England kick off their 2022 World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Kick-off is at 13:00 GMT.

Gareth Southgate hands Bukayo Saka a start on the right wing for England, with Raheem Sterling lining up on the opposite flank. That means Phil Foden is named among the substitutes.

Elsewhere, Harry Maguire partners John Stones at the back in what is presumably a 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 formation.

As expected, Kyle Walker and James Maddison are not fit enough to be involved.

For Iran, former Brighton and Hove Albion forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh is selected and is expected to feature in attack alongside dangerman Mehdi Taremi.

MATCHDAY 1 LINE-UPS

England XI: Pickford, Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Bellingham, Rice, Mount, Saka, Sterling, Kane

Iran XI: Beiranvand, Moharrami, Pouraliganji, Cheshmi, Hosseini, Mohammadi, Nourollahi, Karimi, Hajsafi, Jahanbakhsh, Taremi