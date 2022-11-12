184
Dugout Discussion November 12

Newcastle v Chelsea team news: Wilson a sub, Sterling misses out

184 Comments
In-form Newcastle United take on Chelsea in the first of two Saturday evening matches in the Premier League.

Kick-off on Tyneside is at 17:30 GMT.

There is some notable team news on either side at St James’ Park.

Callum Wilson is only fit enough for substitute duty after suffering from an illness over the last fortnight, so Chris Wood starts up top for the Magpies.

Eddie Howe’s other alteration sees Joelinton, who returns from suspension, replace Jacob Murphy in the front three.

The big omission in the Chelsea squad is Raheem Sterling, who has reportedly been suffering from migraines this week and was unable to travel.

Graham Potter has made five changes from his Gameweek 15 line-up, with Sterling among the names to make way.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kai Havertz, Marc Cucurella and Thiago Silva all drop to the bench as Mateo Kovacic, Armando Broja, Conor Gallagher, Kalidou Koulibaly and Lewis Hall are brought into the starting line-up.

The teenage defender Hall impressed in the EFL Cup on Wednesday and makes his first-ever league appearance this evening.

GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schär, Joelinton, Wood, Almirón, Willock, Burn, Longstaff, Guimarães

Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Targett, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Jorginho, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Broja, Mount, Gallagher, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Hall

Subs: Bettinelli, Silva, Aubameyang, Pulisic, Zakaria, Ziyech, Havertz, Cucurella, Hutchinson

GAMEWEEK 16 RESULTS SO FAR

West Ham United0 – 2Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur4 – 3Leeds United
Nottingham Forest1 – 0Crystal Palace
Liverpool3 – 1Southampton
Bournemouth3 – 0Everton
Manchester City1 – 2Brentford

184 Comments Post a Comment
  FATHER KANE
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    What happens now? Is Maddison replaced with someone else for the WC squad?

    Open Controls
    Gizzachance
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Can be, madds was all smiling today, nothing to serious I hope, as he has been more in form than most going

      Open Controls
      FATHER KANE
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        True

        Open Controls
    Bluetiger1
      5 mins ago

      Reports on the radio after game 909 Brendon Rogers says Maddison was ok just a precaution

      Open Controls
  2. Wizard of Ozil
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    God, I’m starting to hate FPL. Every week I have more points sat on the bench than on the Damn pitch. Why did Nico Williams play just 4 bloody minutes.
    And Nothing for Salah after a 3-1 win…. Thank god I don’t have the burden of this infuriating game until Xmas.
    FPL is seriously bad for your mental health.

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyTony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      If it's hurting you, don't play. You'll feel better for it.

      Mental health comes first. Always.

      Open Controls
      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        Agreed. I had to stop playing a few years ago cuz i was taking it too seriously. A years break and now I have fun with it even if it doesn't go well. U have no idea how helpful a break can be.

        Open Controls
        1. Wizard of Ozil
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Your right, I need to forget about FPL and just leave the team alone. The more tinkering you do the worse it is.

          Open Controls
    Bluetiger1
      17 mins ago

      Chin up - I have found it my worse ever FPL but I'm putting it down to the weird Winter World Cup with form out of the window, fingers cross some normal results will reoccur for us all for GW17

      Open Controls
    3. Arn De Gothia
      • 12 Years
      just now

      thats why he is 4,0. and you would cry if your player is suddenly benched but you dont have any benchcover? thats why its good to have a balanced squad

      Open Controls
  3. evilfish
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Sorry if I've missed something that every one knows but what has happened to Kepa?

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Died. Rip

      Open Controls
    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Foot injury couple of weeks ago, should be back and starting after WC. Especially with Mendy poor form

      Open Controls
    Bluetiger1
      7 mins ago

      https://www.football.london/chelsea-fc/chelsea-injury-news-25478442

      Chelsea's new first-choice keeper was subbed off at half-time against Brighton due to a foot injury and missed the final training session ahead of the win against Dinamo Zagreb. After the game on the south coast, the boss said: "He felt the bottom of his foot, so I don't know, it's too early yet. It was too bad for him to carry on. So that is disappointing for him because he is in a really good moment."

      Edouard Mendy continued on in goal against Man City and looks set to continue against Newcastle, with Potter offering an update on the Spaniard's condition.

      What Potter said: "Unavailable. [Fit for the World Cup?] We'll see."

      "He's got to take it day by day. It's a tear in his plantar fascia, so depending on how he responds, responds to pain and how comfortable he feels. At the moment not so positive."

      Open Controls
      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        A tear in his wha?

        Open Controls
  4. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Chelsea's next goal not until 2023

    Open Controls
  5. FATHER KANE
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Might close!

    Open Controls
    1. FATHER KANE
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      *Miggy

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      It's getting late for a Saturday, shut it up!

      Open Controls
  6. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    The scout picks are having an absolute shocker. Kane the only one to return so far and only two players left!

    Open Controls
  7. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Which combo here please?

    A) Andreas and 5m keeper(who)?
    B) Da Silva and any keeper(who)?

    Open Controls
  8. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    My first WC transfer is obviously Guaita out

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ward in!

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Totally

        Open Controls
  9. Gizzachance
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Repay my faith pope, benched ward again! Cs and bonus

    Open Controls
    Bluetiger1
      12 mins ago

      Ditto

      Open Controls
      Bluetiger1
        just now

        And I bench Toney

        Open Controls
        1. Gizzachance
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Ouch

          Open Controls
      2. Gizzachance
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Good luck

        Open Controls
    2. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      I benched Ward and sold Ramsdale. Honestly can't see Chelsea scoring in this. I reckon it'll be 0-0.

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Hope so mate

        Open Controls
      2. Gizzachance
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        My ml leader had Henderson, I had zaha !

        Open Controls
      3. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Meant to say sold Pope for Ramsdale**

        Open Controls
    3. Wizard of Ozil
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      I've got Ward, Amartey and Toney on bench…FFS

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Ouch, unlucky mate

        Open Controls
  Bluetiger1
    23 mins ago

    Confirmation -

    WC window - basically a free wild card?
    Players value through this window - no change of prices?

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      No price changes after tonight's set.

      It's not a Wildcard, transfers add up and could be used as a tiebreaker if level on points.

      Open Controls
      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Like we're gonna be winning 😆

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • 6 Years
          just now

          For all ranks & money leagues!

          Open Controls
      Bluetiger1
        3 mins ago

        Sorry Rainer,

        So any transfers not unlimited & points against you ?
        or
        you some aspects like the Wild Card but as you say its a tiebreaker will count against you
        but not deducted against your weekly over allpoints?

        Open Controls
    2. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Wildcard is a chip...this free thing is not, so can still use another chip in gw17

      Open Controls
  11. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Guy one point ahead of biggest money league (200 quid for top after this GW) has just had T. Silva come on and he'd no other playing defender on bench. Such incredible luck!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd imagine it's a 2 pointer at best

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        That could make all the difference for the 200 quid!! I'm fully expecting a 0-0 here, TBH. Hope I'm wrong, though...

        Open Controls
    2. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      He will score 0 points regardless

      Open Controls
  12. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Wilson to come on for a 1 pointer today? Would be fun

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd take it tbh.

      Open Controls
  13. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Ok I try like this

    Andreas and DDG?

    or

    Da Silva and Allison/Pope?

    Open Controls
  14. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Just seen the Chelsea line up. Potter really doesn't have a clue who he should play anymore does he

    Open Controls
    1. Dennis System
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      I love armchair morons

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Please elaborate oh wise one

        Open Controls
        1. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          He loves his armchair

          Open Controls
        Mirror Man
          3 mins ago

          If my name was Dennis System I'd probably act the eejit as well.

          Open Controls
      NorCal Villan
        6 mins ago

        Look at you demonstrating value {two upward thumbs}

        looking forward to the physical engagement

        Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Seen that bench, it is just crazy , sacked if poor result I think

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Who would you suggest?

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        I have no idea. But he changes the line up every week, so clearly he doesn't know either

        Open Controls
    4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      He’s the new mini pep

      He rotates almost every game

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        He will lose the dressing room, it's not working. Playing people out of position, taking them in and out of the team etc, he doesn't have the presence to get away with it

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          That's what Potter does. Maybe you just realised but I'm sure Chelsea knew

          Open Controls
          1. Bubz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            You can get away with it at Brighton but as soon as it starts going south at a club like Chelsea with big egos, it will quickly go wrong

            Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Pep got to build his squad and does pretty well rotating the squad, most of them fighting for their places, keeps them sharp. Potter looks like he's giving them all a run before he decides who's in and out in transfer window. Too many of them like Aubameyang, Ziyech, Sterling look too complacent and don't hate losing enough to want to get that jersey every game and be the difference in big games. Arteta faced a similar mentality when he got the Arsenal job.

        Open Controls
    Bluetiger1
      just now

      Bold choice - Players wanting to play in the World Cup - scared of injuring - putting in some of the talented younger players who will provide energy within the team who are carrying a lot of star injuries with some of the WC select players to go back to if needed later on.

      Open Controls
  15. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Points since GW9 (including Haaland scoring his 23 point haul vs. Man Utd):
    - Ward 52
    - Kane 52
    - Haaland 50
    😀

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Good thing I have all 3

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Fixtures!

      Open Controls
    Mirror Man
      5 mins ago

      Ederson was a bad choice 😆

      Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Ward Perma C then!

      Open Controls
  16. FantasyTony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Is this what Chelsea brought Potter in for? To fill the team with nobodies and have them be bossed by Newcastle?

    Open Controls
    Mr. O'Connell
      • 10
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Obviously, yes

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyTony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Boehly knows even less about football than I thought then.

        Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Bossed? Must be on the wrong channel.

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyTony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Must do. Is Mourinho in the dugout?

        Open Controls
    3. Slouch87
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Lol. You obviously don't watch many Chelsea games. Many players injured , some simply not good enough and others simply badly out of form.

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        just now

        Good Shout - Kante, James, Chilwell would go into most sides & would be a lost to most without plus new signing in Forfanta not counting others.

        Open Controls
    4. Slouch87
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Bossed is a ridiculous observation

      Open Controls
    5. Bluetiger1
      7 mins ago

      I think aim long term - jury out - Potter needs this WC window as not had a pre-season & needs to keep things going. Overaction sometimes - taken Chelsea onto the next stages of Champions League from a poor start whilst to keep a host players all happy whilst changing continue to occur in the background - Chelsea need a striker

      Open Controls
      1. Slouch87
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        CDM needed too. Kante perma injured , Jorghino is crap too.

        Open Controls
      2. Slouch87
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Hopefully different story after the World Cup when the injured return .Was at the San Siro when Chelsea were very good and hoping to get tickets for Dortmund

        Open Controls
  17. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    After selling Foden and Toney for a hit iv pulled it back with Nunez/Ward and Castagne. 17 frm the latter two alone.

    Up to 2.3m lol

    Open Controls
  18. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    I like how Newcastle players are always looking to pass it to Almirons left foot. Be afraid!

    Open Controls
  19. AARON-1
    8 mins ago

    Remember when Ward was the laughing stock of FPL keepers with 8 pts from 8 games?
    Amazing to have had 6 clean sheets in the last 8 and be in the top 5 fantasy keepers now.
    I have had him since the start and will be keeping him and Iversen.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      When did you play your WC?

      Open Controls
      1. AARON-1
        2 mins ago

        GW 9 kept the keepers

        Open Controls
  20. Ahmed Adam
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    I have Nunez, Rodrigo and Robertson.

    Open Controls
    1. AARON-1
      just now

      excellent. Enjoy the points. I assume you weren't going to continue your sentence with "on my bench".

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      just now

      The jam is strong with this one

      Open Controls
  21. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bus team until closer to Xmas

    Allison
    Robbo Cancelo Trippier White Martinez
    Salah Foden Martinelli Almiron Summerville
    Haaland Jesus Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. lordkippe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      My bus team

      Ward/Iversen
      Cancelo/Trippier/Martinez/Dalot/White
      Salah/Zaha/Saka/Martinelli/Andreas
      Haaland/Darwin/Martial

      Open Controls
  22. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    So Price changes are happening tonight and we have free unlimited transfers until GW17 ?

    Surely then need to buy price risers and ditch any price droppers tonight then ?

    Obviously you won’t do this with players you have value gains in.

    Open Controls

