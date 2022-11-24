37
37 Comments Post a Comment
  1. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Thoughts on my score predictions for today guys (playing a score predictor league)?

    Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon
    Uruguay 2-0 S Korea
    Portugal 2-1 Ghana
    Brazil 3-1 Serbia

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Switzerland 2-1 Cameroon
      Uruguay 1-1 S Korea
      Portugal 2-1 Ghana
      Brazil 4-1 Serbia

      Open Controls
    2. Disturbed
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      1-1
      2-2
      0-1
      3-1

      Open Controls
    3. Backstreet Moyes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Lol have the exact same predictions in Superbru. Hope they turn out to be correct.

      Open Controls
      1. tibollom
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        same as mine?? Im on superbru too lol

        Open Controls
    4. Londongeezaa
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      You haven’t predicted any upsets? Brave call 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. tibollom
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        yea if i was to predict one, maybe ghana to win 1-0 but not sure im brave enough for that

        Open Controls
    5. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Exactly the same would be my predictions.

      Open Controls
  2. teddy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Are they ever going to add bonus points?

    Open Controls
  3. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Captained KDB last night. After last nights Belgium performance I now want to get rid but can't game states 'As you have changed your locked captain to this player, you are not able to transfer this player in this matchday.'

    Open Controls
    1. Original Sin
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      If you want to do budget hack then downgrade Messi or whoever most expensive in your team apart from KDB, it seems you cant transfer out your captain. I downgraded Messi as i am planning MD2 wildcard

      Open Controls
  4. ZINCH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Can I use my wildcard now or got to wait until the end of the MD?

    Open Controls
  5. bennydebull
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Trying to get my head around the transfers:
    If I sub out my cheap bench player (unlocked) and kdb (locked) and bring in an expensive unlocked midfielder using the funds from kdb, can I play that player this game week?

    Open Controls
    1. ZINCH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I tried and it didn’t work. It did work for others though

      Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Yes providing you haven't got KDB locked as your captain, If you have you will get the message

      As you have changed your locked captain to this player, you are not able to transfer this player in this matchday.

      Open Controls
      1. bennydebull
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Ta

        Open Controls
  6. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    In Sky Sports FF. Naymar in for

    A) Otamendi
    B) Bergwijn
    C) Di Maria
    D) Musiala

    Open Controls
  7. Mane Mane Mane
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Who are the guaranteed starters in the Netherlands defence and which ones are possible rotation risks?

    Open Controls
    1. Original Sin
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Dumfries guaranteed

      Open Controls
  8. French Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    WILDCARD

    Can't seem to activate it for Matchday 2. Does Matchday 1 need to end for us to be able to activate our WCs?

    Open Controls
    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      yes, I think so

      Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Correct

      Open Controls
  9. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Why I can’t change captain from Messi to Bruno?

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Have you already used your captaincy change for the first matchday ?

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        29 mins ago

        Damn, you can change it only once? Thought it is like for UCL.

        Open Controls
        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yes. You have 1 (one) opportunity each Matchday to change your captain after he has locked (eg after his team has played their match). However in this situation you can only change your captain to a player who has not yet played in the Matchday (I.e. an Unlocked player).

          At least you've got the Messi points. I made the mistake of switching to KDB yesterday

          Open Controls
  10. Rinseboy
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    is Alba due 2 more points for winning a penalty or has that been scrapped now?

    Open Controls
  11. Silver_and_Gold
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    I guess no points related to match activity (ie. shots on target, key passes etc) bar the obvious ones (clean sheet, goal, assist) have been given yet. They communicate, that some point adjustments will be made in coming days. I think Alba will get his points for winning a penalty.

    Open Controls
  12. Original Sin
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    Just did the budget hack with the following:
    Messi-> Ito( Japan), both locked
    De Arrascaeta ( 5.5) -> Bruno, both unlocked.

    De Arrascaeta was in my playing 11, now he still appears in my starting 11 after the transfer and Bruno now appears in my bench replacing Bergwijn ( who i didnt touch at all).
    Whatever hell it is, its good for me as De Arrascaeta plays before Bruno, so if he gets a good score maybe i wont sub him out for Bruno. It appears even if i transferred out him, i will still get a chance to keep his points

    Open Controls
  13. Original Sin
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    after the budget hack the budget for MD1 is negative ( -2.5m for me). Maybe i will have a budget of 97.5m to create my team in MD2 even if i wildcard in MD2? that could be a possibility i guess

    Open Controls
    1. ZINCH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yes as punishment. Genius developers.

      Open Controls
    2. trinzoo
      • 8 Years
      just now

      you won't be able to play Bruno, just tried the same 😀

      Open Controls
  14. Goonerly
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    What is this:
    Error
    subs.invalid.count_subs

    I just want to get in Rochet for Martinez, man...

    Open Controls
    1. ZINCH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yep couldn’t sub in Gavi because of that yesterday.

      Open Controls
  15. ZINCH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Glad to know the transfers glitched for others too. Someone brought in Ferran Torres when they found out Sarabia wasn’t started, but couldn’t sub him on. Gutted.

    Open Controls
  16. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    Would you switch captaincy from Messi to Richarlison?

    Open Controls
    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      No

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.