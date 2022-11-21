The last World Cup 2022 match of Monday 21 November takes place at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, as the United States and Wales meet in Group B. Kick-off is at 19:00 GMT.

Wales are the second home nation to play on day two, making their first World Cup finals appearance since 1958.

Neither line-up has any huge surprises, as the likes of Gareth Bale ($8.0m), Aaron Ramsey ($7.5m) and Christian Pulisic ($m) have all been named to start. Brenden Aaronson ($6.0m) is only a substitute.

It looks to be a wing-back system for Wales, with Harry Wilson ($6.0m) and Daniel James ($6.0m) as wide forwards both cutting inside onto their stronger foot.

The duo are two of four Fulham players to start this match, alongside American defenders Tim Ream ($4.5m) and Antonee Robinson ($4.0m).

USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah ($6.0m) will become their youngest player to start a World Cup match, nudging Gio Reyna ($7.0m) onto their bench.

Rob Page’s substitutes include Bournemouth forward Kieffer Moore ($6.0m) and in-form Leicester City stopper Danny Ward ($4.5m).

MATCHDAY 1 LINE-UPS

United States XI (4-3-3): Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; Adams, Musah, McKennie; Weah, Sargent, Pulisic

Wales XI (3-4-3): Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, B Davies; Roberts, Ampadu, Ramsey, N Williams; Wilson, Bale, James