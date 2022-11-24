Fantasy managers should keep an eye on the yellow card count at the FIFA World Cup, as a one-match suspension will be dished out to any player collecting two bookings.
The slate is wiped clean after the quarter-finals, so a player effectively has to avoid two yellow cards in his first five appearances in order to avoid a ban.
Below is a table, taken from our Premium Members Area, of every player who has been booked so far at Qatar 2022.
We’ll update this again after Thursday’s matches are completed.
|Name
|Team
|Mooy
|AUS
|Irvine
|AUS
|Duke
|AUS
|Meunier
|BEL
|Carrasco
|BEL
|Mvom Onana
|BEL
|Davies (Alphonso)
|CAN
|Johnston
|CAN
|Calvo
|CRI
|Campbell
|CRI
|Jensen
|DEN
|Kristensen
|DEN
|Méndez (Jhegson)
|ECU
|Moises Caicedo
|ECU
|Jahanbakhsh
|IRN
|Pouraliganji
|IRN
|Nawaf Al Abid
|KSA
|Salem Al Dawsari
|KSA
|Mohammed Al Owais
|KSA
|Abdulelah Almalki
|KSA
|Ali Albulayhi
|KSA
|Saud Abdulhamid
|KSA
|Amrabat
|MAR
|Moreno
|MEX
|Sánchez (Jorge)
|MEX
|de Ligt
|NED
|Frankowski
|POL
|Al Sheeb
|QAT
|Boudiaf
|QAT
|Akram Afif
|QAT
|Almoez
|QAT
|Gueye (Idrissa)
|SEN
|Mendy (Nampalys)
|SEN
|Khenissi
|TUN
|Ream
|USA
|Acosta
|USA
|McKennie
|USA
|Dest
|USA
|Bale
|WAL
|Mepham
|WAL
