  1. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    Bellingham first player to score in a world cup born after year 2000

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      Milleningham

      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Nice!!

    2. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      Saka the 2nd then?

  2. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    England dont have a reliable defence in order to win the World Cup, attack is powerful but its not enough to win the trophy imo

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Defence is a weak spot that makes it less likely, but it's weird to have an opinion that something that's possible is impossible.

    2. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      They'll probably play a back 3 against better sides.

  3. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    36 mins ago

    Not seeing Sosa in many predicted lineups and just subbed him on for Trippier.

    Do you think he starts for Croatia?

    Damn

    1. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Can you wait till Croatia game for line ups? Or does it have to be done now?
      Can you reverse it? Not sure on rules

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        31 mins ago

        Because the rules are a shambles I have no idea, but it look like I cannot revert this now o will have to hope he starts.

        Only 1 point will be missed.

        1. jay01
          • 8 Years
          20 mins ago

          You can sub sosa off i believe

  4. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    Pickford, Trippier and Kane(c) great fantasy picks....

  5. Lucky Z
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Muslera is not No1?

    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Nope

  6. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    It's only Iran lads...

  7. bruuuno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    Best captain out of Dumfries or Giroud in MD1?

  8. jay01
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Struggling to understand rules on captain.. if i switch from trippier to bergjwin now.. can i change from bergjwin to messi tomorrow?

    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      no only 1 captain change allowed

      1. jay01
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        Whoops i did it so i guess i have a lot riding on this game haha

    2. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      Don't think so, it gives you one chance, I might be wrong though.

  9. lugs
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    transfer hack done, Kane ---> Lewandowski vs Saudi Arabia next week, Telles ---> Blind vs Senegal today, not sure Telles plays and since its the last game i can't transfer him then to someone the same price for Brazil, just need Blind to outscore Dumfries now 🙂

    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      21 mins ago

      Kane for Lewandowski is a good choice. If SA somehow do OK against Argentina (highly unlikely), then maybe Bale instead of Lewandowski.

      1. lugs
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        Bale is an interesting punt, but its too late for me now the moves are done, although i could still use WC if i get any injuries

        1. SpaceCoyote97
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          16 mins ago

          Yeah, I think Lewandowski is the better decision anyway, you've probably made the right move.

