Matchday 1 of a rollercoaster FIFA World Cup concludes this evening as tournament favourites Brazil face Serbia.

The second-most-owned forward in the official Fantasy game, Neymar, is unsurprisingly part of head coach Tite’s starting XI tonight.

We’ve become accustomed to seeing him in a slightly more withdrawn role for his national side but he’ll still get forward plenty to support a front three of Raphinha, Richarlison and Vinicius Jr.

Alisson and Marquinhos are, surprisingly, the only other Brazil players bar Neymar with a double-digit ownership in the official FIFA game.

Serbia players are, of course, much less popular purchases among Fantasy managers.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is their most-owned squad member but sits in just 2.8% of teams.

The Fulham striker, plagued with an ankle/foot injury in the final weeks before the World Cup break, is fit to start tonight.

MATCHDAY 1 LINE-UPS

Brazil XI: Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar, Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr.

Serbia XI: V. Milinkovic-Savic, Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic, Zivkovic, Gudelj, Lukic, Mladenovic, S. Milinkovic-Savic, Tadic, Mitrovic.