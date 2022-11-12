Wolves v Arsenal team news: Gunners unchanged

A longer-than-usual day of Premier League football continues with a bit of a rarity, a 7.45pm GMT kick-off on a Saturday night – although it’s something we also witnessed at Anfield just two weeks ago.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal are the two teams in action, with the Gunners set to pull five points clear at the top of the table if they win at Molineux.

Mikel Arteta unsurprisingly keeps the momentum going by naming yet another unchanged side: all of the team today have started every single league match that they have been available for this season.

As for Wolves caretaker manager Steve Davis, he makes two changes to the Wolves side that lost to Brighton in Gameweek 15.

Adama Traore and Toti Gomes come into the line-up for Daniel Podence and Hwang Hee-chan, so we could be looking at a defence-first 5-3-2 from the hosts tonight.

GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Toti, Bueno, B Traore, Neves, Moutinho, Guedes, A Traore.

Subs: Sarkic, Ait-Nouri, Podence, Mosquera, Ronan, Matheus Nunes, Hodge, Campbell, Lembikisa.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Cedric, Vieira, Nelson, Elneny, Marquinhos.