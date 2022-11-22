The second World Cup 2022 match of Tuesday 22 November takes place at Education City Stadium, as Denmark and Tunisia meet in Group D. Kick-off is at 13:00 GMT.

Less than an hour after Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the biggest all-time World Cup shocks by defeating Argentina, we see Christian Eriksen ($8.0m) return to major international competition less than 18 months after his on-pitch cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

Over a fifth of FIFA Fantasy managers will be pleased to see flying wing-back Joakim Maehle ($4.5m) start for the Danes, with no real line-up surprises.

Andreas Skov Olsen ($6.0m) is having a good season for Club Brugge and has been generously priced in this game, set to be deployed just off the main forward Kasper Dolberg ($7.5m).

Opponents Tunisia seem to also be using a 3-4-2-1 system, captained by Youssef Msakni ($4.5m) and led by forward Issam Jebali ($4.5m).

MATCHDAY 1 LINE-UPS

Denmark XI (3-4-2-1): Schmeichel, Kristensen, Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen, Maehle, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Eriksen, Skov Olsen, Dolberg

Tunisia XI (3-4-2-1): Dahmen, Talbi, Meriah, Bronn, Drager, Skhiri, Laidouni, Abdi, Ben Slimane, Msakni, Jebali