We round up the key Fantasy talking points from Tuesday’s World Cup action in our Scout Notes summary.

The graphics and numbers you see in this article are from our Premium Members area, which now includes all Opta player and team data from not just World Cup qualifying but the tournament proper itself.

ARGENTINA 1-2 SAUDI ARABIA

Goals : Lionel Messi | Saleh Al Shehri, Salem Al Dawsari

: Lionel Messi | Saleh Al Shehri, Salem Al Dawsari Assists: Firas Al Brikan

Saudi Arabia pulled off a shock as they came from behind to beat Argentina in Group C.

Lionel Scaloni’s side came into the World Cup among the favourites, on the back of a 36-game unbeaten run that included winning the 2021 Copa America.

As a result, many thought they would win easily, and the early stages followed the script, with Lionel Messi ($10.5m) scoring a penalty after just 10 minutes before Argentina had three goals ruled out for offside, two of them very tight calls.

However, the Green Falcons hit back in the second half, with Saleh Al-Shehri ($5.5m) equalising and talisman Salem Al Dawsari ($4.5m) putting them ahead with a thumping shot.

Admittedly, Saudi Arabia rode their luck at times, with goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais ($4.0m) making five saves and their two goals arriving from just two shots on target. Still, their display merited a win, with their high line making life difficult for Messi and co, forcing Argentina to go direct.

As for Messi, his three shots on target should mean that he finishes Matchday 1 on seven points, providing the official FIFA game sorts itself out that is.

Marcos Acuna ($4.5m), meanwhile, was benched in favour of Nicolas Tagliafico ($5.5m), but did create two chances in his 30-minute run-out from the bench, as did Angel Di Maria ($8.5m), which should ensure he hits the two key passes target for midfielders.

Argentina now have it all to do, with Mexico up next in Matchday 2. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, meet Poland, knowing victory will secure qualification to the last-16.

“It’s a situation that this group of players has never been through, it’s been a while since we suffered such a tough blow, we didn’t expect to start like this. In five minutes of mistakes that we made, we went 2-1 down and then it was really tough and we lost organisation and started punting the ball. Obvioulsy we have to win now. It’s up to us to fix what we did wrong and get back to the basics of who we are. We’re OK, obviously hurt by the result, very bitter. But people must trust that this team will not let them down and we are going to go for it in the next two games.” – Lionel Messi

Argentina XI (4-4-2): E Martinez; Molina, Romero (Li. Martinez 59), Otamendi, Tagliafico (Acuna 71); Di Maria, De Paul, Paredes (Fernandez 59), Gomez (Alvarez 59); Messi, La. Martinez

Saudi Arabia XI (4-1-4-1): Al Owais; Abdulhamid, Tambatki, Al Bulayhi, Al Shahrani (Al Burayk 90+9); Al Malki; Al Brikan (Asiri 89), Al Faraj (Al Abid 45+4), Kanno, Al Dawsari; Al Shehri (Al Ghannam 78)

FRANCE 4-1 AUSTRALIA

Goals: Adrien Rabiot, Olivier Giroud x2, Kylian Mbappe | Craig Goodwin

Adrien Rabiot, Olivier Giroud x2, Kylian Mbappe | Craig Goodwin Assists: Theo Hernandez, Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Mbappe | Matthew Leckie

Defending World Cup champions France recovered from an early Australia goal to win 4-1 on Tuesday.

Les Blues had been hit by a series of injuries leading up to the tournament, which ruled out key midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante, plus Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and Christopher Nkunku.

However, after Craig Goodwin’s ($4.5m) surprise opener, they showed their authority with goals from Adrien Rabiot (£6.5m), Olivier Giroud (£7.5m) x2 and Kylian Mbappe ($11.5m).

It’s also worth noting that Rabiot’s goal was worth seven points in the official FIFA game after they tweaked the scoring system for midfielders earlier in the day:

Mbappe, meanwhile, added an assist and was the best player on the pitch, putting up some excellent underlying numbers.

MBAPPE V AUSTRALIA BY NUMBERS

Metric Total Match rank Shots 7 1st Shots in the box 7 1st Shots on target 1 2nd= Big chances 3 1st= Penalty box touches 19 1st Created chances 3 3rd= Crosses 9 1st

Elsewhere, Lucas Hernandez ($5.5m) was forced off with an injury after 13 minutes, with brother Theo Hernandez (£5.0m) replacing him. At times, he was almost operating as a left winger for France, with his wonderful whipped cross finding Rabiot for the opener. Now, you’d expect him to keep his place in the starting XI, making him an excellent Matchday 2 pick, especially given Denmark’s misfiring attack.

As for Australia, they can take some positives from the first half as they did create chances, with Tunisia up next at the weekend.

“Our second game is a must-win game – it’s great that the other game [Denmark v Tunisia] was a draw and we’re in it the whole way so Saturday’s game is very important.” – Australia boss Graham Arnold

France XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Pavard (Kounde 89), Konate, Upamecano, L Hernandez (T Hernandez 13); Tchouameni (Fofana 77), Rabiot; Dembele (Coman 77), Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud (Thuram 89)

Australia XI (4-1-4-1): Ryan; Atkinson (Degenek 85), Souttar, Rowles, Behich; Mooy; Leckie, Irvine (Baccus 85), McGree (Mabil 73), Goodwin (Kuol 74); Duke (Cummings 56)

DENMARK 0-0 TUNISIA

Denmark were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Tunisia in the opening match of World Cup Group D.

The much-fancied Danes were often disjointed, with Tunisia impressing in their 3-4-2-1 shape.

Issam Jebali ($4.5m) was a constant target up front and had a goal ruled out before the striker went close after an excellent Kasper Schmeichel ($5.0m) save.

However, as the game wore on, Denmark did start to look more threatening, with Alexander Skov Olsen ($6.0m) seeing a goal disallowed for offside. With France up next, there won’t be too much interest in the youngster, but most of the Dane’s good work went down their right-hand side, and he could potentially be a decent cheap pickup against Australia in Matchday 3.

Above: Skov Olsen’s (number 11) average position was the highest in the Denmark team in Matchday 1

As for the Fantasy favourites, Christian Eriksen ($8.0m) looked dangerous from set-pieces and created five chances so should receive additional points, as should Tunisia’s keeper Aymen Dahmen ($4.0m), who racked up five saves.

In addition, Joakim Maehle ($4.5m) – owned by 20.4 per cent in the official FIFA game – produced some good work down the left flank, although Skov Olsen’s withdrawal on 65 minutes did see Denmark shift to a back four system, which limited his ability to get forward quite so much.

Now, Denmark face holders France on Saturday at 4pm GMT, while Tunisia meet Australia earlier in the day.

“You put on the pressure that you want and try to score, but unfortunately we did not…. it’s not a matter of the system, it’s more our ability to hold onto the ball. We play too slowly, and at times that was a problem.” – Denmark head coach Kasper Hjumland

Denmark (3-5-2): Schmeichel; Andersen, Kjaer (Jensen 65), Christensen; Kristensen, Hojbjerg, Delaney (Damsgaard 45+1), Eriksen, Maehle; Skov Olsen (Lindstrom 65), Dolberg (Cornelius 65)

Tunisia (3-4-2-1): Dahmen; Bronn, Meriah, Talbi; Drager (Kechrida 88), Skhiri, Laidouni (Sassi 88), El Abdi; Slimane (Sliti 67), Msakni (Hannibal 80); Jebali (Khenissi 80)

MEXICO 0-0 POLAND

Penalties missed : Robert Lewandowski

: Robert Lewandowski Penalties saved: Guillermo Ochoa

Robert Lewandowski ($10.0m) is still looking for his first World Cup goal after 37-year-old ‘keeper Guillermo Ochoa ($5.0m) saved the Poland striker’s penalty.

Both teams had an opportunity to lay down a marker in the group following Argentina’s shock loss earlier in the day, but they lacked quality in the final-third. Indeed, there were just six shots on target overall – four for Mexico and two for Poland.

Most of Mexico’s threat arrived from the flanks, with their 33 attempted crosses more than any other side in the tournament so far. Tricky winger Hirving Lozano ($6.0m) was responsible for 11 of those, yet they were comfortably dealt with by Poland’s imposing centre-halves.

As for Poland, aside from the penalty, they created next to nothing. That meant it was a frustrating night for Lewandowski, who was isolated up top, attempting just two shots and 22 passes overall.

“He took penalties against our goalkeepers and all the spot-kicks went in. I hope that in the next opportunites that lie ahead of him he will convert them into goals.” – Poland head coach Czeslaw Michniewicz

Matty Cash ($4.0m) did get into some advanced positions and was a useful outlet at times on the right. However, Poland were happy to sit deep and try and catch Mexico on the counter, which restricted his ability to get forward.

Mexico XI (4-3-3): Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Alvarez, Herrera (Rodriguez 71), Chaves; Lozano, Vega (Antuna 84), Martin (Jimenez 71)

Poland XI (4-1-4-1): Szczesny; Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski; Krychowiak; Kaminski, Zielinski (Milik 88), Szymanski (Frankowski 72), Zalewski (Bielik 45); Lewandowski