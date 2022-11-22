113
  1. JBG
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    I brought Giroud in for Kane, hoping I could also get Giroud points hehe.

    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Damn! I was thinking of doing that. Let me know if it works

      1. MFC86
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Kane is locked so you only get the giroud points next match day ?

    2. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Are you seeing Giroud's pts show up yet?

      1. Jebiga
        • 10 Years
        21 mins ago

        This 🙂

      2. JBG
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        He isn't even in my team.

        1. Louis_Sans_Balls
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          did you do it before kickoff?

          1. JBG
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yeah, like 40min before.

    3. Jebiga
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Does it count?

      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        If he pulled off the hack correctly it should

        1. Louis_Sans_Balls
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          I was so close to doing this myself in between the break but then I got High

        2. Jebiga
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          So i can transfer lautaro for morata tomorrow easily

          1. Louis_Sans_Balls
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            I mean you can always transfer mate. But if you pull off the hack correctly that you should also get Moratta's pts for this MD too, remember it's not just a str8 swap

            1. Thanos
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Can you please elaborate on this? What's the hack and how to pull off?

        3. Riverside Red
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          What's the hack?

    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Was not possible as Kane a locked player so you winger Giroud points until next week.

  2. FATHER KANE
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Damn I should have subbed on Goodwin

  3. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Doesn’t look good for 12th man Mbappe…did not realize how far out from goal he would play.

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      He's playing left inside forward. He'll get chances.

      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Your words to the footy Gods ears

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          I didn't promise he'd score them though xD

  4. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Mbappe assiting the assister

  5. Jebiga
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    All those hype about luis and thei hernandez 🙂

  6. Bobby
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    I assume there is no way of removing mbappe as my twelfth player chip is there!

    1. Jebiga
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      No way, yes

  7. Kiwivillan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Can I use my transfers on Bruno to KDB and 6m def to cheaper still to play and get KDB points next game. Probably silly question but just checking

  8. OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    i don't think Mbappe is on the same level with Harland

    1. Jebiga
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Different type of players bur both are top class

      1. OPTA FPL
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Both are strikes and harland is unstoppable

  9. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    France starting to get into the groove now and already 2-1 up. Wanted another upset today lol

  10. snow pea in repose
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Good for Giroud. One of my anti-trolls in fpl. Never kept him for long stretches but always seemed to come through for me

  11. Rinseboy
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    I assume we can't activate the wildcard yet for MD2 and start tinkering?

    I can't see any option to select it yet?

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nope. Can't touch it until all the MD1 games are over.

      1. Rinseboy
        • 10 Years
        just now

        cheers Camzy

    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Today's players still locked so would say not

  12. Rinseboy
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    I've done the budget hack of Messi and Sosa to Bale and Alba. -2.5 budget for MD1 now. absolute banter

    1. FATHER KANE
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Surely this is something they’ll fix along with the points that are wrong for some players atm

      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        surely knowing Fifa they wont

    2. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nice!

  13. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    and he misses a sitter

  14. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Mbappe misses sitter

  15. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Mblooper!

  16. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Sterling would have scored that

  17. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Off the post!

  18. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    that's twice now for the Aussies, didn't expect France's defense to be so poor

  19. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Yo I heard Glazers are selling the club. Is this true?

    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'm sure if someone offered them double the money of what they think the club is worth they would sell.

    2. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Sky exclusive, so sounds promising.

      Today is a good day.

      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Double whammy. Ronaldo and Glazers gone. It's like a dream.

        1. Piggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          "likely to include a full or partial sale, or strategic partnership with third parties."

          Fingers crossed for a full sale. I'm not celebrating until it's done.

          https://news.sky.com/story/manchester-united-owners-to-explore-sale-as-glazers-seek-new-investment-12753359

    3. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A sad day for non Manure fans

  20. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    is it too late to switch my 12th man from Mbappe to Haaland?

  21. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Mooy is washed up

  22. fenixri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    So are we sure that activating wildcard we will have unlimited transfers through whole MD2 and not just before 1st game kickoff in matchday like before opening game and RO16?

  23. Rinseboy
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Just noticed I switched Messi to Bale who were both locked and when my mate views my team through our league it shows I now have Bale in my MD1 team! mental game

    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      It's so broken. Not properly tested. Might just delete and enjoy the World Cup.

    2. Rinseboy
      • 10 Years
      just now

      no idea why Bale is only on 5, is that subject to change?!

