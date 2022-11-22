66
  1. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    First

  2. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Congrats to Saudis, might even qualify for R16.
    What a disaster for Argentina, must win games coming up.
    They have to hope Poland and Mexico win against Saudis, then draw against each other.

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      6 points should be enough for Argentina either way but they're not going to beat Mexico or Poland playing like that.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Nah there's still loads more permutations that can see Argentina through

    3. el polako
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Poland ain't winning any game in this group.
      Weakest team in the tournament apart from hosts.

  3. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Keep Captain armband on Messi or change > ???

    a. Mbappe

    b. Neymar

    c. Keep

    Cheers

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Are you happy with 6 points? I'd change, probably to Mbappe.

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        12 points is it not?

        I might switch to KDB or keep, not sure yet.

    2. Samurai Blue
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      I think Messi should have 7 points minimum:

      1 goal +5
      90 mins +1
      2 shots on target +1 (100% he had a shot saved in the first few mins and then he scored the penalty)

  4. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Hail Mary option locked in. Skov Olsen (C)

  5. jay01
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    At what point does a player lock? Is it at the start of a game or when the lineups of a game are announced?

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Start of the game.

  6. jay01
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Who is a better buy for this gwk alone?

    Bernardo Silva or Bruno Fernandes?

    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Bruno

  7. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Why De Paul only get 1 point…?

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      53 mins ago

      Because he was absolutely useless?

    2. mox81
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      There is only 1 appearance pt if a player does >60 mins in this game

  8. Bene_the_horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Are there any remaining starting 4million midfielders??

  9. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    John Hartsons commentary

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      I'm at work so cannot watch, please tell me they haven't given him more games.
      Absolutely abysmal co-comms last night.

      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        45 mins ago

        Yesterday was prime Richie benaut compared to today

        just going ooooooo and ahhhhh every time something happens

        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          39 mins ago

          Yeah that's about his level of insight tbf when he's not shouting Lump it Ben, or calling Bale a freak and a genius for scoring a pen.

          Never forget the time he thought Connor Sammon should have scored from halfway line: https://twitter.com/derekclarksport/status/1485268831526436868?lang=en-GB

    2. lions
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      I liked it when he said "that's one of the best saves I've seen in my life"

  10. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    1 hour ago

    De Bruyne or CR7 for Messi captain replacement?

    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      49 mins ago

      KDB, will get extra points for key passes

  11. The Mandalorian
    • 10 Years
    54 mins ago

    Can you transfer out 2 players that have played for two that haven't and get the new player points for gw1?

    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      Wondering the same thing?

      1. The Mandalorian
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Reading the rules now. U keep locked players points so I think unlocked player doesn't play until gw2.

    2. TKC07
      • 3 Years
      50 mins ago

      Bench the blanked players first and then sell..

      (This is something I have seen in comments here.. Did not try that yet.)

    3. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 3 Years
      49 mins ago

      No, I don't think so

    4. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      Yes, replace them with your subs if they haven't scored well. This is the point of subs in this game.

    5. The Mandalorian
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      Just checking again and think you can only transfer unlocked players for unlocked players. So now stuck with 3 Argentina players 🙁

    6. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      No

  12. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    Have Galindez and Martinez as GK. Hold, or swap for who?

  13. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    Messi should be on 7 points no? Definitely had at least 2 shots on target.

    1. Samurai Blue
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      I agree. I think they are still working on a fix. Even for players who won a penalty for example.

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        This game is a joke. Defenders haven't lost a point for conceding 2 goals either.

        1. Samurai Blue
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          It is. There are players who conceded a pen, it's not reflecting in the points. Also Saka has 15 points and no one knows for both, presumably for key passes, but at least they should show a breakdown of the points! Very disappointing for an official fantasy game.

          1. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            FIFA isn’t making money from fantasy website so they don’t care.

  14. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    This Denmark Tunisia game is good. Tunisia playing like they in the Round of 16 and not giving Demark a chance.

  15. Bene_the_horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    Messi captain. Stick or twist to Mbappe please :-)?

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      Twist.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        I would, but he is my 12th man, so cannot.

        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          33 mins ago

          Same here. I may stick. Not sure if I want to back Neymar to get two returns.

    2. Disturbed
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Same dilemma, leaning towards twisting

  16. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    Messi captain. Stick or twist to Neymar?

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      Have a couple days to think about it. I'm not sure yet.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      I have Neymar and KdB. The problem is that they need goal and another attacking return. I fear that for both of them the risk of blanking is much higher than getting 2 attacking returns.

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        38 mins ago

        Yeah I think I agree. Leaning towards sticking with Messi.

      2. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        I'm in same situation
        And concur

  17. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Is Fred really the only BRA mid there is?!? When I tried to check possible Bra players, the list was very short. Another bug or is it just me? Tried to find alternative for Bruno/Eden.

  18. putana
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    if i transfer messi and sane to kdb and nunez would i get nunez points this matchday?

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      No. Messi is locked.

  19. rozzo
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Is the smart move to transfer in a Senegal defender and attacker for next round?

    If so, who?

    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      I'm also thinking the same
      Watched the match Sarr and Diallo impressed

  20. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Argentina had 6 shots on target. Who are the players who shot them? Where is this info available?

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      3 for Messi, 1 each for Tagliafico, Alvarez and Di Maria

      https://www.whoscored.com/Matches/1632096/Live/International-FIFA-World-Cup-2022-Argentina-Saudi-Arabia

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thx. That means 1 extra point for Messi then.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      I don't remember Messi shooting another, but not absutely certain about that.

      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        2nd minute shot , the penalty and a header in the 84th

    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Go to sofascore. They got a match shotmap and it's brilliant

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      You can see it in the members area here. Just choose "World Cup" in the dropdown menu in the top right corner & click into stats for the game. Messi 3, Di Maria 1, Tagliafico 1, Alvarez 1

  21. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Skov Olsen is dangerous, pity that the ball had been 2 meters offside.

  22. FATHER KANE
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Maehle to get the winner!

  23. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Why are the commentators constantly saying Denmark are one of the favourites to go deep in the tournament

    I mean they’re not a bad side but really?

    1. lions
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I've got them in one of my semi finalist picks - maybe based on how they did at the euros. They're solid but based on today they look qf at best

