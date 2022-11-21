208
  1. FATHER KANE
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Swap Kane Kaptain to one of these or stick? Got 14 points for him:

    Neymar
    Ronaldo
    Di Maria
    KdB

    Thanks

    1. lions
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I'd leave it, 7 x2 is decent return

      1. FATHER KANE
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Thanks

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      Or transfer in Son and captain him

    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      59 mins ago

      Roll. 10 points or better though depending on who your picks are left? 3 good ones there.

    4. jacob1989
      56 mins ago

      With no bps or star player bonus, 7 pts isn't bad. I am leaving it on kane

  2. Original Sin
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Who scores more in MD1?
    A. Sane (Germany) VS Japan
    B. Bruno (portugal) VS Ghana

    1. lions
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Bruno, I think!

    2. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      A

  3. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Setup a test team this morning to do a test before making moves on my originalteam. It's doing better than it now !

    https://play.fifa.com/fantasy-classic/public-team/1483740

    1. lions
      • 13 Years
      1 hour ago

      Can you create more than one team and during 1st game week?

      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        57 mins ago

        Use a different email address to create a 2nd FIFA account

        1. lions
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Might just do it !

      2. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        57 mins ago

        Yes, but I was sure that I'd only get points from MD2. The Qatar, Equador points weren't updated at the time but with this game, who know?. Prob very possible to setup a team tonight and get points from remaining games.

  4. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Wales have less than 1% population size of the USA. They can be super proud of that 2nd half.

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      55 mins ago

      I reckon Wales could beat China, then they could be even more proud.

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      55 mins ago

      Wales players can walk ( most will Limp ) off the pitch with their heads held high

    3. jacob1989
      53 mins ago

      Wales has like 0.2% population of india or China. Wales should already be proud being in WC by this logic

      1. Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        They should. Impressive feat to even get here.

        Small country. Should be competing against sides like New Zealand.

    4. BUZZBOMB
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      If Wales played Senegal, there would be more English and French born players on the field than if France or England played not each other. Seriously though, a great spirit, a great mentality once they got it together, a great crowd and a great anthem. So hoping they qualify. A draw suits Wales tonight as a win against Iran and pressure is on the other one or two.

    5. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 3 Years
      50 mins ago

      That's almost as impressive as Iceland 1 - 2 England

      1. Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        47 mins ago

        Yeah, epic performance from Iceland.

        Thankfully Southgate came in after that result and turned things around.

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Before that Finland was too little country to do well in football, they said. But Iceland has 4% population TOTAL compared to London.

  5. FATHER KANE
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Bale was literally about to score from the halfway line there!

    Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Can you imagine if that went in. Frustrating foul. Could have been one of the great World Cup moments.

      1. Feanor
        • 13 Years
        52 mins ago

        A YC is not enough punishment for professional fouls. What should happen is the player also has to run a lap of the field before rejoining play, so his team is down a man for a couple of minutes.

        1. jacob1989
          50 mins ago

          Thats an excellent idea. Love it. Maybe 2 rounds

      2. jacob1989
        52 mins ago

        Yes a clear goal denied. Should be red card! Denying clear goal scoring opportunity

    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      After all "he scores when he wants" according to Clive after scoring a penalty. After which John Hartson, a man as thick as a submarine door, called Bale a "genius". Again, for scoring a penalty.

      Cringe comms.

  6. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    England & Wales to win the next match. Then we let our Welsh bros have a tight match with rotated squads for the 3rd.

    Bye bye USA?

    1. jacob1989
      50 mins ago

      It will come down to who can score more vs iran i believe

      1. Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        England struggled to break them down in the first 30 mins. They can be a tough nut to crack.

        Wouldn't be surprised to see a 0-0 from them.

    2. jacob1989
      24 mins ago

      This is the World cup. There wont be rotation unless 1st place is guaranteed before 3rd match.

  7. jacob1989
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    After 2 one sided games, 2 very good even matches. WC is now in full flow

  8. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    What exactly is "winning" a penalty?
    Would've thought an extra +2 for Bale for that foul, which is currently not given.

    1. David Parkinson
      42 mins ago

      Neither Valencia nor Bale have yet to be awarded their rightful 2pts. Defensive points for England are also wrong excluding Maguire. Qatar defensive points wrong also.

      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        40 mins ago

        Will players get both if they also score penalty?

      2. jacob1989
        29 mins ago

        Yes i have Bale and those 2 pts havent been added. And more worrying nor has enner Valencia 2 pts been added. Why make this rule without implementing then? Or if u earn the penalty but take it u dont get the 2 pts like in fpl? In ucl u do.

        1. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          25 mins ago

          It's like getting is assisting a penalty and taking it is the goal. You don't get both. You should really, your skills got you into the situation that opposition had to foul you to try and stop you scoring.

          1. jacob1989
            24 mins ago

            In fpl its not there. In ucl fantasy it is there.

  9. Chipmunk
    52 mins ago

    Keep Kane Captain 7pts x2
    Or move armband to Messi?

    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      No brainer

    2. jacob1989
      27 mins ago

      Messi will need 2 returns. Maybe a goal and assist. Probably worth the switch. But messi is my 12th man. So i am keeping on Kane. My option is to change to Mbappe

      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        Sure roll the dice and see how it goes. You'll only lose or gain the points difference between Kane and your new captain anyway.

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I wouldn't play this game safe. Results are not recorded like in fpl.

  10. Kane Lane
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    How many times can you change your cap on fifa fantasy world cup? Euros you could change it every match day.

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Once per Matchday/Round.

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Sorry, once from a player whose team has already played, a locked player.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Between unlocked players as many times as you want. Just like in fpl before dl.

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Once after your C is locked. It's final choice.

