Argentina v Mexico team news: Scaloni makes five changes

The fourth and final match of the day is a must-not-lose affair for Argentina, who would bow out of the World Cup with a group game to spare should they taste defeat at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Kick-off in La Albiceleste’s clash with Mexico is at 19:00 GMT.

For what the historic record is worth, El Tri haven’t beaten tonight’s opponents since 2004.

Argentina have won eight of the last nine meetings between the two nations, the most recent of which was a 4-0 win in 2019.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni has made a whopping five changes to his starting XI following last week’s disappointing loss to Saudi Arabia.

Three of them are in defence, as Marcos Acuña, Lisandro Martínez and Gonzalo Montiel come in for Nicolás Tagliafico, Cristian Romero and Nahuel Molina.

In midfield, Leandro Paredes and Papu Gómez are replaced by Guido Rodríguez and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister.

As for Mexico, their starting XI shows three alterations from the goalless draw with Poland.

Out go Jorge Sánchez, Henry Martín and Edson Álvarez, as Néstor Araújo, Andrés Guardado and Kevin Álvarez are handed recalls.

Mexico won’t be eliminated with a defeat tonight: a win over Saudi Arabia in Matchday 3 could still be enough for them to make the last 16 (again), even with a defeat here. Goal difference could end up coming into it, however, so they’ll want to avoid a heavy beating this evening.

In terms of Fantasy ownership, most interest is unsurprisingly in Argentina.

Lionel Messi, sitting in just over two-thirds of FIFA World Cup Fantasy squads, is the most-owned player in the whole of the official game, while Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo De Paul and Lisandro Martinez also boast double-digit ownerships.

MATCHDAY 2 LINE-UPS

Argentina XI: Martinez, Montiel, Otamendi, Martinez, Acuna, De Paul, Rodriguez, Di Maria, Messi, Mac Allister, Martinez

Mexico XI: Ochoa, Montes, Araujo, Moreno, Alvarez, Herrera, Guardado, Chavez, Gallardo, Lozano, Vega

TODAY’S RESULTS SO FAR

