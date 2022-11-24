Uruguay v South Korea team news: Darwin, Suarez and Son start

The first match of Group H gets underway on Thursday, as Uruguay meet South Korea at 13:00 GMT.

Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay come into it as slight favourites, having lost just one of their nine international outings so far in 2022.

Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez reunite in central defence, while Matias Vecino, Fede Valverde (owned by 20.3 per cent in the official FIFA game) and Rodrigo Bentancur form an exciting midfield trio in Diego Alonso’s 4-3-3 formation.

The forward line, however, is equally eye-catching, with former Liverpool forward Luis Suarez lining up alongside current Red Darwin Nunez and Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri.

Edinson Cavani, meanwhile, is named among the substitutes.

As for South Korea, Son Heung-min is their most-owned player (1.8 per cent) and will play in a protective mask after suffering a fractured eye socket at the start of November.

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan is on the bench.

MATCHDAY 1 LINE-UPS

Uruguay XI: Rochet, Caceres, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera, Vecino, Valverde, Bentancur, Pellistri, Suarez, Darwin

South Korea XI: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom, Lee Jae-sung, Na Sang-ho, Son Heung-min, Hwang Ui-jo