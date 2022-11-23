The fourth World Cup 2022 match of Wednesday 23 November takes place at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, as Belgium and Canada meet in Group F. Kick-off is at 19:00 GMT.

It’s not a surprise to see Roberto Martinez pick a strong XI that includes Kevin De Bruyne ($11.0m), Eden Hazard ($8.0m), Thibaut Courtois ($6.0m) and Youri Tielemans ($7.0m).

With Romelu Lukaku ($9.5m) injured for the time being, former Chelsea and Crystal Palace forward Michy Batshuayi ($6.5m) is chosen up front.

A 3-4-2-1 system is packed full of familiar names to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) community, in addition to substitutes Leandro Trossard ($5.5m), Wout Faes ($5.0m) and Amadou Onana ($6.5m).

As for Canada, they return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 1986 and arrive with the exciting talents of Alphonso Davies ($5.0m), Jonathan David ($6.0m) and Tajon Buchanan ($5.5m).

They start as tonight’s front three, which gives out-of-position potential to Bayern Munich’s Davies – listed on the official FIFA Fantasy game as a defender.

MATCHDAY 1 LINE-UPS

Belgium XI (3-4-2-1): Courtois; Dendoncker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Castagne; Witsel, Tielemans, Carrasco; De Bruyne, E Hazard; Batshuayi

Canada XI (3-4-3): Borjan; Johnston, Vitória, Miller; Hoilett, Eustáquio, Hutchinson, Laryea; Buchanan, David, Davies