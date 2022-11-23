The third World Cup 2022 match of Wednesday 23 November takes place at the Al Thumama Stadium, as Spain and Costa Rica meet at 16:00 GMT.

Following Japan’s dramatic comeback win over Germany, we go straight to the other two competitors of Group E.

Names like Alvaro Morata ($8.0m), Pedro Sarabia ($7.5m), Pau Torres ($5.5m) and Dani Carvajal ($6.0m) only make the bench, with Manchester City midfielder Rodri ($6.5m) surprisingly placed at centre-back by Luis Enrique.

He has also opted for the false nine option of Marco Asensio ($8.5m), supplemented by Dani Olmo ($8.0m) and Ferran Torres ($7.0m).

Meanwhile, it’s an all-Barcelona midfield that sees the very young Gavi ($7.0m) and Pedri ($8.5m) alongside the experience of 2010 World Cup winner Sergio Busquets ($5.5m).

Opponents Costa Rica have chosen a five-man defence, in their quest to replicate the heroics of 2014 – another tournament where they were grouped with two European giants.

Former Arsenal forward Joel Campbell ($6.0m) and star goalkeeper Keylor Navas ($5.0m) start, as does Sunderland’s 18-year-old Jewison Bennette ($4.5m).

MATCHDAY 1 LINE-UPS

Spain XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Azpilicueta, Rodri, Laporte, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; F Torres, Asensio, Olmo

Costa Rica XI (5-4-1): Navas; Martinez, Fuller, Duarte, Calvo, Oviedo; Campbell, Tejeda, Borges, Bennette; Contreras