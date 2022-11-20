418
418 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    the keeper actually made a stop from a ball hit directly at him amazing skills!

    Open Controls
  2. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Whomever Capd Valencia today was a genius!

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Ben Crellin https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1594365194720972800

      Open Controls
  3. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    That was an Orange Card

    Open Controls
  4. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Have Ecuador changed their national anthem? I didn’t recognise it ahead of the game:

    https://open.spotify.com/track/1arJHhz6TxMV50SNvSmGnV?si=H0wIJrnmTE2hmmj_yqhEzQ&context=spotify%3Aartist%3A5XTxV2ifoYkmNb13Gb6cKz

    Open Controls
  5. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Do we think Ecuador will do anymore touchdowns today?

    Open Controls
    1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Hope not

      Open Controls
  6. jacob1989
    20 mins ago

    This game is an example why we should NOT have 48 teams in the world cup.

    Is really brazil vs qatar, Germany vs Mali or England vs Jordan required in the next World cup?

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Wait until Iran defeats England.

      Open Controls
    2. Bad Lieutenant
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Always a dark horse amongst them to cause an upset (at least in the group stage).

      Open Controls
    3. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      32 countries out of 195 reaching the world cup is one country out of every 6 countries reaching, which is good enough for me. Lots of opportunities still for every country to reach the world cup in the current format imo.

      Open Controls
    4. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      But but but all that money?

      Open Controls
    5. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      More FIFA gravy trains need fuelled, so more teams needed for the cash to be passed around

      Open Controls
      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Exactly! it's all about padding pockets and pilfering, never about the sanctity or quality of the game pffff

        Open Controls
  7. Bank$y
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    What’s the ffs league code for World Cup?

    Open Controls
    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      https://play.fifa.com/fantasy-classic/join-league/01CLYNZG

      Open Controls
    2. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      love the profile name. cheers!

      Open Controls
      1. Bank$y
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Ta

        Open Controls
  8. Alan The Llama
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    How did Qatar win the Asia Cup? Are Japan, Australia, Iran and Saudi Arabia all worse than this Qatar side? Seems unlikely.

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      No idea. They seem awful

      Although Greece did win the euros

      Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      If Qatar can buy FIFA, imagine what they can do to the Asian football federation.

      Open Controls
      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Exactly! Money talks my friends

        Open Controls
    3. jacob1989
      9 mins ago

      I watched some of the asia cup games. Qatar were impressive and won it fair and square. Their no 19almoez was on fire. Scored 9 goals in asia cup 2019

      Open Controls
  9. MFC86
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Quick transfer question - my Ecuador keeper isn’t playing (yes I know i should have checked before the deadline ). Can I now use one of my free transfers to bring in Pickford for example and get his points from the Iran game or will the person I bring in only score points the next match day/game week ?

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      If you transfer out a locked player the person you transfer in will also be locked.

      Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      He's locked player now, so the player you transfer in will not get points this MD
      You can sub in the other GK in your team though

      Open Controls
      1. MFC86
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Thank you
        I’ll just use my sub

        Open Controls
  10. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Wow! look at all those sexy ladies! 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Please don’t sexually objectify women

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Sarcasm much mate?

        Open Controls
      2. Dušan Citizen
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Oh God...

        Open Controls
    2. Bad Lieutenant
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Out past their bedtime.

      Open Controls
  11. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    This game has the most cards (five yellows) in a World Cup opener since Germany versus Bolivia in 1994 (six yellow cards and one red card).

    You know a games shiiiiite when BBC starts rolling out stats like this….

    Open Controls
    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      LOL I still think the Germany drubbing of the Saudis in 2002 was worst and that was even a good German team

      Open Controls
    2. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      worst team still has to be UAE in 1990 but Qatar may just have a go at that

      Open Controls
  12. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Also BBC

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wrong site

      Open Controls
      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        LOL

        Open Controls
      2. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        😛

        Open Controls
  13. jacob1989
    7 mins ago

    Qatar has dominated the 2nd half.. In possession.. Or maybe ecuador are content with just 2-0 win

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ecuador 2-0 up, foot off the gas.

      Open Controls
    2. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      or scared of what might happened to them if they pour it on thick, watching over shoulders 😉

      Open Controls
  14. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Where is my Galindez points?

    Open Controls
  15. The Senate
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Any team ever been through a World Cup without a single SoT before ?

    Open Controls
    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Good question

      Open Controls
  16. Dušan Citizen
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    https://twitter.com/FPL_Banger/status/1594209577716789248 Wow

    Open Controls
  17. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Galindez hooollldd

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.