The second World Cup 2022 match of Monday 21 November takes place at the Al Thumama Stadium, as Senegal and the Netherlands meet in Group A.

Kick-off is at 16:00 GMT.

Amongst the many England goals from today’s opener, these line-ups have revealed that popular defender Denzel Dumfries ($6.0m) has shrugged off a knee issue to start for the Dutch.

He is the right wing-back in a 3-4-1-2 system, which sees Steven Bergwijn ($7.0m) – listed as a midfielder on the official FIFA Fantasy game – start up front and an international debut being handed to cheap goalkeeper Andries Noppert ($4.5m).

Both sides are full of past and present Premier League names, such as Virgil van Dijk ($6.0m), Kalidou Koulibaly ($5.5m), Nathan Ake ($5.0m) and Edouard Mendy ($5.5m).

Former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay ($8.5m) was expected to miss out with a hamstring problem but is named amongst the substitutes.

As for Senegal, the devastating injury that ruled Sadio Mane ($8.5m) out of the tournament has brought a start for forward Krepin Diatta ($5.5m).

MATCHDAY 1 LINE-UPS

Senegal XI (4-3-3): E. Mendy; Sabaly, Cisse, Koulibaly, Diallo; Gueye, N. Mendy, Kouyate; Sarr, Dia, Diatta

Netherlands XI (3-4-1-2): Noppert; de Ligt, van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, de Jong, Berghuis, Blind; Gakpo; Bergwijn, Janssen