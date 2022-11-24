86
86 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Why is Mbeumo playing for Cameroon? He's from Brentford.

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Lol. He gave up France

      Open Controls
  2. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Battle of the Ex-Stoke players

    Xherdan Shaqiri vs Eric Maxim Chopo-Moting

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Also the battle of FPL trolls: Shaqiri vs Mbeumo

      Open Controls
  3. jacob1989
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Cmon Cameroon. Score the first African goal of this World cup

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      They almost did. Mbuemo should have squared it to EMCM

      Open Controls
  4. Paqueta Rice
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    When will the first red card be shown. From BBC Sport

    “Facundo Tello is our referee today.

    He's the man who showed 10 red cards in the Champions Trophy final in Argentina earlier this month.”

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Red cards, last minute winner or equalisers and very early goals.. All these have been missing this WC so far.

      Open Controls
  5. Eight Season Wonder
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    morning folks, I am after a question being answered please?

    It's not letting me switch the armband from KDB to Neymar for some reason... help please, thanks,

    Open Controls
    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Had you already swapped it from a locked player previously?

      Open Controls
      1. Eight Season Wonder
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        I switched it from Messi to KDB. Have the rules changed from previous WC tournamets? we could roll the dice each game day before

        Open Controls
        1. Paqueta Rice
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          No, you can’t do that. You can change it from an unlocked player that hasn’t played to an unlocked player as many times as you’d like but you can only swap your captain after they have played/locked once. You’re stuck with Kdb

          Open Controls
          1. Eight Season Wonder
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            so in short, the rules have changed so you can't have a captain for each day of games,

            EG. putting armband on an England player to start with in hope they'd haul,
            If they failed, then a switch to second the second day of fixtures to see if a player playing could batter the point score of previous player... and so on.

            SO now we can only 'roll the dice' on the armband once ? correct me if I'm wrong here.

            Open Controls
            1. Why do I do this?
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 9 mins ago

              You are correct, although like me, its not the answer you want!

              Open Controls
              1. Eight Season Wonder
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 8 mins ago

                what a rubbish rule. haha

                Open Controls
  6. lespaul
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Am i right in thinking you can't play the WC before midnight tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      After the last game is finished was my understanding but could be wrong.

      Open Controls
    2. jacob1989
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Wildcard can be used from 1am to 10am.uk time. That is my understanding

      Open Controls
    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours ago

      According to the rules that's midnight in Arabia Standard Time – AST Time Zone.
      This is 3 hours ahead of the UK.

      Open Controls
      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        this would be at 9pm in the UK or at the end of the Brazil vs Serbia game.

        Open Controls
        1. lespaul
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          the countdown clock has 14h 33m left until changes can be made :-/

          Open Controls
          1. Revival
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 50 mins ago

            just saw this, such confusing rules

            Open Controls
        2. lespaul
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          think it stands for Atlantic Standard Time

          Open Controls
          1. Revival
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 48 mins ago

            Can't be if the rules say:

            Matchday 1 will start with the kick-off of Qatar v Ecuador on Sunday 20th November, 19:00 AST.

            This was 16:00 in the UK

            Open Controls
            1. lespaul
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 32 mins ago

              oh yes you're right

              Open Controls
  7. lespaul
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    thanks

    Open Controls
    1. lespaul
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      So if you play the WC tomorrow morning you would lose the 2 FTs from Matchday 1 AND the 2 FTs from Matchday 2

      Open Controls
      1. jacob1989
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        The 2 FT from md1 are for md2, or for md1.. That u will lose. The 2FT for md2 are for md3 or md2 if u sell unlocked for unlocked player. The WC will close before start of md2 so u will get another 2 ft

        Open Controls
        1. lespaul
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Mate, you can't use the WC until MD2 has started

          Open Controls
          1. jacob1989
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            Yes once md2 starts which is 1am uk time tonight. But the WC will get locked before first match of md2 at 10am between Iran and wales

            Open Controls
            1. lespaul
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 17 mins ago

              I don't think you'll get another 2 FTs in MD2, I think they'll be given in MD3.

              Open Controls
  8. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Best Midfielder to transfer in for Khazri from the remaining players playing today? A Brazilian?

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      What is the point? U will get Brazil player pts only for MD2.
      Khazri pts are locked

      Open Controls
      1. The Polymath
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        He didn't play. doesn't that make a difference? or are all transfers for the following MD2 once MD1 starts?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          Doesn't matter. His fixture has passed so he's locked

          Open Controls
        2. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Unfortunately the game makes him a locked player because his team played even if he didn't. I was similarly snared by Dominguez.

          Open Controls
  9. ZINCH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Liking the look of Cameroon here.

    Open Controls
  10. el polako
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Official attendance a according to FIFA - 90.000

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      That's the total for all the games. Lads getting buses in and out of games.

      Open Controls
  11. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Is anyone able to make more than one sub at a time?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Dunno if this applies to any but check your possible formations if you only make one sub at a time. I subbed in Cancelo for Khazri then Ronaldo for Kamada. giving me 5-2-3. But that formation is blocking me bringing in Paqueta, even though it's a valid formation per the rules. 'subs.invalid.count_subs' error. Same when log out and log back in.

      4-3-3
      4-5-1
      3-4-3
      3-5-2
      5-2-3
      5-3-2
      5-4-1

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Are you on mobile, desktop, what browser?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Mobile, Firefox

          Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        I entered a 2nd team (late entry after they changed scoring) to experiment with the WC2 'hack'. Just tried it in that team - subbed on Cancelo & De Arrascaeta for Musiala & Modric (442 - 532)

        Open Controls
  12. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Commentators seem to think it was entertaining but there was only 1 big chance in the first half

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Decent football, neither team looking for a draw.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      I'm back on Fox Sports today (randomly dictated by the higher quality stream). I actually prefer their commentary (Jacqui Oatley & Warren Barton) to ITV/BBC at the moment

      Open Controls
  13. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Move cappo from Messi -> Neymar?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
    2. Float
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Not for me

      Open Controls
  14. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Score prediction for Uruguay v S Korea guys??

    Currently on 2-0 but hesitating with a draw as well...

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      I fancy a S Korea upset

      Open Controls
      1. tibollom
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        hmmm yea...

        Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I see a draw there

      Open Controls
  15. Charlie Price
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Transferring a player in is not very user friendly. When trying to select a new player they seem to be sorted by points already scored. Can’t find an option to sort by nation/price/% selected etc.

    Makes it quite difficult to find the player you want. Am I missing something?

    Open Controls
    1. Original Sin
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Just click on the broken lines which is next to your 'confirm your transfer' (top right of the page) and then all the sorting options will be visible

      Open Controls
  16. fenixri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Saka nailed?

    Thinking of doing Skov Olsen and DiMaria to Kamada and Saka?

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Absolutely nailed for Matchday 2 yes. Expect changes in Matchday 3 if England already through to knockouts.

      Open Controls
  17. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Hey guys,
    FIFA WC game question. Can I use a transfer to transfer out a player who had played eg KDB for a player who has yet to play this gameweek eg a Brazil player?
    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. More Cowbell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      For clarity, I would want the transferred in players points to contribute to my MD1 score

      Open Controls
    2. fenixri
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      You can but transfered in player from Brazil will start to score points in MD2 since KDB is locked player

      Open Controls
      1. More Cowbell
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Got it, thanks

        Open Controls
  18. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Talksport-

    Kane not starting v US.
    Maddison is available if selected.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Might have misheard the Kane bit!

      Open Controls
      1. Charlie Price
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Fake news!

        Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      If England beat the USA then no need to risk him against Wales either, better to have him 100% for the knockouts

      Open Controls
  19. lespaul
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Any chance Foden starts ahead of Mount?

    Open Controls
  20. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    De Arrascaeta on the bench

    Open Controls
  21. Float
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    A little note that I haven't seen anyone else talking about:

    Be careful which players you're subbing off, as key pass, tackle and shots on target points haven't been added yet.

    Open Controls
  22. onceuponatyne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Apologies, this will have been discussed to death...
    I can't seem to make changes to my GWK2 team - but it looks as if it would let me transfer players in GWK1?

    I don't understand it at all.

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      1 am tomorrow morning GMT before you will be able to make changes

      Open Controls
  23. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Does anyone know if there is a contact at the FIFA Fantasy game to flag issues? I had an issue trying to sell Freuler but instead the game sold Neymar and now I have six mids for MD1, although Neymar is back there for MD2.

    Open Controls
    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I read that this also happened to a few others, the game is in meltdown and they are making it up as they go.

      Open Controls
  24. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    South Korean back-line a commentators nightmare today 😀

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      5 Kim's at the back.

      Open Controls
  25. Thiga
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Would you bring in Kudus, Paqueta or Milinkovic Savic for De Arrascaeta? I only have 7m to spend. Any other suggestions welcome.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Paqueta

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Pacqueta

      Open Controls
    3. Thiga
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Cheers guys.

      Open Controls
  26. Original Sin
    • 8 Years
    54 mins ago

    What is sub.invalid_count_sub? Cant sub in Bruno for Arrascaeta

    Open Controls
    1. Original Sin
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Anyone? After transferring in Bruno, he automatically got benched and now can sub him in

      Open Controls
      1. Pépé Pig
        • 4 Years
        44 mins ago

        The games just completely broken. Maybe try on a different browser?

        Open Controls
        1. Original Sin
          • 8 Years
          40 mins ago

          Ya let me try it

          Open Controls
          1. Original Sin
            • 8 Years
            26 mins ago

            Didn't work in another browser as well. I guess i realised why this error is showing. Whenever the number of subs for the MD exceeds 3, then this error is shown. Because the brought in player appeared in my bench ( it should have been shown in the starting 11), and i already made 3 subs for the MD, another sub is not allowed.

            So to enable the budget hack, we should make sure that we upgrade the player who is already sitting in the bench or at least make sure that 3 subs have not been used

            Open Controls
  27. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Lets see if Rochet keeps a cleanie.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.