  1. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    If I transfer out any player now (on Wildcard) then the player I get scores pts for me on this gw right?

    1. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      51 mins ago

      Played mine, still not sure how it all works!

      1. Shark Team
        • 5 Years
        45 mins ago

        So confusing… maybe if the players play and then we transfer them out the new ones will be in our teams for matchday3 but if we transfer out players who haven’t played yet then the new ones play for us this gw

        1. Pépé Pig
          • 4 Years
          44 mins ago

          That's correct

        2. Gizzachance
          • 8 Years
          43 mins ago

          My thinking is they will be in for md3, we have to make transfers before md2 ends?
          Can you do it during the last md2 game?
          So confusing these rules at times !

  2. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    What's everyone's rank at the moment? I have no idea how many people are playing so whether it's decent or not.

    I'm on 18k - testing the wildcard hack, will probably quit if it doesn't work as I'm losing interest in WC fantasy.

    1. trinzoo
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      looks like unlimited transfers!

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      44 mins ago

      53k

    3. Would Ed Woodward
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      5.5k.

    4. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      21K

    5. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      790k lol....shitshow

  3. trinzoo
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    I made Arrasceta > Bruno on MD1 and not only they took my 2 points of Olsen(?!) but didn't let me play Bruno (error), so I ended up with 0 Arrasceta points - do you think I can report it somewhere? about cash league of course...

    1. Jack Frost
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      I had maybe the same happen. I transferred out Arrasceta on the bench after seeing the lineups for a Korean mid, who played and gave me two points.
      To my horror, Sosa went to the bench immediately on the transfer. But at the end of the MD1, Sosa's 6 points are in my totals. BUT so are the Korean mids two points. I never had a chance to sub out the mid who made just two points. This may bean I am going to lose Sosa's points down the road, but who knows. Can you check your total points?

      1. Jack Frost
        • 12 Years
        just now

        But I checked another mate's score and I seem to have the rank of a player five points lower as if I lost Sosa's points. This game is a bit fluxed.

  4. Pépé Pig
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    Final pick on WC:

    A) Olmo
    B) Di Maria

    Thanks

    1. trinzoo
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      Went with ADM, Tadić might be a good punt too

      1. Pépé Pig
        • 4 Years
        37 mins ago

        Yep I've got Tadic in there too 🙂

  5. ChelseaGuy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    On WC, While transferring players, can see that only 2 FTs are there lol

    This means that the MD2 WC hack doesn't work ig

    1. ChelseaGuy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      Just saw that, there is still unlimited transfers written at the top lol. I'm confused

    2. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      I want my money back

    3. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      It shows the transfers but when you move the players it doesn't count as one. So still unlimited I believe

      1. Jack Frost
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Maybe it's just an internal counter so that our free one carry over transfer to MD3 will still be valid.

  6. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Why not much love for Kane?

    1. ChelseaGuy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      USA playing good

  7. iCon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    I wildcarded my test team and I can transfer all my players except for Bale who is now showing as locked - looks like hack may not work

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      I also have a 2nd team to test some things - should have picked someone from this game really, but at least the WC is still active, showing infinite FTs available & allowing swaps between unlocked players. So WC3 for my actual team looks good as I can then make unlimited adjustments in reaction to MD3 lineups.

      1. iCon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Exactly. That's why I saved it for my real team

    2. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      You'll be able to transfer him when the game finishes (which will work for MD3)

      1. iCon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Will know for sure in about an hour...

  8. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Thoughts on Sabaly(c)? He was very good first game and now he will play vs Qatar.

  9. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Playing Suoerbru sports predictor league - what do you think about my predictions for today lads?

    Wales 2-1 Iran
    Qatar 0-2 Senegal
    Engalnd 3-1 USA
    Netherlands 2-1 Ecuador

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Bit late now but this looks like 1-0 to Iran. Others seem fine but I'd probably give Netherlands a CS

      1. tibollom
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        thanks mate, 0-0 for the time being Iran Wales..should have known it would prob a tight affair .. Netherlands 2-0 you rate?

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Think so

  10. Rinseboy
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    can someone recommend a decent mid up to 7.5m?

    Have Tadic ASM Saka Kamada so far.

    Perisic any good?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Bergwijn / Bellingham?

      1. Rinseboy
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Bergwjn maybe altho Belgium were underwhelming!

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          13 mins ago

          Luckily he's Dutch 😛

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            12 mins ago

            Or find 0.5 for Olmo?

            1. Rinseboy
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Olmo or Gavi?!

          2. Jafooli
            • 10 Years
            10 mins ago

            Lol...

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      I have same 4 and added in Gavi as knew it was game I was able to watch and wanted a player

      1. Rinseboy
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Gavi is a nice punt cheers. How's the rest of team Dunas?

        This is for me as it stands

        Noppert Gonda
        Shaw Trippier Dumfries Hernandez Sosa
        ASM Saka Kamada Tadic Gavi
        Mbappe Messi Richarlison

        Not sure where to use the 0.5!

  11. boc610 (beckham oozes cash)
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    this game is a fiasco , its ruined the mini league i had going. players being locked out, it not working on certain browsers, they have no interest in playing now and who can blame them..ive being playing since 2012 and its never been like this. inexcusable.

    1. Float
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      It's ridiculous right? I have a pretty serious money league with friends and no one is going to want to pay up at this point. Played official world cup fantasy since 2006 and never had any issues

  12. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Another dull 0-0 incoming, if I had a dollar for the number of times commentators have used "encouraging stuff" throughout this tournament..

    1. boc610 (beckham oozes cash)
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      some upsets and a few big score lines have papered over what a poor standard its been so far.

      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        This... I'm watching this at work and it's so bad and boring that I'm actually contemplating doing some work.

    2. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yeah Iran seem to be playing for 0-0s.

      That early Bellingham goal was vital in opening the game up for England. Iran can be annoying.

    3. jacob1989
      1 min ago

      What r u watching? Game is not dull at all.

  13. Thanos
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Punted on Taremi 🙁

  14. FATHER KANE
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    If I make transfers now will they be active for MD2 or 3?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Unlocked player ➡ unlocked player = MD2

      Locked player ➡ any other player = MD3

  15. Solanke
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Will Marco Asensio start against Germany? ...or is Morata 1st choice striker for Spain?

    1. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd go Olmo or Gavi personally

  16. Jambot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Has everyone else had all the players scores in their mini leagues wiped to zero?

    1. Float
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Had to check and yes lmao what a website

  17. ahak9
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Ney > Richarli (could upgrade mids) or keep

