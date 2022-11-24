20
Dugout Discussion November 24

Uruguay v South Korea team news: Darwin, Suarez and Son start

20 Comments
The first match of Group H gets underway on Thursday, as Uruguay meet South Korea at 13:00 GMT.

Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay come into it as slight favourites, having lost just one of their nine international outings so far in 2022.

Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez reunite in central defence, while Matias Vecino, Fede Valverde (owned by 20.3 per cent in the official FIFA game) and Rodrigo Bentancur form an exciting midfield trio in Diego Alonso’s 4-3-3 formation.

The forward line, however, is equally eye-catching, with former Liverpool forward Luis Suarez lining up alongside current Red Darwin Nunez and Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri.

Edinson Cavani, meanwhile, is named among the substitutes.

As for South Korea, Son Heung-min is their most-owned player (1.8 per cent) and will play in a protective mask after suffering a fractured eye socket at the start of November.

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan is on the bench.

MATCHDAY 1 LINE-UPS

Uruguay XI: Rochet, Caceres, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera, Vecino, Valverde, Bentancur, Pellistri, Suarez, Darwin

South Korea XI: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom, Lee Jae-sung, Na Sang-ho, Son Heung-min, Hwang Ui-jo

20 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jbuono624
    53 mins ago

    Subbing in Rochet for Martinez.

  2. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Can I transfer De Arrascaeta out as he is on the bench before kick off?

    1. Laurel and Vardy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yes, but not many exciting 5.5 MF options from the remaining 6 teams today.

  3. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Araujo injured, were we informed? Brought him on for Trippier two days ago 😆

    1. Would Ed Woodward
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      He's been injured for months and was a big doubt.

      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Oh righto….lol

  4. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    The games scoring system is jump random numbers, decided by dice, comical how bad everything is for a World Cup. FIFA is just garbage….

    1. lespaul
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      I have 0m in the bank

      i just took out a 7.5m player and now have 12.5m in the bank

      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Lol….what a shambles

      2. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        That's a FIFA mortgage. Will cost you 20m over 20 years 😉

    2. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      you would think with all the corrupt cash they have, they'd be able to code a proper fantasy game, but I guess more $$$ for them

  5. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    South Korea def is:

    Kim
    Kim - Kim - Kim - Kim

    Lol…

    1. Shark Team
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      4x Kim 3x Hwang

  6. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    Some welly on Rochet. Could get an assist.

  7. OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Why De Arrascaeta benched???? Ffs hope korea win now

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wasn't getting 90 mins in his last 4 games. Was it a choice between him and Pellistri to start?

  8. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Got 4 going into today including 2 here, let's see where this winding home stretch takes me

  9. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    "Wildcard allows you to make unlimited transfers within a specific round" so can I change players that blanked for those that play next day or my changes will apply to next gameweek?

  10. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    FYI, For those planing on pulling off the WC2 hack Dunas posted this yesterday....

    The rules say that MD1 ends at midnight on 25 November AST time. AST time is 4 hours behind GMT so MD2 open for transfers or to play Wildcard at 8 pm GMT

    If MD2 also ends at midnight AST does that in fact mean that if you are planning to bring in MD3 players while your MD2 WC is still active you need to have all transfers completed before second half of final game of MD3 -Portugal v Uruguay Monday 28 November ( as rules are saying ends midnight AST which is 8 pm GMT)- this may catch people out

    Thoughts?

  11. trinzoo
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Has anyone solved the issue with error msg when subbing in player??

