19 Premier League clubs have been or are about to be in EFL Cup third-round action, with Fulham the only top-flight team to get a midweek breather.

Manchester United v Aston Villa is still to come on Thursday evening but with much to discuss from the matches on Tuesday and especially Wednesday, we’ll round up the main Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points in this Scout Notes special.

HAALAND STILL “NOT FULLY FIT”

Erling Haaland (£12.2m) was named among the substitutes for the second successive Manchester City match but, unlike in Gameweek 15, he didn’t set foot onto the turf at the Etihad.

City ran out 2-0 winners against Chelsea on Wednesday, with Julian Alvarez (£6.0m) on the scoresheet in Haaland’s stead.

A 90-minute run-out for Alvarez – starting his fifth successive competitive match – and a complete breather for Haaland might look good on paper for the Norwegian’s Gameweek 16 game-time prospects but there was another comment from Pep Guardiola after full-time about the premium forward’s fitness.

“He has to fight against one of the best strikers in the world in Erling but now Erling had problems with his feet, he’s not fully fit and we rely on Julian 100 percent.” – Pep Guardiola

FODEN UNUSED – A GOOD OMEN FOR GAMEWEEK 16?

Another unused substitute in the north-west was Phil Foden (£8.3m), who has also been benched in the last three successive Gameweeks.

Again, the lack of minutes some 63 hours before Manchester City take on Brentford in the Premier League seems to be a good thing on paper but this is the ever-unpredictable Guardiola we’re talking about here.

Ilkay Gundogan (£7.3m), the man indirectly but effectively starting over Foden lately, had his legs preserved after 50 minutes of Wednesday’s match, while Jack Grealish‘s (£6.8m) performance on the left flank was described as “magnificent” and “exceptional” by Guardiola after full-time.

The City boss even raised the prospect of fielding Alvarez and Haaland together against “deep” defences (something that Brentford may possess when they inevitably revert to a 3-5-2 this weekend), a tactic he used recently against Copenhagen in the Champions League.

“They can play together. When we play teams who defend so so deep, they can share. The good players can always play together.” – Pep Guardiola on Julian Alvarez’s role when both of City’s strikers are fit

KANE FATIGUED

A tired-looking Tottenham Hotspur slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, with Harry Kane (£11.6m) withdrawn on the hour, shortly after the hosts doubled their advantage.

“They are really tired. I tried to manage the situation, for example in midfield with Hojbjerg in the first half and Bentancur in the second half because they were really tired with the risk of injuries. The same with Harry Kane and with Harry, until this morning we waited to see if he could start or not. But in this situation he was the only striker for us.

“Other players maybe they could tell me, ‘I’m tired and don’t want to play and help the team’. When I speak, I have a group of players who are men and then good players, and because of this. Another could be selfish and think for himself because in one week they have to play the World Cup. Instead, Harry Kane showed to be a really good man. But the same for Hojbjerg and Bentancur and Perisic and Dier, another who played a lot of games.

“[Kane was] really, really tired and yesterday we had a soft training session and at one point he stopped himself to recover energy. But he’s okay, it’s only fatigue but it’s normal because Harry played every game. When you have a player like him it’s difficult to decide you don’t play with him.” – Antonio Conte

Tiredness might well be a factor heading into the meeting with a Leeds side who handed most of their regulars breathers in the 1-0 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers, something Conte couldn’t or didn’t want to do.

There was potentially good news for Ivan Perisic (£5.5m), praised by his manager above, as Ryan Sessegnon (£4.5m) was moving very gingerly in the closing stages of the game and may well have come off had Conte not used all five of his substitutions.

RICHARLISON AND KULUSEVSKI TO START IN GAMEWEEK 16?

Some FPL managers will be looking for one-week punts in Gameweek 16, with unlimited transfers around the corner.

The newly fit-again duo of Richarlison (£8.4m) and Dejan Kulusevski (£8.0m) represent two such gambles, with a favourable fixture upon them but also lingering concerns about stamina levels and game-time following their recent lay-offs.

Conte’s post-match presser did sound positive regarding the pair’s starting prospects.

“I liked the way Richarlison came in and the effort he made showed he has recovered. The same for Deki and I hope to have them to start on Saturday. To pick them in the starting XI would be great for us, because it is an important game on Saturday. If we finished this cycle with qualification in the Champions League and a good position in the table it would be in my opinion really good.” – Antonio Conte

ROTATION AND RESTS

TeamStarting XI changes from GW15Players who retained their starts
Arsenal10Saliba
Bournemouth9Travers, Mepham
Brentford6Raya, Roerslev, Pinnock, Henry, Lewis-Potter
Brighton8Dunk, Caicedo, March
Chelsea7Mendy, Chalobah, Cucurella, Loftus-Cheek
C Palace6Clyne, Guehi, Mitchell, Olise, Ayew
Everton11
Leeds10Harrison
Leicester7Justin, Faes, Soumare, Barnes
Liverpool11
Man City7Rodri, Gundogan, Grealish, Alvarez
Newcastle8Pope, Burn, Longstaff
Nottm Forest9Aurier, Yates
Southampton9Salisu, Ward-Prowse
Spurs4Dier, Lenglet, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Sessegnon, Perisic, Kane
West Ham11
Wolves6Kilman, Collins, Neves, Guedes, Hwang

Most of the key Fantasy assets were handed cameos or complete rests on Tuesday and Wednesday: of the 20 most-owned players in FPL, only William Saliba (£5.3m), Kane, Perisic and Nick Pope (£5.3m) started for their teams.

Marcus Rashford (£6.7m), 20th in the the ownership table, could feature tonight, of course.

Conte made the fewest starting XI changes of any Premier League manager, with seven of his Gameweek 15 team retaining their places.

Liverpool, West Ham United and Everton made wholesale alterations, while Saliba was the only Arsenal regular to start but even then was handed an early substitution on the hour mark.

A start for Jack Harrison (£5.8m), the only surviving starter from Gameweek 15 for Leeds United, was interesting as it might hint at a weekend benching for the winger and a first Premier League start for budget forward Willy Gnonto (£5.0m).

WHEN WILL THE FOURTH ROUND BE PLAYED?

A total of 10 Premier League clubs will be involved in the EFL Cup fourth round and it means that we’ll see half of the top-flight sides in action shortly before Gameweek 17.

The round-of-16 ties are scheduled to take place on the midweek of December 20-22, just a few days after the World Cup final.

Expect to see players eliminated from the World Cup at the group stage or simply not involved in Qatar at all, with Guardiola already stating that Haaland will likely feature.

“It will be good for Sergio [Gomez], Riyad [Mahrez], Erling [Haaland] before we go to Leeds for the first Premier League game after the World Cup to have a rhythm.” – Pep Guardiola

“Obviously, we have players at the World Cup but we have a big group together for pre-season [training camp] and probably will use them then. It makes sense, I think. But that’s it. We will know where we have to go tomorrow [after the draw] and stuff like this. We are in a training camp, we will come back and then we will have a few days to prepare for this game. It’s fine, we love playing football by the way, it’s not a problem, but three or four days after the World Cup final… let me say, if it is England, Brazil, Holland or whatever, we will miss a few players probably but let’s see.” – Jurgen Klopp

  1. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    Gomez > ????????

    
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      White?

      
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yep, on the list, thanks. Can go up to 7m, have 2.5m in mine moneypit on Oak Island.

        
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Gabriel

      
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Perisic

      
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Dare I!

        
  2. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    50 mins ago

    How's this for a GW17 Wildcard?

    Ward
    Trippier Dalot White
    KDB Salah Martinelli Almiron
    Haaland Kane Martial
    Ortega Bailey Neco Bueno

    
    1. TimoTime
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      If it looks like martial will get a lot of minutes, then I like it.

      
      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        just now

        He's first choice striker when he's fit. Being fit is his issue.

        
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Don't like Martial in any way. Mitrovic has great fixtures after WC. A lot of good options in midfield at that price too, Maddison, Trossard etc

      
  3. TimoTime
    • 3 Years
    48 mins ago

    Any concern over contes Kane comments? Says he’s really really tired lol

    Tempted to switch him to Darwin for one week? Had been thinking of Wilson to Jesus

    
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      No concerns.

      
    2. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      I have Kane Dcl and Mitro not a big fan of this gw I must say

      
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      41 mins ago

      Opposite of concerned as non-owner & Leeds fan 🙂

      
    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Has to be a concern over his game time and Richarlison and Kulusevski both fit so I can see early sub for Kane again

      
  4. DropkickMurphys
    • 1 Year
    48 mins ago

    So that’s it then all of you are just gonna wait till last 15 mins or so every match for the teso or the season to do Man City or whoever transfers and don’t think you are cheating or anything is wrong with that? So you get some “higher ranks” as if means something?

    
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      I make it a point to go to bed early.

      
    2. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      If it doesn't mean anything why are you so upset about people doing it?

      
    3. STONEROSES
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Bad hair day?!

      
    4. theodosios
      • 5 Years
      just now

      If we don't speak about final position in mini leagues, anything except 1st or 2nd place at the end is irrelevant. There is absoultely no difference between been in top 10k or top 500k. But for some reason, been 5 times top 10k finisher is a "success".

      
  5. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Which poor sods do you think Southgate is talking to/has talked to in the last 24 hours telling them they ain't getting on the plane?

    
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

      They’re probably relieved.

      
  6. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Guaita
    Tripper Dunk White
    Salah Saka Rashford Almiron
    Haaland Kane Solanke
    (Ward Justin Guéhi Andreas)
    1FT 3.5 itb
    A- Solanke > Darwin
    B- Justin > Cancelo
    C- Rash or Saka > Foden or Kulu
    D - other Thought ?

    
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

      
  7. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    37 mins ago

    A) Foden, Wilson -> Almiron, Kane (bench Andreas)
    B) Andreas, Wilson -> Almiron, Jesus (bench Mitro or Foden if leaks of bench)
    C) Andreas, Wilson -> Kulusevski, Solanke (bench Mitro or Foden if leaks of bench)

    
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B and play foden

      
  8. STONEROSES
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    For this GW:

    A. Darwin & Eze (442)
    B Solanke & Jesus (433)

    
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      A

      
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

      
    3. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

      
  9. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Zinchenko an option? Played 77 mins last gw.

    
    1. theodosios
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Won't fall for that trap again

      
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks for the warning.

        
  10. JBG
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Dalot to ??

    A) White
    B) Robertson
    C) Shaw

    
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      B

      
      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks, what I'm thinking as well. One week punt.

        
    2. Kaptenen
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

      
  11. Fpl Richie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Looking for an objective perspective. Planning to enable Mitrovic to Nunez with 2FT (need 0.3-0.4)

    A) Pope downgrade
    B) Bowen downgrade*
    C) Dalot out (but lose 0.2 on a player I'd bring back on wildcard)

    (* own Rashford, Andreas, Martinelli fwiw)

    
    1. Goonerly
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      B, with either Trossard or Zaha in mind?

      Looking to bring in Darwin myself!

      
      1. Fpl Richie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        It's been a nightmare hold. Love the player but I'm a WH fan so I wonder if I have been hoodwinked tbh!

        Yes those are probably the two I'd look at.

        
  12. hustler7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    (A) Jesus or (B) Firminho this GW? I cannot afford Nunez without a hit unfortunately. Surely Firminho starts after being dropped from the Brazil squad with fire in his belly?

    
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      
    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Similar situation here... No pool players. I think Jesus has a haul in him this GW

      
    3. Fpl Richie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Jesus for me

      
  13. SomeoneKnows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Raya
    Cancelo, Saliba, Cresswell
    Salah, Foden, Saka, Martinelli
    Haaland, Wilson*, Mitrovic*

    (Ward, Trippier, Andreas, Neco)

    With 2FT +0.8 itb what should I do?
    A) Raya + Mitro > Alisson + Solanke
    B) Foden + Saka > KDB + Almiron
    C) Other ideas?

    
  14. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    So kdb and kane both will start on weekend?

    
    1. Goonerly
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Should do, yeah

      
  15. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Wilson keep or sell?

    
    1. Goonerly
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm thinking of keeping, but wait for the pressers before doing anything

      
  16. Tinmen
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Morning folks.
    Is this worth a -4 this week ?

    Dier Mitro and Wilson
    to
    Konate Darwin and Solanke

    
    1. Kaptenen
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I like it

      
  17. Thursday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Morning, all! As usual, the bulk of the press conferences will be on Friday but here's what we have in store today:

    10am - Cooper
    1pm - O'Neil
    1.30pm - Rodgers
    4pm - Frank
    Post-EFL Cup: ten Hag, Emery (GW16 sections embargoed till Friday)

    
  18. Kaptenen
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    2 FT, 0.3 ITB.

    Ward
    TAA - Cancelo - Trippier - Dalot*
    Salah - Foden - Saka - Martinelli
    Haaland - Solanke

    (Kepa - Mitro - Andreas - Guehi)

    Mitro & Dalot --> Greenwood(bench) and Robbo a good move?

    
  19. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    A) Almiron (Che)
    B) Odegaard (Wol)
    C) Eze (Nfo)
    D) Olise (Nfo)

    
    1. Goonerly
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Play, bench or buy?

      
      1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Buy for this week

        
  20. Goonerly
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Got 1 FT for a punt this GW - but who?

    A) Robertson
    B) Darwin
    C) Jesus

    Own White, Salah, Martinelli and plan on starting all of them, just for the record.

    
    1. Kaptenen
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I like all of them but maybe A or B, can see a comfortable win for liverpool 🙂

      
    2. MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      
  21. boc610
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    sounds like a start for alvarez then against brentford

    
    1. Podorsky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      How come?

      
  22. Make United Great Again
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Kept Foden for his benchings. FPL law says if I sell he scores a brace.

    A.Keep
    B. Sell > Rashford
    C. Sell > Maddison

    
  23. jimmy6363
    • 5 Years
    just now

    A) KDB & Almiron (-4)

    or

    B) Trossard & Saka (Free)

    

You need to be logged in to post a comment.