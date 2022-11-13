65
Dugout Discussion November 13

Brighton v Aston Villa team news: Bailey benched, Webster and Watkins miss out

Gameweek 16 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues this lunchtime as Brighton and Hove Albion host Aston Villa at the Amex.

The Seagulls enter Gameweek 16 having won their last three games in all competitions, playing some excellent football along the way, while Unai Emery enjoyed a superb first game in charge of Aston Villa, overcoming Manchester United 3-1. However, they lost to the same opponent 4-2 in midweek as they crashed out of the EFL Cup.

Roberto De Zerbi makes two changes from the side that beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 last weekend, with Levi Colwill and Danny Welbeck replacing Adam Webster and Kaoru Mitoma, both of whom are ill.

As for the visitors, Unai Emery makes three alterations from Gameweek 15, as Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn and Danny Ings all come into the starting XI. That means Leander Dendoncker and Leon Bailey drop to the bench, while Ollie Watkins misses out. The latter two were both ill on Saturday, which Emery touched on in his pre-match interview.

“Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey were both sick yesterday. This morning Bailey was getting better and he’s in the squad. Ollie [Watkins] is impossible because he continued to be sick.” – Unai Emery

GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Gross, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan, Mac Allister, Caicedo, March, Lallana, Trossard, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, Ferguson, Van Hecke, Veltman, Turns

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Buendia, Ings

Subs: Olsen, Sanson, Augustinsson, Young, Bednarek, Bailey, Dendoncker, Archer

65 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hooky
    • 7 Years
    58 mins ago

    Villa playing for a nil-nil draw?

    Open Controls
    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Obviously, not. Lol.

      Open Controls
  2. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    Trossard to add to this green arrow please!

    Open Controls
  3. FPL AXE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    Are the prices frozen now on players during the world cup, or can they still change?

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Frozen now.

      Open Controls
  4. Louis Van Gaalstones
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    Playing Guaita over Ward for the last 8 weeks has been brutal.

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      I’ve done likewise. Last week the exception I played Ward. Guaita hauled against Leicester as well but otherwise it has hurt.

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Playing any gk* over Ward for the last 8 weeks has been brutal.

      Open Controls
  5. Bucket Man
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    Hopefully survive without any players today. Might cling on to the top 5k. Been free falling last few weeks though. Missed Wilson’s price drop and sold Andreas stupidly but got in White and Almiron. Last night of price changes tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      Already happened, no more

      Open Controls
      1. Bucket Man
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Great thanks. Now to relax!

        Open Controls
        1. lilmessipran
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Indeed

          Open Controls
    2. Sad Ken
      • 9 Years
      just now

      You’ve been free falling the last few weeks, all the way down to 5k? Where were you, #1?

      Open Controls
  6. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    MacAllister...

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Argentine Messi

      Open Controls
  7. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    It’s been 50 seconds lol

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Good Ebening

      Open Controls
  8. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    Wait... what? Haha.

    Open Controls
  9. FATHER KANE
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Double digits from Andreas today 😎

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Minutes?

      Open Controls
      1. FATHER KANE
        • 5 Years
        just now

        And points!

        Open Controls
  10. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    Unlucky Mings captainers

    Open Controls
  11. turd ferguson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    I thought there were no price changes during this break? Showing 13 changes overnight.

    Open Controls
    1. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Pre deadline transfers

      Open Controls
    2. djman102
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Those are the last ones, based on transfers before the deadline.

      Open Controls
      1. FATHER KANE
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thought they were last night

        Open Controls
  12. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    Lallana injury before the WC..there goes Southgate's Maddison replacement

    Open Controls
    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      Not funny.

      Open Controls
      1. turd ferguson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        It's pretty funny tbf

        Open Controls
  13. Paqueta Rice
    • 1 Year
    40 mins ago

    Assist?

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      None

      Open Controls
      1. Paqueta Rice
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Planet Head
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Douglas Luiz

      Open Controls
  14. Razor Ramon
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    50 seconds to convince me to get in Liverpool players

    Open Controls
    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Robbo was looking lively. I have Darwin, but still not convinced even after his brace.

      Open Controls
  15. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    Could do with Leandro 'allergic to points when you own him' Trossard returning something today.

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Playing wider than usual, almost like Salah was a few weeks ago

      Open Controls
  16. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    Ward has more points than Ederson, Ramsdale and Lloris! lol

    Open Controls
    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Yes - who would have thought that about 7 or 8 weeks ago? He was a figure of ridicule on here.

      Open Controls
      1. FATHER KANE
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        I always knew he’d come good! Proud owner since the start

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Those who played their WC early enough and left him/Iversen combo were winners. But after those results predicting future as it happened was impossible.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Unless poor performances predict good future results.

          Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Played WC in GW8. First CS of many was GW9!

          Open Controls
  17. Sgt. Schultz
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Villa pen

    Open Controls
  18. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Digne trying to steal the peno lol

    Open Controls
  19. Sgt. Schultz
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Ings to take

    Open Controls
    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 6 Years
      just now

      and scores

      Open Controls
  20. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Ffs, Dunk.

    Open Controls
  21. EWH2020
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Taking Sanchez out of my team on this wildcard will feel orgasmic.

    Open Controls
  22. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Was that Buendia that played Ings through to win the pen? Quite tempted by him, no surprise they're creating more since Gerrard left and he's getting starts finally

    Open Controls
  23. OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Cash (Digne) or Castagne on WC?
    Unay Emery team should be solid, right?
    Other def are Cancelo Trippier Gabriel Dalot

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Don't you have Ward/Iversen in goal? If so, then Cash to keep the Maddison slot open. If not, then Castagne.

      That's a solid defense. Going back to 5 at the back?

      Open Controls
      1. OPTA FPL
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        I have Pope Ward, I think I will keep Pope for BB later.
        Not really 5 at the back but I have high team value so can afford 15 playable players

        Open Controls
        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          How high is your team value? Which premiums are you going with?

          Open Controls
  24. JBG
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    I f**king knew it, immediately as Ward got a CS and 3bpts. I just knew that Sanchez would fail, already out of my team, took him out last night didn't even want to wait and see.

    Open Controls
  25. Sgt. Schultz
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Mings yellow

    Open Controls
  26. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Went Martial instead of Ings as a Wildon replacement ffs

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      just now

      *Wilson

      Open Controls
  27. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Ward, Iversen
    Trippier, Botman, Saliba, White, Patterson

    Considering the above defense after World Cup. Play 3 defenders every week. Bench Botman or Saliba based on clean sheet odds.

    Martinelli and Almiron in attack completes the triplet from Arsenal, Newcastle. Allows Haaland, KDB, Foden, Kane up front.

    Open Controls
    1. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      no City def? Ajanij should be there

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        If I go Haaland, KDB, Foden, then there is no slot for City defense. I think Arsenal and Newcastle will keep decent number of cleansheets.

        Akanji is a great shout. But I prefer Cancelo from City. Team value not a concern. 105.3m in bank. Question is Foden or Cancelo.

        Open Controls
  28. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Pretty set on going Ward+Iversen (again) after the World Cup.

    Open Controls
  29. OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Any news on Xhaka injury guys?

    Open Controls
    1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Wasn’t injured, just felt ill

      Open Controls
  30. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Head-to-head rival started Veltman and has Toney first sub.

    I'm in danger.

    Open Controls

