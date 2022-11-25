51
  1. cthaeh
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Anybody else have their 12th player chip points removed? I had Mbape and now I'm 9 points less than I should be. And it's not even showing him at my MD1 tab anymore.

    1. ZINCH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Hmm haven't checked that but wouldn't surprise me. Assumed they gave me the points.

      1. cthaeh
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        So did you check now? 😀

        1. ZINCH
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          Yeah they gave me the points.

  2. Mambino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    ANYONE on WC - just transferred out N. Williams for Schlotterbeck (GER) - not thinking it through much just to see if it works for GW3. It did work but N.Williams still showing on my bench. When I click on him it says I can't transfer him as I have already made a transfer for next GW. When I click on Schlotterbeck in the list of players it says I have already transferred him in for GW3 - so looks like you only get one transfer out for a locked player

    1. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yes, you can transfer out a locked player once.

      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Aye - at least Germany likely to keep a clean sheet next GW

      2. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        I just though cos on a WC can do transfers unlimited times during match week but clearly not for players who have played - only once as you say

        1. NATSTER
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yep. Unlimited transfers for unlocked player seem working fine.

          1. Mambino
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            yes it is thankfully, and what has happened with my locked transfer has confirmed the hack actually works - once a player has played (if you don't want him for the next GW) you can transfer him out

    2. ZINCH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      it's a mess best to forget about mid matchday transfers

    3. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      it's on the rule

      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        yes so it is - doh! - never mind it's not the worst transfer ever is it

    4. jacob1989
      11 mins ago

      so the so called WC hack doesnt work does it?

      1. ZINCH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        No 🙁

      2. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Well it kind of does because it shows once a player has been locked you can transfer him out for another player for the next GW so have a while fresh team again and still get th points for the locked player you transferred out form th previous GW

        1. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          whole fresh team

        2. marcocianti
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Let's see if it still works for multiple locked players. The one you did may be considered one of your MD2 free transfers

  3. ZINCH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    it's a mess, best to forget about mid matchday transfers

  4. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Score predictions for Qatar Senegal?
    A win for Senegal without conceding seems so obvious there that scares me

    1. ZINCH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      1-0

      1. ZINCH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        to Senegal

    2. jacob1989
      5 mins ago

      I ll go with Senegal 2-0.

      But wont be surprised if we see a different Qatar today like we saw Iran..Qatar cant be that bad.. they are the Asian champs

      1. Shark Team
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Iran has some quality players though who play for great European sides, Qatar squad seems just bad

  5. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Where does Gueye play? Could he get some returns?

    1. ZINCH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      no forget him

    2. jacob1989
      3 mins ago

      i think box to box midfielder but bit more defensive.

  6. I am 42
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Koulibaly or Sabaly, who will most like to have attacking return?

    1. ZINCH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      sabaly

      1. I am 42
        • 9 Years
        just now

        thanks

  7. NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Are having both Kane + Saka too much reliant and low ceiling on England attack vs. USA?

    Choice is : Lewandowski (Saudi Arabia) or Lautaro (Mexico) instead of Kane.

    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      I've Kane Saka personally but you have a point

    2. jacob1989
      7 mins ago

      Lewa is a devent shout/

    3. ZINCH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Kane not nailed due to injury, would avoid. Out of those I prefer Lewa

      1. NATSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Oh. I thought he was clear to play. It's probably my misunderstanding.

        1. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          He has been cleared to play - according to Southgate he is fine

          1. NATSTER
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers.

      2. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        if you're on a WC and he doesn't start you can transfer him out though

      3. jacob1989
        2 mins ago

        Kane will start. No injury.

    4. I am 42
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Couldn't decide between Lewandowski or Depay

      Netherlands looks a lot better with Depay on the field

      1. NATSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Holland will play before England. If Depay starts, I might be tempted to make late change.

        Should we be worried with his injury?

    5. Taegugk Warrior
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Having both too… time kane to shine..

  8. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Trippier or shaw…? Looks like trips not so much show at MD1.

    1. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Coin toss myself and continue with Shaw.

      1. Taegugk Warrior
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Have trips at MD1, swap with shaw at this MD.

    2. ZINCH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      trips

    3. Bis_78
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      I have both...
      at the moment

  9. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    A) Saka Richarlison
    or
    B) Paqueta Kane ?

    1. ZINCH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

  10. Bis_78
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Mbappe or Messi???????

    1. ZINCH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      messi

      1. Bis_78
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Currently have Messi + Martinez

        A) Messi + Giroud
        B) Martinez + Mbappe

        1. ZINCH
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          A

