England and USA meet at Al Bayt Stadium in their second games of the 2022 World Cup on Friday.

The Three Lions began their campaign in emphatic fashion by hitting Iran for six in Matchday 1, while USA were forced to share the spoils with Wales in their opening match.

Kick-off is at 19:00 GMT.

As expected, Gareth Southgate names an unchanged starting XI.

Harry Kane was injured in Matchday 1 but after a scan on his ankle, is fit to start, as is Harry Maguire, who was also withdrawn late in the game after feeling unwell.

Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw, owned by 42% and 15.3% respectively in the official FIFA game, are deployed at full-back, with Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham paired together in central midfield.

Mason Mount is in the hole, with Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling flanking Kane.

As for USA, they make just one change, with Haji Wright coming in for Josh Sargent, who drops to the bench.

He starts in attack along with Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic and Timothy Weah, who scored in Matchday 1.

MATCHDAY 2 LINE-UPS

England XI: Pickford, Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Bellingham, Rice, Mount, Saka, Sterling, Kane

USA XI: Turner, Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson, Adams, McKennie, Musah, Weah, Pulisic, Wright