Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers: MD11 and MD12 – Mission Impossible

Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to cover two weeks of frenetic Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers Community Tournament action in one article, this message and FPL deadline will self-destruct in 10 seconds!

These were the whispered, sinister tones of Boris Bodega on an old tape recorder he left in my secure bunker this week, luckily, I’ve always fancied myself as a Tom Cruise type, so, without a stunt double or safety harness, here we go.

Jules League Results

Obviously, I am not going to cover every single result, only a madman would do that, and I fear that if I did many a reader would use this article as remedy for insomnia, so instead let me pick out some key highlights from the last two weeks in the Jules League.

The big news coming out of the last two weeks was that the all-conquering Cafu Good Men led by FPL Juice finally lost a game, with the ominous Neymar-less Ones led by FPL Nima ending their cracking run.

The loss came just this last week in Matchday 12 with Nima himself and Sofie scoring in the 70s to help them get a 3-0 win due to a strong all round squad performance. Cafu Good Men had seen off the other form team A.Wenger’s Endgame the previous Matchday so don’t feel too sorry for them, and they have a commanding seven-point gap at the top.

The good news is that I do think I’ve worked out their tactics, which seem to be play PG in goal (he is now top for save points), rely on FPL Harry to work his MVP magic and bench poor old Ash.

As for the Neymarless Ones, well they are now on an eight-match unbeaten run and look to be the team that can put the most pressure on top spot, let’s just hope at some point Nima let’s Linn off the bench.

Qatar Heroes, producer of the best Community Tournament videos, are another team who seem to have turned the corner. After a sluggish start they have now had three wins in a row, even the poor form of FPL Teach Mode Andy North hasn’t slowed them down. General Zod has been the star striker over the last two weeks with a goal in each Matchday helping the Heroes to seven goals and none conceded.

Cameroon Diaz and Fontaine of Knowledge also had a big couple of wins over the last fortnight, well done in particular to FrohikeFPL for the sultry Cameroons, who is only the second manager to hit a hat-trick in the competition. I should also highlight the divine inspiration of Lord in Matchday 11 with a wonder goal, for fear of reprisal when he does the next update.

Fontaine of Knowledge’s form is based on some good overall team performances, and this saw them to 3-1 and 5-1 wins in the last couple of weeks, Ruud Where’s My Kahn found themselves second in the league for a brief moment before an 8-1 hammering from Sheikh, Blatter and Raul who re-discovered their rhythm and are now the top team for goals scored in the competition.

The full results from the last two weeks are below, feel free to write in and complain if I have not mentioned you or your team and they will be appropriately put in the circular filing cabinet in the corner of my room.

Rimet League Results

The Rimet League is living up to it’s title of the Group of Death, with pretty much every team in the top half of the table in contention, and everyone taking points off everyone else in this Community Tournament Gladiatorial arena.

Banyana Bafana looked to have lost their way after defeat in Matchday 11 to Gentleman’s Grealish, well done to FPLHank (Cam) for his two goals in that win, but then bounced back to take a bite out of the Qatar Pounders this last week.

The Pounders themselves had looked to be showing signs of dominance before this week’s result, with star names such as Back on the Horse, Bouncebackability, Bald Eagle and Tomac all starting to show their FPL pedigree, Chaballer even released the reigns to Hibbo in Matchday 11 who steered them to victory.

One of the teams to watch are Lucio and the Viking Seaman and in particular their star striker Pingreen who netted another three over the fortnight, taking him to 11 for the season and helping team captain FPL Viking to a six-match unbeaten run.

Elsewhere, thankfully the Hamsters came off their wheel this week with a 5-0 lost to Werner Bros but remain strong contenders, Nusantara Gauchos are also in the mix with Renalda one of the tournament’s top performers and Klinsmann – Secret Service continue to be a threat with FPL Richie and Pep Talk leading from the front.

FPL Richie’s blood pressure did go up a bit this week with Shelby Company Ltd snatching a victory. FPL Solomons outfit have done a lot of that recently, remember they lost their opening six games but now have four out of five wins.

Worth mentioning the Fangs of Suarez who are taking a bite out of all their opponents with three triumphs in a row, Weah Robben Banks who continue to steal victories and polite clap for Netflix and Chilwell who’s six-game winning run came to an end this week at the hands of Pjanic at the Disco.

Full results below:-

LEAGUE TABLES

The tables are below for you to either delight or despair at depending on your position:-

TOP PERFORMERS

The player of the week in Matchday 11 was nmsidique for the Cash Bandicoots who scored an impressive 95 points and helped the furry financed ones to a 2-1 win over Werner Bros, and the top performer in the weekend just past was Dhanesh Prabhu (Ryan’s Ronaldos) who managed a century in trying circumstances but still ended up on the losing side against the Baggio Trousers. Madness!

Looking at the top strikers, keepers and overall performers below, Pingreen is scoring goals for fun and seems to have found his natural strike partner in Elise who also makes the table. He should keep an eye on FPL Salah who scored two this week for Silence of the Lahms and looks to be beginning to show his pedigree.

As for the goalkeepers, well PG is one of the reasons Cafu Good Men are performing so well but watch for Chayuth (Pjanic at the Disco) who has his eyes on the golden glove prize.

In the overall top performer list, Boris Bodega is no longer top despite a cracking season and is replaced by Billy Bremner but there are some high-quality managers in this list with FPL Jan, FPL Harry and Corf all in contention.

COMING UP

As for the weekend ahead in the Jules League, well Cafu Good Men versus I Gerd Muller a Pint feels like a pivotal match, Fabio Cannavariance against Petr Cech Yourself reads like a who’s who of quality managers and can Qatar Heroes keep winning as they take on FPL Panda and his Ruud boys?

Delving into the Rimet League fixture bucket, the Hamsters battling Weah Robben Banks should be a good one, two form teams Fangs of Suarez and Netflix and Chilwell battle, and can the Pounders get back to winning ways against Garuda in Coupe de Monde 38?

Thanks for reading, and good luck to all!