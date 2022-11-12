3pm team news: Kulusevski and Richarlison start, Williams benched

Five more Premier League matches follow on from Manchester City’s shock defeat to Brentford in the lunchtime kick-off:

After the Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne captaincy fails, there’s a chance for Mohamed Salah backers to make some ground today.

The Egyptian starts in a Liverpool side showing only one change from the Gameweek 15 win over Tottenham Hotspur, as Ibrahima Konate misses out and Joe Gomez comes in at centre-half.

Nathan Jones starts his Southampton reign by bringing in Duje Caleta-Car, Adam Armstrong and Romeo Lavia for Theo Walcott, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and the injured Juan Larios.

In north London, Antonio Conte makes two changes to the Spurs team that lost at home to Liverpool in their last Premier League game.

The fit-again Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski both return, replacing the benched Yves Bissouma and the injured Ryan Sessegnon.

Willy Gnonto for the injured Jack Harrison is Jesse Marsch’s only alteration.

There’s only one change between the two sides at the London Stadium and it’s an enforced one at that: Luke Thomas replaces the injured James Justin for Leicester City, who take on unchanged West Ham United.

Bournemouth’s two changes from Gameweek 15 are in defence, with Jordan Zemura and Jack Stephens recalled, Ryan Fredericks dropping to the bench and Chris Mepham suspended.

Everton also make two alterations from last weekend as Nathan Patterson and Neal Maupay replace Seamus Coleman and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The latter is out injured.

Forest players who impressed in midweek are rewarded for their displays as Jesse Lingard, Joe Worrall, Willy Boly and Renan Lodi oust Steve Cook, Scott McKenna, Neco Williams and Emmanuel Dennis from Steve Cooper’s XI.

Palace are unchanged but the fit-again Odsonne Edouard is back on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Travers, A Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura, Billing, L Cook, Lerma, Tavernier, Moore, Solanke

Subs: Plain, Fredericks, Christie, Rothwell, Stacey, Stanislas, Dembele, Pearson, Anthony

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Onana, Gueye, Iwobi, Gray, McNeil, Maupay

Subs: Begovic, Keane, Gordon, Mina, Doucoure, Coleman, Davies, Cannon, Mills

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Salah, Nunez, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Tsimikas, Milner, Phillips, Bajcetic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho, Doak

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Caleta-Car, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud, Lavia, Ward-Prowse, S Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Adams, A Armstrong

Subs: McCarthy, Maitland-Niles, Lyanco, Diallo, Djenepo, Aribo, Edozie, Walcott, Mara

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson, Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi, Yates, Freuler, Kouyate, Gibbs-White, Lingard, Johnson

Subs: Hennessey, Cook, Williams, Colback, Awoniyi, O’Brien, Surridge, McKenna, Taylor

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Olise, Doucoure, Schlupp, Ayew, Zaha, Eze

Subs: Johnstone, Ward, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Mateta, Hughes, Edouard, Ebiowei, Riedewald

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Emerson Royal, Dier, Lenglet, Davies, Kulusevski, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Kane, Perisic

Subs: Forster, Doherty, Skipp, Sanchez, Gil, Spence, Tanganga, Moura, Bissouma

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Aaronson, Summerville, Rodrigo, Gnonto

Subs: Robles, Ayling, Firpo, Llorente, Perkins, Gyabi, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Joseph

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma, Scamacca

Subs: Areola, Johnson, Coufal, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Emerson

Leicester City XI: Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Barnes, Daka

Subs: Iverson, Evans, Vardy, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Mendy, Ndidi, Praet