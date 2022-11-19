29
  1. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Can't wait for the real football to resume next month. But I just fear there will be plenty of fatigue, injuries and a loss of momentum to disrupt the season once it resumes.

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Spring 23 will be more disruptive than the covid season for sure.

      No time for decompression + congested schedule = injuries galore.

      At least we can take comfort in Blatter being sentenced to… oh wait nvm

  2. OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    HASSAN - Quatar GK still in the Argentina team
    What a f joke....................

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      It's a nice way to get 4 Qatar players in your team though...

  3. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Any clarity yet on who is Netherlandi GK?

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      Noppert.

      Might need to work on his celebrations though.
      https://twitter.com/ESPNnl/status/1593228191279501314

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        I though it would be Pasveer?

        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          Noppert was in the eleven during most recent training session according to Dutch media.
          His numbers have been incredible over past few months so would be rich reward. Picking players on form, Southgate take note.

          1. DavvaMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            I have Pasveer so do you think I should transfer out for Noppert?

  4. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour ago

    This is beer ban is a lie. I've heard there's plenty of Ginger Beer in the grounds. 😉

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Please refrain from using the G***** word please, you will hurt Infantino's feelings.

  5. Dušan Citizen
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    Why FFS didn't present Spain?

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      It's coming! Just had trouble getting answers from a correspondent.

      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        Oh okay. It's very important for me as they have perhaps the best fixture and the most uncertain starting 11.

      2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Hi Neale, is it expected that the predicted lineups for all of groups C-H will be put up on site before the tournament kicks off, or will some be updated when the tournament is already under way? Cheers.

        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Nah will hopefully get most of them up today! Tomorrow morning at the latest.

          1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Nice one, you're a legend!

  6. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Any love for Saka?

    A) Perisic - Costa (gk)
    B) Saka - Dominguez (gk)

    1. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Bale

  7. mcginnntonic
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    If doing the wildcard hack, is this best team just solely for MD1?

    Simon
    Pavard Hernandez Shaw Acuna
    Mount Di Maria Bergwijn
    Mbappe Kane Martinez

    Eriksen Maehle Khazri Mouez

  8. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Who do you think is the best 4.5M - 5M keeper excluding the Dutch keepers and Costa?

    Thanks

    1. abcdef3
      • 4 Years
      just now

      For the first matchday I'd say Schmeichel

  9. OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bale first 2 games USA Iran, why I cannt see him anywhere
    That golfer often shines in big event

    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      We're just so spoilt for choice for strikers that you basically have to go with the very best. Bale's OK if you don't mind a cheaper striker, but you have to spare no expense elsewhere.

  10. abcdef3
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which is better?

    A) Trossard and Neymar
    B) Di Maria and Richarlison

    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Definitely A. Think people are getting carried away with Richarlison.

  11. Original Sin
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Eriksen or Di Maria?

    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Di Maria for this game week I reckon.

  12. tim_oriordan
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Is it worth downgrading one of Shaw/Pavard > Raum to then change one of Musiala/Eriksen > Di Maria?

