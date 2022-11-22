An injury-hit France side begin the defence of their World Cup title when they meet Australia in Group D on Tuesday.

Les Blues went all the way in Russia four years ago, while Australia are aiming to end a run of three successive group-stage exits.

Kick-off is at 19:00 GMT.

On Saturday, Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema had to withdraw from the tournament, joining Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante and Presnel Kimpembe on the sidelines. Christopher Nkunku, meanwhile, was then forced to limp out of training earlier this week.

However, France still hosts plenty of talent, including Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele, all of whom start tonight. They’re joined by Olivier Giroud in attack, who costs just $7.5m in the official FIFA game and is owned by only 1.9 per cent of managers.

Elsewhere, Ibrahima Konate starts over William Saliba at centre-back, while Theo Hernandez is named on the bench.

As for Australia, former Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Mat Ryan captains the side and another ex-Seagull, Aaron Mooy, anchors the midfield.

MATCHDAY 1 LINE-UPS

France XI: Lloris, Pavard, Upamecano, Konate, L Hernandez, Rabiot, Tchouameni, Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud

Australia XI: Ryan, Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, Behich, Mooy, Goodwin, McGree, Irvine, Leckie, Duke