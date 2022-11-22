351
  1. trick9
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Hmmm...

    I have Sane. He isn't locked yet but seems to be confirmed out for tomorrow's game. Can i transfer him out for someone who has yet to play in MD1 or is the transfer active only for MD2?

    1. DAZZ
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      You can transfer an unlocked player out for an unlocked player and they will play MD1

  2. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Bottomed
    Is hector herera nailed
    Looking to replace Khazri
    Budget 5m

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Is there any point lol

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        I’ve used 1FT already on acuna to sosa so have a couple risky players still to come. Just gonna keep and either accept I’ll have to sub him or hope he gets something from the bench

  3. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Worth using the “budget hack” to get Bruno or Gnabry for Olson? Or save the transfers for potential no shows like Musiala and Sarabia?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Isn't Bruno mid and Gnabry fwd?

      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Good point…..it would just be Bruno then…….doesn’t seem worth it

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          With triple Arg attack having failed, I am going to WC next week, since it is basically WC3 also. Therefore I am certainly getting Bruno.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I think I'll just take a hit if Sarabia doesn't start.

      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Ok, but do you think Bruno is even going to outscore Olson?

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Who is Olson actually?

          1. Paddy Gooner
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Olivia Olson from the movie Love Actually ???!!!???

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Bookies odds for Skov Olsen to get attacking return is 2.4 and for Bruno 1.73, so Bruno looks like better option. However, France plays vs Australia tonight and their mids need to ve checked.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          But if both Musiala (know nothing about his situation) and Sarabia are doubts and since you have them both, it's better to save your transfers. Bruno over Skov Olsen is not worth that big risk.

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Worst scenario would be neither starting (-6) and Olsen to overscore Bruno. Cannot recommend that.

  4. Original Sin
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    I subbed off De maria and he is in bench now. Is it not possible to do De Maria-> Musiala and then sub on Musiala back to my playing 11?

    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      No because di maria is now locked and any transfer involving him would go through next matchday but come out of this matchday allowance.

  5. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Dont know about anyone else but the standard of the big teams doesnt seem what it used to be.

    In World Cups gone by there has always been that feeling of dread that if England have to play the likes of Brazil, Argentina, Germany etc they will get beat.

    Not getting carried away and gonna suggest England will win the tournament but there just arent any teams I feel England need to fear.

    Even Brazil who are the current favourites, if you look at their predicted line up on here, only really Allison, Neymar and maybe Raphinha could be considered top players. The rest are either old, ageing players or donkeys like Fred and Richarlison who dont even get into the starting line ups for their clubs.

    Argentina have lost to Saudi Arabia and France have no Benzema, Pogba or Kante. I feel this is a great chance for England.

    1. fenixri
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Yea sure, lol

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      Dunno what you're talking about with Brazil.

      Alisson
      Danilo Marquinhos Thiago Silva Telles
      Casemiro Fred
      Raphinha Neymar Vinicius Jr
      Richarlison

      That is a scary freaking team. Neymar and Vini are two of the most in form attackers in the world.

      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        21 mins ago

        Vincious Jr isnt in the predicted line up on here. Thiago Silva is old, Fred doesn't even get into a poor Utd team and neither did Telles when he was there and they have an extremely average forward who again doesnt even make the best 11 for his club. That team isnt scary.

      2. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        I actually find it astonishing that a team like Brazil don't have any better forward options than that clown Richarlison. Shows how far they have fallen from the great teams of old.

