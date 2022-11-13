FPL review: Garnacho’s impact, highly-owned assets blank

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Sunday’s two fixtures in our Scout Notes summary.

The round-up is briefer-than-usual, given that we’re now on a six-week break from the Premier League.

We will, however, return with plenty of wider FPL analysis of each club in the build-up to the Boxing Day restart.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL.

READ MORE: FPL Gameweek 16: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

Aston Villa recorded their first away league win of the season at the Amex on Sunday, having come from behind to beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1.

Alexis Mac Allister (5.4m) put the hosts ahead after just 49 seconds, his fifth league goal of the season, as he capitalised on an under-hit Emiliano Martinez (£4.9m) pass.

However, Villa responded well, with Danny Ings’ (£6.6m) brace of goals from three shots handing Unai Emery his second league win in a row.

Ings, meanwhile, has now scored four goals in his last four Premier League appearances, as many as in his previous 26 games combined.

“Very, very good work from Danny Ings. We changed our shape a little bit with him because I was thinking his best position is between the two centre-backs. We needed good passes and assists to him, and I think if we could do it, we would help Danny to give his best performance.” – Unai Emery

Villa had only scored three goals in seven away matches prior to Gameweek 16 but looked more dangerous in Emery’s 4-2-2-2, which today included John McGinn (£5.1m) further forward, a role that was reminiscent of the one he takes up for Scotland.

They still look nervy playing out from the back, but will now look forward to the Boxing Day restart with renewed optimism having moved up to 12th in the table.

As for Brighton, they struggled to create chances, despite switching to a back-three formation after an hour, registering just two shots on target.

Leandro Trossard (£7.1m), who reverted to a left-wing role with Danny Welbeck (£6.5m) back leading the line, was relatively quiet (one shot, two key passes), despite Villa’s narrow shape giving up plenty of space on the flanks.

Elsewhere, Adam Webster (£4.5m), Kaoru Mitoma (£4.9m) and Ollie Watkins (£7.1m) all missed out through illness, while Leon Bailey (£4.5m) was only fit enough for a place on the bench, having felt sick on Saturday. However, his 74th introduction hardly mattered, as he picked up a booking and ended Gameweek 16 on zero points.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez; Gross, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan (Lamptey 81); Mac Allister, Caicedo; March, Lallana (Enciso 5, Veltman 59), Trossard; Welbeck (Undav 59)

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne (Augustinsson 82); McGinn, Kamara, Luiz (Dendoncker 83), Ramsey (Young 69); Buendia (Bailey 74), Ings

Substitute Alejandro Garnacho (£4.3m) grabbed a dramatic late winner as Manchester United beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage.

The Argentine slotted in from a wonderful Christian Eriksen (6.3m) pass, adding to his two EFL Cup assists against Aston Villa in midweek.

“That is fantastic. First he shows the mentality you need. Under stress he’s performing, he’s coming in, he has an impact, he has the belief. Twice in three, four days, so that is really good. I’m really happy that we can bring a young player up and it shows that when players deserve it they get their chances. That is the first one but we have to bring more. He’s great. I like that he has a big belief and that’s great to work with. He likes football. He’s a real pleasure.” – Erik ten Hag on Alejandro Garnacho

In truth, United had struggled to cause the hosts problems in the second half, but the youngster’s introduction after 72 minutes helped turn the tide in their favour.

Eriksen, meanwhile, scored the opener from a Bruno Fernandes’ (£9.8m) assist, his first competitive goal for the club.

Elsewhere, Anthony Martial (£6.7m) had his moments and United did benefit from his mobility in attack, but Marcus Rashford (£6.7m) underwhelmed a little.

As for Fulham, they were on the front foot for large periods and were unfortunate to lose.

With Tyrell Malacia (£4.2m) lining up as a make-shift right-back in place of the suspended Diogo Dalot (£4.8m), Marco Silva’s side targeted that flank and regularly looked to overload it, with Willian (5.5m), Tom Cairney (£4.7m) and Antonee Robinson (£4.4m) all causing problems.

And that’s where the hosts’ equaliser originated from, with substitute Daniel James (£6.0m) netting his first goal of the season against his former club from Cairney’s low cross.

“When you are 1-0 up in an away game, it is not possible to have the whole right wing open.” – Erik ten Hag

23.9 per cent owned Andreas Pereira (£4.6m) was a threat, especially from set-pieces, whilst pulling the strings in behind Carlos Vinicius (£5.5m). However, Fulham did miss Aleksandar Mitrovic’s (£6.8m) presence up front and there is a notable drop-off when he isn’t available. Indeed, Vinicius had just nine touches in the first-half.

Fulham XI: Leno; Cordova-Reid, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney (Onomah 90+2); Wilson (James 59), Andreas, Willian; Vinicius

Manchester United XI: de Gea; Malacia, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Elanga (McTominay 55), Fernandes, Rashford; Martial (Garnacho 72)