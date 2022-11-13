Brighton v Aston Villa team news: Bailey benched, Webster and Watkins miss out

Gameweek 16 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues this lunchtime as Brighton and Hove Albion host Aston Villa at the Amex.

The Seagulls enter Gameweek 16 having won their last three games in all competitions, playing some excellent football along the way, while Unai Emery enjoyed a superb first game in charge of Aston Villa, overcoming Manchester United 3-1. However, they lost to the same opponent 4-2 in midweek as they crashed out of the EFL Cup.

Roberto De Zerbi makes two changes from the side that beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 last weekend, with Levi Colwill and Danny Welbeck replacing Adam Webster and Kaoru Mitoma, both of whom are ill.

As for the visitors, Unai Emery makes three alterations from Gameweek 15, as Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn and Danny Ings all come into the starting XI. That means Leander Dendoncker and Leon Bailey drop to the bench, while Ollie Watkins misses out. The latter two were both ill on Saturday, which Emery touched on in his pre-match interview.

“Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey were both sick yesterday. This morning Bailey was getting better and he’s in the squad. Ollie [Watkins] is impossible because he continued to be sick.” – Unai Emery

GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Gross, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan, Mac Allister, Caicedo, March, Lallana, Trossard, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, Ferguson, Van Hecke, Veltman, Turns

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Buendia, Ings

Subs: Olsen, Sanson, Augustinsson, Young, Bednarek, Bailey, Dendoncker, Archer

