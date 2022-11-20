The first match of the 2022 World Cup takes place at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as hosts Qatar meet Ecuador in Group A.

Kick-off is at 16:00 GMT.

Qatar have largely operated in a 3-5-2 formation and look set to continue in that shape today, with the experienced Akram Afif and Almoez Ali in attack.

$4.0m ‘keeper Saad Al Sheeb – currently owned by 5.1 per cent in the official FIFA game – also starts.

Hassan Al-Haydos, meanwhile, is named as captain.

As for Ecuador, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Pervis Estupinan and Moises Caicedo both start, with teammate Jeremy Sarmiento named among the substitutes.

Another $4.0m goalkeeper – Hernan Galindez – is included in the starting XI, while former West Ham United forward Enner Valencia leads the line.

MATCHDAY 1 LINE-UPS

Qatar XI: Al Sheeb, Al Rawi, Khoukhi, Hassan, Ro-Ro, Al Haydos, Boudiaf, Hatem, Ahmed, Afif, Ali

Ecuador XI: Galindez, Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan, Plata, Mendez, Caicedo, Ibarra, Valencia, Estrada