47
  1. BT31 - WE ARE ALL TINKERMEN…
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    MD2 says opens Fri 25.

    Can we activate the wildcard now and use the trick for MD2/3, or have to wait another few hours?

    1. jacob1989
      47 mins ago

      what trick? MD2 incl. the WC will lock when Iran vs Wales kick off. No idea why people think WC remains active during a matchday

      1. Pépé Pig
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Where does it say this?

        Most of this talk comes from this video:

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwmAVmyaZCE&t=838s&ab_channel=Let%27sTalkFPL (10 mins in)

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      You have to activate it now as said above^.

  2. Jbuono624
    53 mins ago

    To be clear, based on the number of transfers between Scout's MD1 and MD2 lineups, Scout used the Wildcard for MD2?

    1. mvtaylor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      FFScout always just names the best squad within budget for that matchday, it doesn't take into account what the previous team was.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Scout picks are always for one gw only, same as in fpl.

      1. Jbuono624
        just now

        Copy - thanks!

  3. lugs
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    WC active, probably won't bother with the budget hack, but will bring in any players with something to play for in matchday 3 at the end of the week 🙂

    Gonda
    Dumfries, Trippier, Sosa, Cash
    KDB, Bruno F, Saka, Kamada
    Messi, Depay

    Rochet, Richarlison, Tadic, Sandro

  4. West End Exile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    53 mins ago

    Anyone else notice the FIFA site hasn't added up their scores correctly?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      FIFA site for example.

  5. fantasist
    • 12 Years
    51 mins ago

    Why does it say 3/3 under Transfers?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      You have 3 transfers left.

    2. lugs
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      you have 3 transfers to spend, you must have rolled 1

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        3 is maximum now anyway, you can carry only one over.

        1. lugs
          • 5 Years
          just now

          yip

    3. Bis_78
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      You didn’t use your two transfers so 1 rolls over

    4. fantasist
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Maybe silly question but how did 1 roll fwd if we only had 1 match day so far?

      1. Bis_78
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        5 mins ago

        Your transfers are for the current match day. I transferred Saka in for Foden once the team sheet was released.

        1. fantasist
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Ahh I totally didn't read the rules properly, now it makes sense. Was playing like FPL.

  6. lewis274
    • 1 Year
    50 mins ago

    wildcard team:
    noppert
    trippier dumfries sabaly hernandez
    kdb bergwijn kamada
    sarr mbappe messi

    dahmen davies zielinski tadic

    thoughts?

    1. mvtaylor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      I have KDB and wildcard or not I'm probably ditching him. It wasn't just that he played badly but the entire Belgium team were awful in what was probably their easiest fixture.

      1. lewis274
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        who do you think is a good alternative?

        1. mvtaylor
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Saka?

          1. lewis274
            • 1 Year
            just now

            true but kdb is kdb and i just think he’ll be back to his best

    2. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Solid, I was thinking of Sarr also but not sure if he's the main threat vs Qatar who I'm guessing will just sit deep. Also bookies odds he's nowhere to be seen in terms of soring, but not sure how much to read into that

      1. lewis274
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        thanks. still fancy sarr against that back line

        1. Pépé Pig
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Not considering Richarlison also?

          1. lewis274
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            think sarr will score more imo

  7. lewis274
    • 1 Year
    46 mins ago

    Theo hernandez to start next game?

    1. lugs
      • 5 Years
      just now

      his bro is injured so yeah

  8. mvtaylor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    42 mins ago

    Currently have

    Noppert, Rochet
    Trippier, Castagne, Tagliafico, Maehle, Sosa
    Bergwijin, Olsen, KDB, Di Maria, Sarabia (sad face)
    Giroud, Messi, Richarlison

    It's saying I've got 3 transfers so thinking:

    OUT - Castagne, KDB, Sarabia
    IN - Dumfries, Saka, Fernandes

    Assuming I don't just get up first thing tomorrow and hit the WC.

    1. lugs
      • 5 Years
      just now

      they look like 3 upgrades to me

  9. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    I don’t know why KDB & Neymar back to my bench. They are sub in and stay at my starting 11 before MD1 end. Are they points still calculate to my point or not..?

  10. FFscouter
    33 mins ago

    Is WC in MD2 still the play? Is that bizarre scenario that Andy checked where we get to set up for both MD2 and MD3 definitely the case?

    1. lugs
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      it is, probably not a good idea to do the budget hack though, as you might not be able to transfer players you bring in back out on that wonky site

      1. FFscouter
        just now

        Yeah that's fine, I was never bothered with the budget thing anyway. WC now seems a no-brainer. Thanks.

  11. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Probably a stupid question but how do you play the WC? Can’t find it!

    1. Webbinho
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      Click the lightning bolt top left on the team page.

      1. Firminooooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        Thats what I did when I played the 12 man. Now there is no Lightning bolt. Think I might give up this game.

        1. Firminooooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          17 mins ago

          There it is. Hadto long off and in again.

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Seems to be cure to some of these problems.

  12. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Warning!!! I sold Trippier (on WC) and wanted him back. He is locked for me now 🙁

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      And so are my other md1 picks 🙁 Hopefully they fix this bug among others. Stupid game and not even working 🙁 Anyway, everyone on WC, stop tinkering and confirming transfers unless you are sure you don't want that player back.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Logging in and out sorted the problem 🙂

  13. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Can I still play the wildcard hack if I activate first thing in the morning or does it need to happen tonight?

  14. Bene_the_horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    If depay comes in, who will loose their place? Will Bergwijn keep his place?

    Cheers

