The Football Club: World Cup Matchday 1 Scout Picks

WORLD CUP TOURNAMENTS

In The World Club, you can set a line-up of 11 players each Matchday. The best managers of each Matchday will move on to the next round of the tournament.

In the early stages of the tournament, you cannot select more than one player per national team and you need to check that you stay below the budget.

Once the Matchday begins, the real-life performances of your players determine their TFC scores. You can find all information about the scoring right here.

The better your team performs, the higher you rank on the leaderboard for each Matchday and the better your rewards.

FREE-TO-PLAY ROOKIE TOURNAMENT

In addition to the Advanced and Pro Tournaments, the Rookie Tournament was created for beginners and has no entry restriction. Any user can participate here and compete for a total prize pool of $50,000.

This tournament will take place during the whole World Cup.

The best 95% of round 1 will qualify for round 2 and you will have to create a new line-up at the beginning of each tournament round.

The only thing you need to do is to download the TFC app and line up your players for the first Matchday.

The prize money for the TWC final in the Rookie Tournament will include:

ROOKIE TOURNAMENT ROUND 1 SCOUT PICKS

With Denmark, Spain and England all among the favourites to keep a clean sheet in Matchday 1, we’ve turned to Kasper Schmeichel, Aymeric Laporte and Kieran Trippier in our Scout Picks XI.

Denmark only conceded in the final two matches of qualifying and meet a Tunisia side that lack firepower, while Laporte can pick up additional points for passing. Indeed, he racked up 497 successful passes in qualifying alone. Trippier, meanwhile, is one of England’s most creative players and should be on some set-pieces, so there is potential for points at both ends of the pitch.

They are joined by attacking full-back Sven Widmer and Nathan Ake, who face African sides Cameroon and Senegal respectively.

In midfield, playmaking trio Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes and Jamal Musiala are all selected.

De Bruyne has produced three goals and five assists in his last 10 matches for Belgium. With The Football Club’s scoring matrix rewarding midfielders for through balls (+10 XP) and assists (+40 XP), players like De Bruyne and Fernandes stand to benefit. Musiala is admittedly more of a gamble but he’s been putting up some excellent displays for Bayern Munich of late, with nine goals and seven assists in 14 Bundesliga appearances this season. Hansi Flick, meanwhile, has suffered just one loss in 16 matches in charge of Germany.

The line-up is completed by forwards Lionel Messi, Vinicius Junior and Ener Valencia.

Argentina arguably have the best fixture of Matchday 1 against Saudi Arabia, with talisman Messi their standout pick. He’s racked up a whopping 10 goals in their last four friendlies. Brazil are the favourites to triumph in Qatar and Vinicius Jr could be a decent pick in attack. He isn’t completely assured of a start against Serbia, but he is Real Madrid’s leading scorer this season and arrives bang in form. Our final pick up front is Ecuador’s Valencia, who faces hosts Qatar on Sunday and is on penalty-taking duties.

