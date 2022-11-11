Picking up Premier League players on Sorare

206
206 Comments
  1. Fuddled FC
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    Why are people taking out Foden?

    Rested mid-week.

    I'm considering getting him in

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      52 mins ago

      More nailed on alternatives.

      Open Controls
    2. Caravagio
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      Ill hold for this week but hes gone after WC for sure.

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      48 mins ago

      Sits upon the Pine Throne.

      Open Controls
    4. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      3, 9, 2, 4, 4, 2, 8, 19, 11, 2, 1, 1, 1.

      Open Controls
      1. Silicon Vialli
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Similar situation
        Thinking A

        Open Controls
    5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      he has not starting any pl games for a while and now also now starting midweek.

      They don't need him, probably saved for the wc up at this point

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Hope Southgate sits him upon the pine too. I would be very amused by this.

        Open Controls
    6. WVA
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      He's great if you want 1 point

      Open Controls
  2. Hazardous1983
    • 12 Years
    54 mins ago

    Just have no faith in him

    Panicked last week when i got him in

    Open Controls
  3. The Mighty Whites
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Which to take out with my free transfer? £1.7 ITB:

    A: Wilson to Nunez
    B: Pope to someone
    C: Foden to someone

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      C. Summerville.

      Open Controls
    2. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  4. Caravagio
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    Wilson trained away from the group? Covid?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Could be. Either way he's a doubtful this GW.

      Open Controls
      1. Caravagio
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yup i guess I'm selling!

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Noooo Callum, what am I going to do now....

      Open Controls
  5. antis0cial
    • 6 Years
    52 mins ago

    g2g, bench order ok?

    Ward
    Cancelo Trippier Gabriel
    Salah Saka Foden Marti Andreas
    Haaland Nunez

    Raya Solanke Tark Neco

    Open Controls
    1. The Wayfarer
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'd go Solanke over Andreas.

      Open Controls
    2. Junks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Solanke over Andreas imo

      Open Controls
    3. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      you're playing both Foden and Andreas before Solanke? I'd struggle with that

      Open Controls
      1. antis0cial
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks all. Foden 100% yeah, Solanke/Andreas was a flip of a coin for me, but maybe Solanke edges it. United Def not convincing with Varane out.

        Open Controls
  6. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    Martinelli Almiron Bilva points predictions please?

    Open Controls
    1. The Wayfarer
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      5, 2, 5.

      Open Controls
    2. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      8, 8, 1

      Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      3, 600, 1

      Open Controls
    4. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Thanks all, Almiron edges it he based on averages.

      Open Controls
  7. Muscout
    • 3 Years
    47 mins ago

    Amy suggestions? 2FT, 1.7itb

    Ward
    Cancelo Trip Neco
    Salah Rash Mart Bailey
    Haaland Kane Mitro

    Raya Andreas Justin Doherty

    Open Controls
    1. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Mitro to Nunez? Downgrade doherty to make up the cash?

      Open Controls
  8. The Mighty Whites
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Does everyone think Nunez defo starts over Firmino?

    Open Controls
    1. The Wayfarer
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      I can't speak for everyone, but yes.

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Aren’t both going to start ?

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        That’s what I thought

        Open Controls
    3. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Firmino's in holiday mode now

      Open Controls
  9. Fuddled FC
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    "Howe says he will "wait and see" for Wilson against Chelsea after illness as he has been training separately."

    This is annoying news!!

    Open Controls
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I wouldn't be surprised if quite a few Internationals have an "illness" or fatigue this weekend

      Open Controls
  10. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    46 mins ago

    Missed the deadline, well sort of, for a second week running. What to do here? Thinking to make a keeper transfer as I have 2 FTS. I’ll wait to see how many minutes Foden gets this week and decide on whether to finally get rid for someone. Also have a slight issue up front.
    0m in the bank.

    Raya
    Cancelo Trip Dier
    Foden Salah Andreas Zaha Trossard
    Wilson* Haaland
    Iversen Neco Mitro* Fofana

    Open Controls
    1. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Wilson Mitro to Nunez / Fodder?

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Oh yeah that could work.

      Open Controls
    3. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      I would probably upgrade Wilson and downgrade Foden, if this was my team. Liverpool strikers could kill it on Saturday and so could Arsenal midfielders. One of the options would be to change two strikers for Darwin and Solanke, who seem to be popular picks right now. I don't see obvious moves, just plenty of interesting options to consider.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Foden to Almiron and Wilson to Nunez?

        Open Controls
  11. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    45 mins ago

    Have Mitro and Wilson. Worth selling both for a hit or just sell one for Darwin and play Andreas.

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Just the one should do

      Open Controls
    2. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Just one

      Open Controls
  12. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    Mitro + Gordon > Darwin + Bailey the best use of 2FTs here?

    I’ll bring Cancelo back in the WCWC

    2FT 1.5ITB
    Pope
    Trippier Shaw Castagne
    Salah Foden Martinelli Gordon
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic*

    Ward Andreas Neco Guehi

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Kulu and Solanke is an option too

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Nice one, thanks

        Open Controls
  13. Podorsky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    42 mins ago

    Play Andreas vs United (H) or Bailey vs Brighton (A)

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Tricky one, probably Bailey

      Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Andreas

      Open Controls
    3. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Andreas

      Open Controls
    4. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      I am thinking of playing both in a bench boost

      Open Controls
  14. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    CAN'T WAIT FOR THE ARTICLE ABOVE TO SELF DESTRUCT.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      What is sorare anyway?

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        22 mins ago

        I thought i said sorear$e

        Open Controls
      2. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Who cares! Not FPL as far as I am concerned. Just gabbling stuck in your face.

        Open Controls
  15. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Bearing in mind the disaster it turned out to be with the servers last gw, do people still intend on waiting for last minute line ups for city game?

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      No, lesson learned for me

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Aye same here was too stressful haha

        Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      i'm waiting, I refuse to be manipulated into making early transfers at the threat of a game going down.

      The servers just don't go down though...

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Gl 🙂

        Open Controls
    3. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      No, made mine already

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Way to go !

        Open Controls
    4. Chiellini Me Softly
      1 min ago

      Nope, after being unable to make moves last week I’ve got Mitro > Solanke already done to avoid price rise and have exact money for Toney > Darwin later barring any bad news from Klopp today. Might change captaincy from Haaland to Salah last minute based on leaks but transfers + captaincy is too risky after the last few weeks mayhem!

      Open Controls
  16. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Best pick to replace Dcl up to 8.1 except Wilson?

    Open Controls
    1. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Jesus

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Jesus

      Open Controls
    3. Ghost of Tomiyasu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      what about Martial?

      Open Controls
    4. artvandelay316
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Firmino?

      Open Controls
  17. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    I feel that andreas would score v.s his pervious club

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      He will be motivated

      Open Controls
  18. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    Guaita
    Tripper Dunk White
    Salah Saka Rashford Almiron
    Haaland Kane Solanke
    (Ward Justin Guéhi Andreas)
    1FT 3.5 itb
    A- Solanke > Darwin
    B- Justin > Cancelo
    C- Rash or Saka > Foden or Kulu
    D - other Thoughts ?

    Open Controls
  19. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    Martial points prediction? More than Bilva?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      2.

      6 less than Bilva.

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Are there any other replies where Martial scores more than Bilva?

      Open Controls
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Martial 21

        Bilva 2

        Open Controls
  20. niaz1982
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Crazy to take out wilson & foden reading comments for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      No hits

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      If you'll have 11 starters. Keep 4 points.Wilson could start yet. Foden could too but more rotation risk.

      Open Controls
  21. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Mitro to Wilson (if fit)?

    Open Controls
    1. Annie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      doubt you'll find out if he's going to play

      Open Controls
    2. artvandelay316
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      No too risky neither play.

      Open Controls
    3. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I hear you, thanks folks

      Open Controls
  22. artvandelay316
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Best move here?
    A) Foden to Eze and Wilson to Kane for -4
    B) Foden to Zaha and Wilson to Darwin for -4
    C) Wilson to Darwin for free

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. dando89
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    4. Il Capitano
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  23. Ghost of Tomiyasu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Surely Foden wont be benched again? he didnt play a single min mid week so that means he starts?

    Open Controls
    1. Junks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      No idea... no point trying to guess with Pep anymore

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Sits upon the Pine Throne, going nowhere.

      Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Absolutely he starts.

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      "Surely" and "absolutely" are not words that I would choose to apply to the Foden situation right now

      Open Controls
  24. Tic Tacs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    I have both Mitrovic and Wilson, not ideal.

    Open Controls
    1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      We don't know yet

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Me too. 1 FT plus subs. It'll be grand.

      Open Controls
      1. Tic Tacs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I will be relying on my subs Andreas, Webster and Neco. I've already done Gabriel in for Chilwell.

        Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Same

      Open Controls
    4. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Most do

      Open Controls
  25. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Anyone looked at a maximised money in the first 11 team from week 17

    Ward Iverson
    Cancelo Trippier White beuno fodder
    Salah Trossard Rashford Zaha Martinelli
    Kane Haaland Greenwood

    With money to make Zaha to Maddision / Saka from week 19

    Nice no?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      The opposite actually... been making some benching headache drafts in anticipation of being hit with World Cup hangovers. But then when it comes to actually choosing one of Mitrovic, Trossard, Almiron, etc. to bench I suddenly hate it again. Bit undecided on strategy for now, but I guess it'll probably be something in the middle like Cresswell, Patterson, Greenwood/Andreas

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I always do this but don't want to lose Andreas as my first sub

      Open Controls
  26. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/11/11/fpl-qa-haaland-alvarez-bowen-one-week-buys-the-world-cup/

    Open Controls
  27. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    I have Salah. No Haaland. Costs -4 to get Haaland, sacrificing KDB.
    Mitro and Wilson doubts.
    A) Mitro and KDB to Haaland and Zaha.
    B) Wilson and KDB to Haaland and anyone 8.3 or less.
    C) Ignore Haaland, captain Salah and choose to move one of Wilson or Mitro for a 7.5 forward or less.

    Open Controls

