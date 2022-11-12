Newcastle v Chelsea team news: Wilson a sub, Sterling misses out

In-form Newcastle United take on Chelsea in the first of two Saturday evening matches in the Premier League.

Kick-off on Tyneside is at 17:30 GMT.

There is some notable team news on either side at St James’ Park.

Callum Wilson is only fit enough for substitute duty after suffering from an illness over the last fortnight, so Chris Wood starts up top for the Magpies.

Eddie Howe’s other alteration sees Joelinton, who returns from suspension, replace Jacob Murphy in the front three.

The big omission in the Chelsea squad is Raheem Sterling, who has reportedly been suffering from migraines this week and was unable to travel.

Graham Potter has made five changes from his Gameweek 15 line-up, with Sterling among the names to make way.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kai Havertz, Marc Cucurella and Thiago Silva all drop to the bench as Mateo Kovacic, Armando Broja, Conor Gallagher, Kalidou Koulibaly and Lewis Hall are brought into the starting line-up.

The teenage defender Hall impressed in the EFL Cup on Wednesday and makes his first-ever league appearance this evening.

GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schär, Joelinton, Wood, Almirón, Willock, Burn, Longstaff, Guimarães

Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Targett, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Jorginho, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Broja, Mount, Gallagher, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Hall

Subs: Bettinelli, Silva, Aubameyang, Pulisic, Zakaria, Ziyech, Havertz, Cucurella, Hutchinson

GAMEWEEK 16 RESULTS SO FAR

