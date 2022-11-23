62
  Siva Mohan
    10 Years
    53 mins ago

    Sarabia >> Olmo or Eden?

    Open Controls
    dunas_dog
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      44 mins ago

      Going Eden myself

      Open Controls
      Siva Mohan
        10 Years
        1 min ago

        got Eden

        Open Controls
    Louis_Sans_Balls
      4 Years
      23 mins ago

      went with Valverde at last minute

      Open Controls
    Louis_Sans_Balls
      4 Years
      8 mins ago

      did you end up going with Olmo?

      Open Controls
      Siva Mohan
        10 Years
        1 min ago

        no 🙁

        Open Controls
  BobbyDoesNotLook
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    48 mins ago

    Wildcard md2?

    Open Controls
    lions
      13 Years
      2 mins ago

      I am but trying not to take notice of the poor performances of some of the players? Messi, Gnabry, Madrid- Match day 2 is a new day...

      Open Controls
  I am 42
    9 Years
    46 mins ago

    keep Sarabia and hope he plays or sub him out for a hit?

0m in the bank

    0m in the bank

    Open Controls
    Louis_Sans_Balls
      4 Years
      5 mins ago

      i just did this lol subbed for Valverde took 3 pt hit but he could come on and bag goal as sub just my luck

      Open Controls
      Louis_Sans_Balls
        4 Years
        just now

        i have -3.5 now in my bank lol

        Open Controls
  ZINCH
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    43 mins ago

    Sold Sarabia for Gavi and now I somehow have both in my squad and can't sub Gavi on due to an error message. Awful awful game

    Open Controls
    Brehmeren
      12 Years
      2 mins ago

      I tried the same and ended up with 6 mids. The game transfered out Pavard instead.

      Open Controls
    dunas_dog
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I had something similar but refresh sorted in although Hazard who I brought in was on bench and had to sub him on!

      Open Controls
    ZINCH
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      1 min ago

      Lucky guys, won't let me sub him on. Apparently he's already locked

      Open Controls
  Thanos
    1 Year
    42 mins ago

    Raum not getting the points for winning the penalty?

    Open Controls
    Freshy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hopefully this is just another case of "Needs to be sorted out"

      Please note: Over the coming days, some scores will be subject to minor adjustments as we reset historic points to reflect changes to our data feeds. All future points will reflect the new data feeds.

      Open Controls
      Thanos
        1 Year
        1 min ago

        Phew! Thanks. Already have a couple of 1 pointers so don't want another one.

        Open Controls
  Echoes
    2 Years
    41 mins ago

    That win was for Hitomi Tanaka

    Open Controls
  Joey Barton and Friends
    11 Years
    40 mins ago

    Can i get Sane out of my team now for someone who still has to play this GW?

    Open Controls
    jacob1989
      30 mins ago

      No too late. Had to do it before Germany game started

      Open Controls
    OPTA FPL
      11 Years
      28 mins ago

      no, his team has played

      Open Controls
    Mozumbus
      1 Year
      just now

      This is too an ask lol

      Open Controls
  Pino
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    38 mins ago

    Just noticed you can make transfers during GW. You can as a example take out a expensive player that blanked and a cheap player that havent played. You upgrade a cheap player to a expensive one and downgrade the expensive player that blanked to a cheap one. The second transfer wont take effect before next GW, but the first transfer takes effect right away.

    Open Controls
    Pino
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Just brought in Asensio this way.

      Open Controls
    ZINCH
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Nope tried that earlier and burned both transfers. It depends if the game likes you.

      Open Controls
      Pino
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        just now

        I have Asensio in my team. But it can be that the game likes me.

        Open Controls
    Louis_Sans_Balls
      4 Years
      1 min ago

      This the budget hack, so yes congrats you figured it out 🙂

      Open Controls
  jacob1989
    37 mins ago

    This Spain 11 is too young. Too inexperienced. See Costa rica winning this 1-0 for a 3rd shock result this WC.

    Open Controls
    Piggs Boson
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Costa Rica are more like an Iran than a Saudi/Japan. They'll sit deep and offer no threat whatsoever.

      Worst case Spain get a 0-0, but I think they have enough to crack the nut. Pedri is young but experienced. Excited to watch him.

      Open Controls
  Londongeezaa
    4 Years
    35 mins ago

    I wonder what ridiculous political stunt we will have in store next.

    Perhaps the Spanish players can cover their ears, followed by the Belgian players covering their eyes.

    That way they will have completed the hear no evil, speak no evil set 🙂

    Open Controls
  Feanor
    13 Years
    34 mins ago

    I'm glad I skipped WC fantasy so I can just enjoy the games, and all these crazy upsets.

    Open Controls
    putana
      4 Years
      18 mins ago

      im doing both. No reason for a fantasy game with zero prizes to ruin the games

      Open Controls
    Jordan.
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      17 mins ago

      im glad i kept out the bookies ,7/4 germany,spain,belgium looked like a real treble treat,oof down first leg

      Open Controls
    Josh.E
      just now

      decided not to waste my energy on it too, after the season am having all these upsets would've had me livid

      Open Controls
  Ask Yourself
    6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Yeah nailed the MD2 WC already I think

    Al Owais // Gonda
    Dumfries T.Hernandez Drager Sabaly // Sosa
    KDB Saka Bergwijn I.Gueye // Tadic
    Mbappe Bale // Neymar

    Open Controls
    Pépé Pig
      4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Would you consider Sarr against Qatar? I didn't watch the game so assuming he's their main threat without Mane

      Open Controls
      Ask Yourself
        6 Years
        just now

        Down as a forward annoying fly otherwise yes. Got idrissa Gueye in there atm as he looked good in an advanced role vs NED. Doubt he'll need to play advanced against Qatar tho but will see when line ups come out

        Open Controls
  FATHER KANE
    5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Where's my Raum assist

    Open Controls
    Ask Yourself
      6 Years
      4 mins ago

      There's a tonne of missing points on the game atm, no idea what's happening about them

      Open Controls
    iCon
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      just now

      Won't be an assist, but you should get 2 points for him winning the pen...that said I'm still waiting on my 2 points for Paredes winning the pen in the Argentina game so who knows if we'll ever get them....

      Open Controls
  putana
    4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Do the spain and germany teams seem really weak on paper to anyone else. Especially offensivley?

    Open Controls
    Piggs Boson
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Agreed. Good teams, but not enough to win it.

      Just don't see enough goals in them when they come up against quality defences with the likes of Marquinhos, Casemiro, or a tight England back 5.

      The likes of France, Brazil, and England have superior firepower.

      Open Controls
  Freshy
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Navas will need his best game ever
    Which is saying something

    Open Controls
  OPTA FPL
    11 Years
    22 mins ago

    https://youtu.be/wdIaKvJbcB8

    Open Controls
    Freshy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      just now

      He was afraid of being beaten by speed
German goose step
      German goose step

      Open Controls
  Louis_Sans_Balls
    4 Years
    20 mins ago

    anyone else surprised by Spain's lineup?

    Open Controls
  Louis_Sans_Balls
    4 Years
    19 mins ago

    This whole WC is like South Korea 2002 all over again lol

    Open Controls
    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      only difference substitute VAR in place of corrupt refs

      Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Just no corruption and scandals involving the Korean fa buying off the officials

      Open Controls
      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        just now

        right in this case it's Qatar and Fifa buying out all the major futbol federations 😉

        No just having a go mate, I'm actually enjoying the surprises this time around

        Open Controls
  19. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Pedri magic pass

    Open Controls
  20. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Lovely technique. The Spanish are so sexy in possession.

    Open Controls
  21. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Just reminiscing on my time spent on this board a bit and it's just funny to me how we manage to put our collective minds together every 2 or 4yrs to pick the worst possible squads, so much for collectively thinking or meeting of the minds

    Open Controls
    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      For example I remember 4yrs ago everyone being all in on Alswahari and he along with KSA were god awful and now?

      Everyone all in for Argentina this time around and now?

      Funny thing these games

      Open Controls
    2. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      So much variance in the short-term. This community thrives over long 38-week stretches.

      Open Controls
  22. SM001
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    OLMOOOO!

    Open Controls
    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Game over already.

      Costa Rica have to push out now. Could be an Iran scoreline!

      Open Controls
      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        just now

        yeah this is worst possible scenario for them they're not good when chasing, much better when holding lead

        Open Controls
  23. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Why it was not a yellow card

    Open Controls
  24. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    My point is every time there's a WC in Asia, things seem to get really wonky, may have to factor that in to future calculations

    Open Controls
  25. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Sarabia to Eden Hazard instead of Olmo. And knowing my luck I forgot to bet Olmo to score. However, if fpl has huge luck factor, this fantasy game has so enormous, that my English isn't good enough to describe it.

    Open Controls

