17
17 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    Private league
    https://play.fifa.com/fantasy-classic/join-league/QAFYXVR4

  2. Charlie Price
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    Trippier has been awarded 1 point for the game v Iran. How is that? Should it not be 1 appearance point minus 1 point for conceding two goals or am I reading the rules incorrectly?

    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      It shall be updated so he'll have 0 points

    2. lugs
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      i had a defender playing yesterday for Qatar, he conceded 2 but got 1pt

      1. Charlie Price
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Makes me think there is a glitch with the goals conceded data feed. Players who concede two goals are not being penalised.

  3. lions
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Sky game, it is 3 transfers per round - am I right in thinking if I buy Dutch defender for Trippier he won't score points until round 2?

    1. lugs
      • 5 Years
      just now

      correct

  4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    is that weghorst on the bench? that name still haunts me

  5. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Most involved in England goals under Southgate (all comps):

    59: KANE (46G, 13A)
    32: STERLING (18G, 14A)
    15: RASHFORD (12G, 3A)
    10: SHAW (3G, 7A), Lingard
    09: MAGUIRE (7G, 2A), Sancho

    Great to see players other than Kane and Sterling score today. Been overreliant on those two in recent years.

    Source: https://twitter.com/playmaker_EN/status/1594715206084698113?t=8j0JpO0mhkfFdxbCYBnv_g&s=19

  6. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Senegal theme song is dope.

  7. jay01
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hi complicated situ

    Bergwijn is my locked captain this week.. i cannot change this now.

    But if he blanks today and i transfer him for Neymar (on bench).. does neymar auto become my captain or will i not get any captaincy points at all? As the sub option is there for bergwijn

    1. lugs
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      sub him out and you lose all his points, captain won't transfer

      1. jay01
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I thought this might be the case it just leaves no captain on the pitch.. unless its another loophole where neymar gets it?

    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      If you haven't switched captain already, a locked one, you'll get Neymar c points

  8. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Where Timber?

  9. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    The Dutch have some strikers

    Jannsen and weghorst

    1. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ok for backup strikers, not everyone has the depth of Brazil or England

