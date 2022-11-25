53
  1. bso
    bso
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    If I swap out Gueye who has played for Klaassens, who will I get points for this match day on WC? Gueye or Klaasens?
    Thanks

    1. Ajaxeeding
      Ajaxeeding
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      If Klassen is on your bench, then I think Klassen

    2. Original Sin
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      Klaasens

    3. The Train Driver
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Transfer or sub?

    4. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      Gueye

    5. The Mentaculus
      The Mentaculus
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      Gueye

    6. Bad Lieutenant
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Gueye. It warns you of that when you click confirm.

    7. Mambino
      Mambino
      • 9 Years
      just now

      sub him first then do the transfer if you don't want to end up with Gueye's points

  2. chocolove
    chocolove
    • 11 Years
    49 mins ago

    Should I include dumfries for my md 2 team?
    Last minute decision.
    Y or N?

    1. Admiral Benson
      Admiral Benson
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Do it

    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Y

  3. JBG
    • 4 Years
    45 mins ago

    Should I upgrade Zielinski(Saudi Arabia) to Di Maria or Tadic? Got extra cash after downgrading Depay to Gakpo.

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      Yes

      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        Which one of them.

        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 10 Years
          19 mins ago

          ADM I'm on WC and got both

          1. JBG
            • 4 Years
            17 mins ago

            Thanks. Might upgrade Kamada to Tadic if I have money left.

            1. JBG
              • 4 Years
              16 mins ago

              Ah ffs.. 0.5 off.

              1. NABIL - FPL otai
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Kamada is better than Tadic this MD

    2. The Mentaculus
      The Mentaculus
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Tadic for me. Think we'll see the true quality of Serbia's attack next game. Ripped Sweden & Norway apart in Nations League.

  4. Ajaxeeding
    Ajaxeeding
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    Has the WC hack been proven successful?

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      So far so good. Just do your transfers during the last game of MD2 (Portugal vs Uruguay) to be safe

    2. Mambino
      Mambino
      • 9 Years
      just now

      yes it works

  5. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    On WC. Ditched locked Gareth to unlocked Darwin.

    Now I'm stuck with Darwin for MD3.

    1. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      why do you make early transfer?

      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Testing the system. Should've made a test team. Risking my 9k ranked team apparently

    2. Mambino
      Mambino
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      could work out okay

  6. DavvaMC
    DavvaMC
    • 1 Year
    36 mins ago

    A. Giroud > Lautaro
    B. KDB > Bruno
    C. Keep

    Cheers

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      C

  7. Original Sin
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    A. Ferran
    B. Laurato
    And
    1. Asensio
    2. Olmo

    On WC

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Richa Olmo

    2. The Mentaculus
      The Mentaculus
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      B2

      1. Original Sin
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Why Olmo over Asensio? Isnt Asensio playing as a False 9?

  8. OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    Gakpo (C) yessssss

    1. fantasist
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Nice. Just a Klassen assist for me.

      1. OPTA FPL
        • 11 Years
        just now

        switch from Saka for fun

  9. Revival
    Revival
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Backed Gakpo for Golden boot before tournament began at 40/1

    1. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      how is it now?

      1. Revival
        Revival
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Probably the favorite now with Qatar to come

  10. JBG
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Gakpo apparently a transfer priority for MU in January.

    1. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      His finishing ability has been taught by Ruud Van Nistelrooy , no surprised

      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Really? Didn't know that. Loved RVN when he was at MU, one of my fav players at the time.

        1. MrZ
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          RVN is his manager

          1. JBG
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Oh yeah, totally forgot that Gakpo plays at PSV, haha.

        2. OPTA FPL
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          "Van Nistelrooy was my striker trainer in the academy," the youngster, who has even worn the captain's armband for PSV, explained. "I have learned a lot from him and I look up to him. He's spoken to me about how to finish in certain situations and it helped me a lot. He told me some tricks on shooting and keeping my options open. Shoot low and hard, not beautiful and high. A goal is a goal, you know. I am grateful he did."

          https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/manutd-arsenal-transfer-gakpo-psv-26647422

        3. OPTA FPL
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          The main reason I got him since md1, even captain him today for fun to watch

    2. Revival
      Revival
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Just added £20m to Utd's potential transfer fee

  11. OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Gakpo is better than Mpappe already IMO

    1. I Member
      I Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      No he's not.

      1. OPTA FPL
        • 11 Years
        just now

        he is everything, tall as Haaland, great in the air, dribbling like Neymar, finishing like haaland, crossing like a playmaker

  12. JBG
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Just a thought here.

    Would you guys want something similar coming to FPL, with the substitute system? Changing XI players and subs when possible, if they haven't played that is.

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I would love to see it. Hate having points stuck third on bench.

      But the towers want to attract many more casuals into the game, so they won't do it. For addicts, it's gonna be fun

  13. Naby K8a
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Gakpo nailed to replace Ronaldo at UTD imo

    1. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      why would he join UTD though? could replace Benzema at Real

