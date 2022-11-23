9
9 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    As much of a mess as the fantasy wc game is, i'm still having fun.

    65 with Fenandes, Pacqueta & De Arrascaeta still to go.
    Used 1ft and have 2m itb.

    Of course my score is probably different than that when all is said and done...but it should only go up at least!

    Hope everyone is having as much fun with it as they can.
    It ain't serious at all.

  2. Ajaxeeding
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Has any player scores additional points for shots on target or key passes or tackles?

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      i don't think so - same for penalty's won as far as i can tell.

      1. Ajaxeeding
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        So how are we supposed to make informed decisions about substitutions?!?

        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          i don't think we can.
          i'm pretty sure i shodn't have taken off Lewandowski for someone as his penalty won points weren't added - and one of my other 1 pointers would have been smarter.
          but i didn't think of it at the time.

          just roll with the weirdness.
          we're all in this together

          1. Ajaxeeding
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Makes sense. Just trying to enjoy the games. But would be nice if there was some consistency. Good luck and enjoy

  3. OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    KDB on MOTM

    “I don’t think I played a great game, I don’t know why I got the trophy. Maybe because of my name."

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      That's honest, tbh 😉

  4. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    If you are planning on doing the budget hack for matchday 2, you need to think about matchday 3 and what transfers you will be allowed to make before the deadline....

