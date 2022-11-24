68
  1. fantasist
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Neymar took his shirt off, should get yellow

    1. Pariße
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Before that he dived, and held the ball. Should’ve gotten “a Martinelli” = 2 yellows in one.

  2. lions
    • 13 Years
    57 mins ago

    Anyone know when the free transfers for game week 1 expire? I have two and still undecided what to do!

    1. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Very soon I believe. Around end of game so 10 ish. Just use 1 asap as you can carry 1 over. I just did Musiala to Saka to use one..

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Rules say Matchday 1 will conclude at midnight AST on Thursday 24th November. This would be 9pm in the UK. I would do a transfer before the end of the Brazil game just to be sure.

      1. lions
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        I just clicked on 'match day 2' and it opens in 5 hours and 3 mins

        1. lions
          • 13 Years
          3 mins ago

          Also seems odd you can't activate the wild card until before the first game of the next 'game week', so presume this will be in 5 hours.

  3. Dušan Citizen
    • 8 Years
    53 mins ago

    Pay attention to Pavlovic, Serbia's lcb. I expect him in the Premier league very soon. He has strength and courage like Vidic.

  4. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    Martinez to Courtois a good move? Or Galinez to Noppert?

  5. AYEW KI-EDEN MEE
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    How do make transfers in this bl*ody game? I click on my players and all it says is sub off. Where's the transfer out option

    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Under sub off it says Transfer

      1. AYEW KI-EDEN MEE
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        do I lose my points if I take out Bruno F for someone

        1. bso
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          No

  6. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    Use one of your FT now or lose it. Did Martinez to Courtois. 1 will carry over so you have 3 in MD 2. Time over in 5 mins.

  7. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    48 mins ago

    Thinking Di Maria > Saka

    Good idea?

  8. EDUARDO DA SILVA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    How can that pigeon start before Gabriel Jesus?

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      Jesus has scored 1 goal in his last 19 games for Brazil.

      That pigeon scored 11.

      1. EDUARDO DA SILVA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        17 mins ago

        Still poor for profesional football player

        1. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          16 mins ago

          Get someone to explain football to you.

        2. Feanor
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          Take the L, mate.

    2. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      This aged well, didn't it?

      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Only slagging you Eduardo by the way. In fairness if you look at both of them in PL and especially Jesus for Arsenal, more provider than top goalscorer, plenty would think the same. But in Brazil's system Richarlison is usually up top and effective.

  9. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    What date does round 3 start?

    1. lions
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      29.11.22

      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks mate

  10. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    If I have used 1/2 of my transfers mid gw1 does that mean I have 3 pre gw2?
    I assumed the 2 transfers mid gw1 were actually the 2 pre gw2 transfers

    Confused dot com indeed

    And are we sure a wildcard played in couple hours will actually carry into the gw2 once it starts ?

    1. lions
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      I don't think you can activate the wild card until game week 2 opens and that is 4hr 47mins which isn1am in UK. Not ideal time to do that and shopping in the morning before the wales game!

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Matchday 2 will start with the kick-off of Wales and Iran , tomorrow at 10am. At this point, you will unlock your two (2) Matchday 2 Transfers. Any transfers before that will come out of your Matchday 1 allocation. If you have only used 1 transfer in Matchday 1 then you will carry an extra 1 into Matchday 2 and therefore have 3 to use.

    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      You should have 3 during GW2.

      WC should only be for picking your GW2 players. Won't stay activf once GW2 begins. But who knows with this game?

      1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        Exactly who knows….

        People were speculating pre tournament that you could wildcard throughout gw2 essentially having two wildcard weeks

      2. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        18 mins ago

        Rules state: You will not be able to reverse a booster once it has been confirmed and a booster will remain active up until the end of the current matchday.

        1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
          • 8 Years
          16 mins ago

          So …. Wildcard before the matches in gw2 start and then build a team throughout gw2 in prep for gw3?

          1. Revival
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Exactly. During the last game of Matchday 2, Portugal vs Uruguay when all your players are locked you can take out any player you don't want in preparation for Matchday 3.
            You will still have 2FT to use in Matchday 3 so if you find out any players are not starting they can be replaced before their game kicks off.

        2. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          13 mins ago

          Here are the rules:

        3. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          So you think you can get a wildcard team in for start of MD2 and then continue buying players with it for GW3.

          1. Revival
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            Yep, like just like having 2 Free Hits

            1. GreennRed
              • 11 Years
              3 mins ago

              Hope you're right. Holding for QF so will know better by then.

            2. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              When you thinks best to play this then

              Gw2 and into 3

              Or QF into semi final ……

  11. JBG
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Oh look, a pigeon scored.

  12. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Potential golden boot winner for 7.5m

    1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      ….. no.

      Mbappe a shoe in ……..

  13. lions
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    When I look at my team now, I can see real life pic of my players, this only just been updated?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I saw it much earlier today, but not yesterday.

  14. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Is there anything on this planet, anything at all, that will make Richarlison smile? Maybe has a medical condition that locks his face into a permanent snarl !

    1. lions
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Got his world cup business face on - he won't smile until the cup is in his hands

  15. lions
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Richarlson is cheap if he is the main striker for Brazil. Might bring him in for Martinez

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Bad first touch from Richa 😉

  16. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Fantasy game without fantasy assist 🙁 However, Neymar may have EO over 100% (?)

  17. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Wow. What a finish!

  18. jacob1989
    11 mins ago

    Goal of the tournament by richarlison

  19. FATHER KANE
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    That moment when you can’t afford Neymar so you get Richarlison instead!

    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Got both and captained the wrong one 😀

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      You have bragged here about owning basically every goalscorer 😉

    3. The Tinkerman
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Got him but he’s stuck on my bench :’)

  20. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Brazil's squad depth is so filthy.. will take some team to beat them

    1. SkyByBo
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      How deep can it be when Fred's in there? Not been impressed at all, Serbia have been truly awful, if they could string 5 passes together and get the ball into the box they would have had a chance here.

      1. lilmessipran
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Fred has done well for Brazil and that's why he is a sub getting time, they have Bruno G on the bench as well for that position

  21. The Tinkerman
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Richarlison on my bench because the game constantly threw errors when I tried to sub him on.

    Not even going to look at how many points that’s cost me, would have been taking off Meunier on -1 too…

    1. George James
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      It’s 11 mate

      1. The Tinkerman
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers bud

    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same here. There's no point in playing this game. I'm out.

      1. The Tinkerman
        • 7 Years
        just now

        It’s a mess. I had the same problem with subbing on KDB. He is also trapped on my bench with the like of Sarabia (0) and Meunier (-1) trapped on the pitch

  22. Fabreghastly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    This is a new Richie. Normally he follows up a goal with a YC

  23. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Neymar injured

  24. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    0 shots on target for Serbia.

    Such a strong defensive spine in this Brazil side. Will be tough to beat.

    1. SkyByBo
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I think that's more a reflection on how bad Serbia are. Thiago Silva is very suspect in a 2 imo if you have a bit of pace in behind, and they are playing a no 10 in the centre of midfield, I'd fancy France/Spain or even England to beat this team.

  25. George James
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Does anyone have different teams on World Cup fantasy from when they click on “my team” to when they check on the team in one of the leagues you are in?

    Mine are totally different with different bench orders and staring 11. Game is a joke 🙂

  26. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Time to sell Neymar, I guess.

