The first match of the 2022 World Cup takes place at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as hosts Qatar meet Ecuador in Group A.
Kick-off is at 16:00 GMT.
Qatar have largely operated in a 3-5-2 formation and look set to continue in that shape today, with the experienced Akram Afif and Almoez Ali in attack.
$4.0m ‘keeper Saad Al Sheeb – currently owned by 5.1 per cent in the official FIFA game – also starts.
Hassan Al-Haydos, meanwhile, is named as captain.
As for Ecuador, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Pervis Estupinan and Moises Caicedo both start, with teammate Jeremy Sarmiento named among the substitutes.
Another $4.0m goalkeeper – Hernan Galindez – is included in the starting XI, while former West Ham United forward Enner Valencia leads the line.
MATCHDAY 1 LINE-UPS
Qatar XI: Al Sheeb, Al Rawi, Khoukhi, Hassan, Ro-Ro, Al Haydos, Boudiaf, Hatem, Ahmed, Afif, Ali
Ecuador XI: Galindez, Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan, Plata, Mendez, Caicedo, Ibarra, Valencia, Estrada
the keeper actually made a stop from a ball hit directly at him amazing skills!