Picking up Premier League players on Sorare

If you’ve been following our series of beginner’s guides you might be ready to start building your collection.

Here, regular writer MDJ has a look at some Premier League players you can find on Sorare and examines how they are performing.

Wait… so is the Premier League on Sorare?

There are over 300 licensed teams on Sorare from leagues across the world. The Premier League isn’t licensed (yet) but Liverpool are among the currently licensed teams and West Ham have been licensed in the past too.

And that’s not all. There are plenty of other Premier League players available on Sorare since being transferred into the league from other teams – well over a hundred in fact – so there are plenty to choose from.

Here are a few of them…

Goalkeepers

Let’s start with Alisson. Liverpool’s main man at the back is one of the best goalkeepers on Sorare, consistently scoring highly, even with Liverpool’s recent defensive frailties. Clean sheets are gold dust for keepers, and the main thing that underpins good scores, but good goalkeeping performances can be enough on their own.

Take the recent Liverpool game against Spurs as an example. It was a tight game and Alisson didn’t manage to keep a clean sheet but made eight saves. This, and his other goalkeeping actions, contributed to an all-around score of 18.2, bringing his total score to 53.2 points.

Other goalkeepers you might want to consider are Hugo Lloris and Bernd Leno – both are consistent scorers and are permanent fixtures for their teams between the sticks

Defenders

If you’re playing FPL this year, the chances are you’ll have Kieran Trippier in your team. He’s the highest-scoring defender on FPL and also tops the defender chart on Sorare as it stands – beating every single other defender in the world right now, quite an achievement!

His average over the last five games is 89.9. Given the maximum possible score is 100… well you can see how incredible that is.

It may be difficult for him to maintain this level of scoring but his role in the Newcastle team, his set pieces plus Newcastle’s current form, means he’s likely to continue to be a reliable asset on Sorare.

The challenge will be getting hold of one of his cards – there are only 115 on the platform (from his time at Atletico Madrid). If you can’t pick up a Trippier, perhaps look at Diogo Dalot, Rúben Dias or the Arsenal defensive duo of Gabriel and William Saliba.

Midfielders

Sticking with the theme of the best players on FPL, Kevin De Bruyne is one of the stand-out players from the midfield selection on Sorare. His consistency is his strong point – an average of 72.5 points over the last 40 games.

Those high scores come from his attacking play, with a goal or assist in the majority of matches, and always creating chances for the rest of the team.

De Bruyne is available on Sorare thanks to the Belgian national team cards being minted last year. Like Trippier, he’s in fairly short supply but there are plenty of solid alternatives you could consider, such as Bruno Guimarães, Dejan Kulusevski, Thomas Partey and Thiago Alcântara. More than 50 different Premier League midfielders in fact.

Forwards

We can’t talk about forwards in the Premier League without mentioning one man… The Terminator, Erling Haaland.

Haaland cards appeared on Sorare during his time at Dortmund but they are in high demand, as you might expect. His scoring record lends itself to high scores but without a goal involvement there is less to get excited about, as his all-around involvement in games is often pretty minimal.

If you want an alternative, there are plenty of other big names to consider – like the Liverpool duo of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, Manchester United’s new wonderkid Antony or Willian at Fulham.

Even without the Premier League licence, there are plenty of EPL names to choose from but rumour has it the Premier League is on the verge of signing a new fantasy sports licence and Sorare are in the frame for this. If that turns out to be true, now could be a good time to get a head start on building your collection.

