The first World Cup 2022 match of 25 November 2022 takes place at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, as Wales and Iran meet in Group B.

Kick-off is at 10:00 GMT.

Kieffer Moore ($6.0m) made a hugely positive impact after coming on for Dan James ($6..0m) at half-time against the United States. The same swap is Rob Page’s only change from Monday’s 1-1 draw.

Gareth Bale ($8.0m) and Neco Williams ($4.5m) start but goalkeeper Danny Ward ($4.5m) remains on the bench.

On the other hand, Iran make five changes from the side which lost 6-2 to England.

Some are enforced, such as goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand ($4.0m) being taken off for concussion last time and making way for Hossein Hosseini ($4.0m), whilst some are part of a system change from 5-4-2 to 4-4-2.

In comes Ramin Rezaeian ($3.0m), Saeid Ezatolahi ($4.5m), Ali Gholizadeh ($4.5m) and star forward Serdar Azmoun ($4.5m) for Sadegh Moharrami ($4.0m), Ali Karimi ($4.5m), Roozbeh Cheshmi ($3.5m) and Alireza Jahanbakhsh ($5.5m).

MATCHDAY 2 LINE-UPS

Wales XI (3-4-3): Hennessey; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies, N Williams; Ramsey, Ampadu, Wilson; Bale; Moore

Iran XI (4-4-2): H Hosseini; Rezaeian, Pouraliganji, M Hosseini, Mohammadi; Gholizadeh, Ezatolahi, Nourollahi, Hajisafi; Azmoun, Taremi