The second World Cup 2022 match of 25 November 2022 takes place at the Al Thumama Stadium, as Qatar and Senegal meet in Group A.

Kick-off is at 13:00 GMT.

As the first hosts to ever lose their World Cup opener, Qatar need to bounce back by beating Senegal.

Felix Sanchez has therefore made three changes to the line-up, with goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham ($4.0m) in for Saad Al Sheeb ($4.0m) and centre-back Ismail Mohamad ($3.5m) replacing Bassam Al-Rawi ($3.5m).

Additionally, Assim Madibo ($4.5m) takes the spot of Abdulaziz Hatem ($4.0m) in their 3-5-2 system.

African champions Senegal were unlucky to taste defeat against the Netherlands, with two late goals denying them a point.

Two changes to the starting XI see an injured Cheikhou Kouyate ($6.5m) make way for Famara Diedhiou ($5.0m) and defender Ismail Jakobs ($4.5m) enter proceedings in place of Pape Abou Cisse ($4.5m).

That means that popular options Youssouf Sabaly ($4.0m), Edouard Mendy ($5.5m), Kalidou Koulibaly ($5.5m) and Ismaila Sarr ($6.5m) all start.

MATCHDAY 2 LINE-UPS

Qatar XI (3-5-2): Barsham; Pedro Miguel, Mohamad, Khoukhi, Hassan, Ahmed; Al-Haydos, Boudiaf, Madibo; Ali, Afif

Senegal XI (4-2-3-1): E Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, A Diallo, Jakobs; Gueye, N Mendy; Diatta, Diedhiou, Sarr; Dia