The 15th and penultimate fixture of Matchday 1 kicks off at 16:00 GMT.

2016 European champions Portugal face the lowest-ranked country at this year’s World Cup, Ghana, in this Group H encounter.

It’s all about Cristiano Ronaldo ($10.0m) and co from a Fantasy perspective, as there isn’t a single Ghana player picked by more than 1.7% of managers.

The second-most-owned player in the FIFA World Cup Fantasy game, and the most-selected defender, is Portugal’s Joao Cancelo ($6.0m).

The full-back starts for Fernando Santos’s side this afternoon, as does the 13.7%-owned Ronaldo.

Two more Portugal assets with double-digit ownerships, goalkeeper Diogo Costa ($5.0m) and Ronaldo’s erstwhile club team-mate Bruno Fernandes ($9.5m), also make the line-up, as expected.

There are more Premier League representatives among the Ghana side, too, with Daniel Amartey ($4.5m), Mohammed Salisu ($3.5m) and Thomas Partey ($6.0m) all starting.

Jordan Ayew ($6.0m) and Tariq Lamptey ($4.0m) are on the bench, meanwhile.

MATCHDAY 1 LINE-UPS

Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Danilo, Dias, Guerreiro; Neves; Fernandes, Bernardo, Otávio, Félix; Ronaldo.

Ghana XI: Ati Zigi; Seidu, Djiku, Salisu, Amartey, Rahman; Partey, Samed; Kudus, Williams, A Ayew.