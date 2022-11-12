334
Dugout Discussion November 12

Wolves v Arsenal team news: Gunners unchanged

A longer-than-usual day of Premier League football continues with a bit of a rarity, a 7.45pm GMT kick-off on a Saturday night – although it’s something we also witnessed at Anfield just two weeks ago.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal are the two teams in action, with the Gunners set to pull five points clear at the top of the table if they win at Molineux.

Mikel Arteta unsurprisingly keeps the momentum going by naming yet another unchanged side: all of the team today have started every single league match that they have been available for this season.

As for Wolves caretaker manager Steve Davis, he makes two changes to the Wolves side that lost to Brighton in Gameweek 15.

Adama Traore and Toti Gomes come into the line-up for Daniel Podence and Hwang Hee-chan, so we could be looking at a defence-first 5-3-2 from the hosts tonight.

GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Toti, Bueno, B Traore, Neves, Moutinho, Guedes, A Traore.

Subs: Sarkic, Ait-Nouri, Podence, Mosquera, Ronan, Matheus Nunes, Hodge, Campbell, Lembikisa.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Cedric, Vieira, Nelson, Elneny, Marquinhos.

  1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Martinelli assist

    Open Controls
  2. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Martinelli assist

    Open Controls
  3. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Marty 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Marty party?

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Best pick week 1

        Open Controls
  4. fantasist
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    We backed the wrong Norwegian today

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Haaland Finished?

      Open Controls
  5. The Mighty One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    I just made a transfer before I sign off for a month:

    Why in hell would Fantasy Towers make the Free Hit button so prominent and easy to press when we are all on unlimited transfers.

    Be careful out there, mates!!

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I was thinking the same earlier! Not sure why they’ve not disabled the free hit until after next deadline

      Open Controls
  6. RICICLE
    13 mins ago

    Ode I think is gonna have to come in on WC instead of Saka

    Open Controls
  7. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Did my first dip into Unlimited Free Transfers
    TAA-Cancelo-Andreas to Robo-White-Marty

    Open Controls
  8. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Ode you finally delivered. Knew it was coming

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25496016

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Congrats

      I was strongly considering Zaha to Odegaard before the NFO game but didn’t do it

      Kicking myself now 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Tango74
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        I punted on ode

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Had Zaha scored that pen and done something... So easy with hindsight.

        Open Controls
    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ode to joy

      Open Controls
  9. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    Odegaard exploding and I kept Zaha. I was in position to get him because I don’t own Martinelli but the Haaland news before the NFO game scared me

    His goal threat look amazing

    Do you think the boat has sailed ?

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      8 mins ago

      A little bit, but he is the type to keep scoring here and there, I will be getting him regardless

      Open Controls
    2. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yep, you should now consider Smith-Rowe….

      Open Controls
      1. FATHER KANE
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Feel bad for him

        Open Controls
    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Would prefer zaha to be honest

      Open Controls
  10. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Saka feels pretty underwhelming since I got him in GW13

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      3 mins ago

      Same

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    3. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      not trying at all today

      Open Controls
    4. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Was Saka right there for the first goal? Just unlucky for you.

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yeah, just one of those variance things
        The injury in the 5-0 vs. NFO was the worst!

        Open Controls
    5. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      just now

      And he's gonna be exhausted from the World Cup as well. Think its time to remove him.

      Open Controls
  11. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    wth maaaan I owned Odegaard for sooo lonnnng. Now I have Xhaka.

    Also go Gunners! Wooo!

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      NOOO I WAS THINKING OF YOU

      Open Controls
  12. FATHER KANE
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Salah and Haaland the only players not to return from my midfield and attack lol

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Stop it

      Open Controls
      1. FATHER KANE
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        What are the odds!

        Open Controls
    2. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Across all of your teams though right?

      Open Controls
      1. FATHER KANE
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        The KdB one has done shocking today

        Open Controls
  13. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    bolllucks to this switching off for 5 weeks ,rival has ode and martinelli

    Open Controls
  14. MANUANDNEWCASTLE4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Any chance that Martinelli assist gets removed?

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Too highly owned for that

      Open Controls
    2. Slouch87
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Always

      Open Controls
    3. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Why would it mate

      Open Controls
      1. MANUANDNEWCASTLE4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        I want it to be. Not the strongest case I know.

        Open Controls
    4. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    5. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      It was clearly a shot so not sure why it would be taken away

      Open Controls
      1. MANUANDNEWCASTLE4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        But I want it to be. FPL Towers are a disgrace.

        Open Controls
        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          I’ve not managed to catch all the football. Was there some drama on an assist earlier?

          Open Controls
          1. MANUANDNEWCASTLE4LIFE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Nah, I’m just messing mate.

            Open Controls
            1. Pat Bonner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              Was hoping there was some drama!!

              Open Controls
  15. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Get Saka off, need that boy rested. No point taking a risk now. You're two up, Arteta!

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      White too whilst you're at it please 🙂

      Open Controls
  16. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    White stop throwing away those bps!

    Open Controls
  17. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Where’s the World Cup link, going to Auto pick a team & hope 🙂

    No transfers, just enjoy the games.

    WFH 3 days & work have told us we can watch the England games if they fall on office days, not going to be very productive 🙂

    Open Controls
  18. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Wolves are rubbish

    Open Controls
  19. Slouch87
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Cola spotted in the Aresnal fans .

    Open Controls
    1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Is this an adult film star?

      Open Controls
      1. Slouch87
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        The clueless like you would have no idea regarding this legendary football supporter

        Open Controls
        1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          No I too much going on to care about celebrity worship.

          You keep at it mate.

          Open Controls
  20. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Think ive solved WC 17 - the key is avoiding Salah and since wont captain him its obvious

    Money in the bank to turn Rashford into Maddison when his fixture turn

    Kepa
    White Trippier Cancelo
    Saka Martinelli Rashford Foden
    Haaland Kane Darwin
    Ward Patterson Bueno Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      You set on Saka?

      Your front 3 is where I want to get to tbh.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Yep Arsenal are the real deal and cheap so its an obvious move to protect Rank and also get greens when they do well

        I also dont see anyone else (Zaha maybe but only for 2 weeks and its booking a transfer) to go with

        Really like the idea of front 7 from week 20 of
        Saka Maddison Foden Martinelli
        Kane Darwin Haaland

        Only missing Newcastle really but still they dont seem to create a huge amount of xG

        Open Controls
  21. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Whats the better combo:

    1. Foden + Martial
    2. Rashford + Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    3. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Oh our teams are different. Going to be a fun return after Christmas though right! I’ve only Kane from those.

      To answer your question, I prefer B.

      Open Controls
    4. didas
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Neither. Can we have more options please?

      Open Controls
    5. FATHER KANE
      • 5 Years
      just now

      2

      Open Controls
      1. FATHER KANE
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Almiron & Kane

        Open Controls
  22. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Ode + Darwin over KDB + Mitro in my WC13 has paid off well!

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Well played!

      Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Bright side of the loon

      Open Controls
  23. PogChamp
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    The only thing that can stop Arsenal winning the league is Barca trying to unsettle Arteta

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      We have to play City twice. That's 6 points that might be super crucial.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Pep will experiment with five defenders, five forwards and no midfield in one of those games, so more like a maximum of 3 points…

        Open Controls
  24. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Antony Martial to save my game week. We feast tomorrow!

    Open Controls
  25. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Jesus was a scam after all

    Open Controls

