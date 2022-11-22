24
  1. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    I'm trying to be my head around the hack. I have DiMaria who is currently locked in my starting 11, if bench him before transferring him out for say Modric will I get Modric's matchday 1 points if I then bring him into my starting 11?

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Nah players who are locked in, that's it you keep their points.

      You would use Di Maria's value to transfer someone else in of higher value.

      Re. Di Maria + crap striker yet to play

      For

      Crap midfielder + Ronaldo

      Or something like that.

  2. thebizzle
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Are De Paul or Di Maria due any extra points??

    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Potential De Paul +1 for tackles made

  3. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    One thing that the pundits havent mentioned about the Saudi squad is their fittness. Every one of those guys hard pressing all over the pitch and never taking a second off.

    1. lugs
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      yeah their workrate was seriously impressive, though they would have been dead and buried had Argentina timed their runs a little better 1st half

  4. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    A scorned Ronaldo with a point to prove vs Ghana?

  5. No Kane No Gain
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Is changing Messi captain to KDB the right move if you’re doing about average in points so far?!

    1. lugs
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      yeah i think i would, he can easily beat Messi now that they upped the points for mids to 7 for a goal, expect him to score well with key passes too

      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        How many key passes are we expecting

        1. lugs
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          no idea, i'm not even sure what a key pass is supposed to be lol, but i think its a pass that leads to a chance, KDB does a few of them every game

  6. putana
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    who would you rather have for this matchday: perisic or valverde

    1. lugs
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      i think Perisic, Valverde has yet to produce the goods for Uruguay, i think he has a different role for them than at Madrid

      1. putana
        • 4 Years
        just now

        yea ive noticed he plays central for uruguay. Thanks

  7. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Who for final captain?
    A) Neymar (SRB)
    B) KDB (CAN)

    1. putana
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      I'd go neymar.

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Neymar

    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Neymar for me - but pretty close. Think either option is defensible.

    4. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Surprising given midfielders are getting 7 points for a goal now. KDB had the edge in my head

      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I think if that's your gut then go with it.
        I think both Serbia and Canada will be relatively attacking, so both games could be quite open. I also don't trust the rest of Belgium as much as I do the rest of Brazil.

  8. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    Captain options left for me (off of Martinez).

    a/ Bruno F (Ghana)
    b/ Morata (CRC)
    c/ Paqueta (Serbia - have funds to get him to a 8m if not starting)

    I'm leaning Morata.

    1. putana
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      morata for me

    2. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Bruno

      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        if I knew if Ronaldo was/wasn't starting I might hold out for him, feels safer going with Morata.

