Fantasy managers should keep an eye on the yellow card count at the FIFA World Cup, as a one-match suspension will be dished out to any player collecting two bookings.

The slate is wiped clean after the quarter-finals, so a player effectively has to avoid two yellow cards in his first five appearances in order to avoid a ban.

Below is a table, taken from our Premium Members Area, of every player who has been booked so far at Qatar 2022.

We’ll update this again after Thursday’s matches are completed.

[anon_only id="snack_dex6"]