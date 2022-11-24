Matchday 1 of a rollercoaster FIFA World Cup concludes this evening as tournament favourites Brazil face Serbia.
The second-most-owned forward in the official Fantasy game, Neymar, is unsurprisingly part of head coach Tite’s starting XI tonight.
We’ve become accustomed to seeing him in a slightly more withdrawn role for his national side but he’ll still get forward plenty to support a front three of Raphinha, Richarlison and Vinicius Jr.
Alisson and Marquinhos are, surprisingly, the only other Brazil players bar Neymar with a double-digit ownership in the official FIFA game.
Serbia players are, of course, much less popular purchases among Fantasy managers.
Aleksandar Mitrovic is their most-owned squad member but sits in just 2.8% of teams.
The Fulham striker, plagued with an ankle/foot injury in the final weeks before the World Cup break, is fit to start tonight.
MATCHDAY 1 LINE-UPS
Brazil XI: Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar, Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr.
Serbia XI: V. Milinkovic-Savic, Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic, Zivkovic, Gudelj, Lukic, Mladenovic, S. Milinkovic-Savic, Tadic, Mitrovic.
WATCH EVERY WORLD CUP GAME LIVE IN TALKSPORT’S FAN ZONE!
BOOK TICKETS HERE
Neymar took his shirt off, should get yellow