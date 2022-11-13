Fulham v Man Utd team news: Martial starts, Mitrovic + Ronaldo absent

The final Premier League match before the six-week World Cup break gets underway at 16:30 GMT, as Fulham host Manchester United at Craven Cottage.

The hosts occupy ninth position, having picked up 19 points from their first 14 games, while Erik ten Hag’s troops will be looking to return to winning ways following last weekend’s defeat at Aston Villa.

Marco Silva is without the injured Aleksandar Mitrovic for the second week in a row, so Carlos Vinicius continues up front.

Kenny Tete and Harrison Reed are both suspended, with Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Tom Cairney replacing them in the starting XI.

As for the visitors, ten Hag makes four changes from Gameweek 15.

Diogo Dalot (suspended), Donny van de Beek, Alejandro Garnacho and Cristiano Ronaldo drop out, with Tyrell Malacia, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Elanga and Anthony Martial coming in.

GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, De Cordova-Reid, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Cairney, Wilson, Andreas, Willian, Vinicius

Subs: Rodak, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Mbabu, Sekularac, James, Onomah, Harris

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Malacia, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Subs: Dubravka, Bishop, Maguire, Fred, Van de Beek, McTominay, Garnacho, Iqbal

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek