3pm team news: Kulusevski and Richarlison start, Williams benched

Five more Premier League matches follow on from Manchester City’s shock defeat to Brentford in the lunchtime kick-off:
After the Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne captaincy fails, there’s a chance for Mohamed Salah backers to make some ground today.
The Egyptian starts in a Liverpool side showing only one change from the Gameweek 15 win over Tottenham Hotspur, as Ibrahima Konate misses out and Joe Gomez comes in at centre-half.
Nathan Jones starts his Southampton reign by bringing in Duje Caleta-Car, Adam Armstrong and Romeo Lavia for Theo Walcott, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and the injured Juan Larios.
In north London, Antonio Conte makes two changes to the Spurs team that lost at home to Liverpool in their last Premier League game.
The fit-again Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski both return, replacing the benched Yves Bissouma and the injured Ryan Sessegnon.
Willy Gnonto for the injured Jack Harrison is Jesse Marsch’s only alteration.
There’s only one change between the two sides at the London Stadium and it’s an enforced one at that: Luke Thomas replaces the injured James Justin for Leicester City, who take on unchanged West Ham United.
Bournemouth’s two changes from Gameweek 15 are in defence, with Jordan Zemura and Jack Stephens recalled, Ryan Fredericks dropping to the bench and Chris Mepham suspended.
Everton also make two alterations from last weekend as Nathan Patterson and Neal Maupay replace Seamus Coleman and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The latter is out injured.
Forest players who impressed in midweek are rewarded for their displays as Jesse Lingard, Joe Worrall, Willy Boly and Renan Lodi oust Steve Cook, Scott McKenna, Neco Williams and Emmanuel Dennis from Steve Cooper’s XI.
Palace are unchanged but the fit-again Odsonne Edouard is back on the bench.
GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS
Bournemouth XI: Travers, A Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura, Billing, L Cook, Lerma, Tavernier, Moore, Solanke
Subs: Plain, Fredericks, Christie, Rothwell, Stacey, Stanislas, Dembele, Pearson, Anthony
Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Onana, Gueye, Iwobi, Gray, McNeil, Maupay
Subs: Begovic, Keane, Gordon, Mina, Doucoure, Coleman, Davies, Cannon, Mills
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Salah, Nunez, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Tsimikas, Milner, Phillips, Bajcetic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho, Doak
Southampton XI: Bazunu, Caleta-Car, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud, Lavia, Ward-Prowse, S Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Adams, A Armstrong
Subs: McCarthy, Maitland-Niles, Lyanco, Diallo, Djenepo, Aribo, Edozie, Walcott, Mara
Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson, Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi, Yates, Freuler, Kouyate, Gibbs-White, Lingard, Johnson
Subs: Hennessey, Cook, Williams, Colback, Awoniyi, O’Brien, Surridge, McKenna, Taylor
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Olise, Doucoure, Schlupp, Ayew, Zaha, Eze
Subs: Johnstone, Ward, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Mateta, Hughes, Edouard, Ebiowei, Riedewald
Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Emerson Royal, Dier, Lenglet, Davies, Kulusevski, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Kane, Perisic
Subs: Forster, Doherty, Skipp, Sanchez, Gil, Spence, Tanganga, Moura, Bissouma
Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Aaronson, Summerville, Rodrigo, Gnonto
Subs: Robles, Ayling, Firpo, Llorente, Perkins, Gyabi, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Joseph
West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma, Scamacca
Subs: Areola, Johnson, Coufal, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Emerson
Leicester City XI: Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Barnes, Daka
Subs: Iverson, Evans, Vardy, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Mendy, Ndidi, Praet
Finally get to sell Doherty. This is gonna be sweet. Cheers for literally nothing.