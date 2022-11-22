The first World Cup 2022 match of Tuesday 22 November takes place at the Lusail Stadium, as Argentina and Saudi Arabia meet in Group C. Kick-off is at 10:00 GMT.

Lionel Messi‘s ($10.5m) final World Cup begins with an enticing fixture which aims to boost the Golden Boot ambitions for both him and Lauturo Martinez ($8.0m), sitting alongside Angel Di Maria ($8.5m) in a front three.

Cheap Fantasy midfielder Rodrigo De Paul ($5.0m) starts, as does Papu Gomez ($6.5m) but defender Marcus Acuna ($4.5m) is only on the bench.

Several Premier League names have also been named as substitutes – Julian Alvarez ($6.5m), Alexis Mac Allister ($7.0m) and the well-owned centre-back Lisandro Martinez ($6.0m).

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez ($5.5m) is selected in goal, with Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero ($5.5m) in defence.

As for Saudi Arabia, it’s just forwards Saleh Alshehri ($5.5m) and Firas Al-Buraikan ($5.0m) that are priced over $4.5m in the game, so several budget-enabling names like Abdulelah Al-Malki ($3.5m) have fairly high ownership and do start this match.

MATCHDAY 1 LINE-UPS

Argentina XI (4-3-3): E Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, P Gomez; Messi, Lauturo Martinez, Di Maria

Saudi Arabia XI (4-3-3): Alowais; Abdulhamid, Altambakti, Albulayhi, Alshahrani; Alfaraj, Kanno, Almalki; Albrikan, Alshehri, Aldawsari