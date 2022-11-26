Saudi Arabia can qualify for the knockout stages with a win in the second World Cup match of the day.

The supposed Group C whipping boys, who shocked Argentina in Matchday 1, take on Poland in the 13:00 GMT kick-off.

Saudi Arabia make three changes to the side that defeated Lionel Messi and co, two of which are enforced.

Abdulelah Al Amri and Mohammed Al Burayk replace injured duo Yassir Al Shahrani and Salman Al Farah in defence, while Sami Al Naji starts in place of Hassan Al Tambakti.

And there are three changes for Poland, too.

Krystian Bielik, Arkadiusz Milik and Przemyslaw Frankowski come in for Jakub Kaminski, Sebastian Szymanski and Nicola Zalewski.

The 7.9%-owned budget buy Matty Cash is the most-selected player from either starting XI today, with 8%-owned midfielder Nawaf Al Abid among the substitutes.

All three of Saudi Arabia’s $3.0m-rated defenders are benched, one of whom – Al Tambakti – started in Matchday 1.

MATCHDAY 2 LINE-UPS

Poland XI: Szczesny, Bereszynski, Kiwior, Glik, Cash, Zielinski, Krychowiak, Bielik, Frankowski, Milik, Lewandowski

Saudi Arabia XI: Al Owais, Abdulhamid, Al Amri, Al Bulayhi, Al Burayk, Alanjei, Al Malki, Kanno, Al Brikan, S. Al Dawsari, Al Sehri