Switzerland and Cameroon meet on Thursday in the opening match of Group G.

The Swiss come into the World Cup having reached the quarter-finals of EURO 2020, while Cameroon finished third at the Africa Cup of Nations.

With Brazil also in the group, both sides will know three points in this game could be crucial.

Kick-off is at 10:00 GMT.

Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka has been one of the standout players in the Premier League this season for Arsenal and starts alongside Nottingham Forest’s Remo Freuler in the engine room.

Yann Sommer – the most-selected player (5.0 per cent) in this fixture – is deemed fit enough to start, while Breel Embolo leads the line against his native Cameroon. For those playing the official FIFA game, the latter isn’t even available to select, adding to a catalogue of errors.

Manchester City’s Manuel Akanji, meanwhile, also starts ahead of Fabian Schar, who is named among the substitutes.

As for Cameroon, Napoli’s Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, formerly of Fulham, is included in Rigobert Song’s 4-3-3 formation, with Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, plus Karl Toko-Ekambi and Eric Choupo-Moting in attack.

MATCHDAY 1 LINE-UPS

Switzerland XI: Sommer, Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas, Embolo

Cameroon XI: Onana, Fai, Castelletto, Nkoulou, Tolo, Hongla, Anguissa, Gouet, Mbeumo, Toko-Ekambi, Choupo-Moting