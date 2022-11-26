137
137 Comments
  1. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Lewandowski...

  2. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    the only way Lewa can score for Poland lol

  3. ZINCH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Lewa captainers where you at?

    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 3 Years
      37 mins ago

      Not sure, but hopefully this guy:

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/11/25/world-cup-fantasy-2022-gakpo-valencias-form-sluggish-england/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25508625

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      Here!!!

      1. Botman and Robben
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Good man!

    3. Rinseboy
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      is he due any extra points for shots etc?!

  4. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Best captain still to play today
    A Mbappe
    B Messi

    1. ManUtdFan977
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      im most likely going mbappe

    2. Rinseboy
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      A

    3. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      B

  5. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Lewan-GOAL-ski finally gets a World Cup dow!

  6. jacob1989
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Cant believe i put that clown kane instead of a truly world class striker Lewandowski

  7. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Btw, popped in to share a funny headline I read in today's news....

    "For Qatar, whose hosting of the World Cup was more than a dozen years and $220 billion in the making, it's over already."

    LOL, so pathetic, I guess they forgot to spend money on talent

  8. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    It's time for these rubbish teams to get weeded out, Qatar, KSA it was fun go for a minute but now it's time to get on with proper football

    1. jacob1989
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Saudis were excellent i feel. They couldn't convert chances.
      I wouldn't be surprised if they beat mexico

      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        24 mins ago

        lol what a laugh

      2. jacob1989
        23 mins ago

        In fact assuming mexico dont beat Argentina, and then Argentina beat Poland by 2 goals, a draw might be enough for saudi Arabia vs mexico

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      KSA made a proper match of it today. Qatar, pathetic.

    3. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      KSA is far from a rubbish team, that’s harsh

      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        no they are mate

        1. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          59 mins ago

          U didn't watch the match then

        2. Botman and Robben
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          They are decent

  9. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Laughable refereeing again, not even a head injury and he stops play while Poland are so advanced

  10. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    You know you're pretty awful when Poland can scores 2 goals against you lol

    1. jacob1989
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Ok. So Argentina are the level of Wales or Costa Rica?

      They lost 2-1 to a team who lost to 2-0 to Poland.
      And that 1 Argentina goal was a var gift.

      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        1 hour ago

        You're conveniently forgetting the 2 ruled out goals they went on to score afterwards

        1. jacob1989
          4 mins ago

          Both those were offside.

  11. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    You'd have to fancy Poland's chances now.
    That Lewandowski miss might be crucial though, goal difference could be important.

    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I went back and forth between them and in the end went with Mexico to squeak out. I have feeling Mexico's will fall hard today but I'd rather be going up against KSA in final match than Argentina that's for sure.

  12. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Konate dropped for Varane.

    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Is T. Hernandez starting?

      1. Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, Kounde over Pavard is only other change.

        Lloris, Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, Hernández, Tchouaméni, Rabiot, Dembélé, Griezmann, Mbappé, Giroud

        1. Louis_Sans_Balls
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks mate! Cheers!

  13. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    The only reason they got by Argentina was due to corrupt VAR decisions, but I said they shall be weeded out soon enough hopefully

    I mean honestly, who's looking forward to seeing KSA in the next round?

    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Me. Just for the lolz. But I also want Messi to win the cup. Conflicted.

      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        lol I feel you on that, this WC is somewhat of a laugh

    2. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Hmm you're posting a lot of hate for the Asian teams. Getting a racist vibe from u. Sad.

      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        sorry you're feelings are hurt because your team's a joke not really my fault but if that makes me racist then whatever makes you feel better and lets you sleep at night mate, cheers!

        1. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          10 mins ago

          Saudi played well today. I sure hope you're a troll. Sad to see people still be racists. (I'm not from Qatar or Saudi Arabia btw)

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            Woah, everyone get themselves a nice pile of catnip & chill. I might not agree with Louis (missed this game but enjoyed Saudi performance v Argentina), but its quite a jump from criticising their performance to racism. I'll often be among the first to jump in on anything really offensive but this is not that.

            1. Zimo
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Yeah that's why my first post was different. Then I scrolled up. A lot of unnecessary hate.

    3. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Me.. Chill

  14. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Btw where's the Polish bloke that was making fun of Poland guaranteeing us all that they wouldn't score against KSA? lol

    You've got some explaining to do mate!

  15. Disturbed
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    No Pavard?

    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Kounde instead. Showing respect to Denmark.

      1. Disturbed
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Just did pavard to castagne for a hit. Lol

  16. ManUtdFan977
    • 3 Years
    1 hour ago

    theo hernandez or alex sandro?

    1. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Hernandez higher ceiling but both if you can

      1. ManUtdFan977
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        im on a wildcard so shall i take sosa out too to get sandro in?

        Open Controls
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    If I transfer out pavard for varane will it cost me a hit?

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      No, not if on WC and you do it before 4PM.

  18. Pépé Pig
    • 4 Years
    58 mins ago

    Pick 2:

    A) Di Maria
    B) Tadic
    C) Olmo

    1. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      AB

  19. Hy liverpool
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    Eriksen playing as CDM... Eriksen to kamada Dembele or minamino?

    1. ManUtdFan977
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      kamada

    2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Eriksen goal incoming

  20. taiocruise
    48 mins ago

    Last chance for captain

    1) Messi
    2) Mbappe
    3) KDB

  21. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    44 mins ago

    Any injury news on Pavard?
    Or just tactical/random selection by Deschamps?

  22. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    36 mins ago

    Argh no Skov Olsen. How the f--- are you going to score now Denmark?
    Guess that's a reprieve for KDB in my team then

  23. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    New article: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/11/26/france-v-denmark-team-news-skov-olsen-and-pavard-benched/

  24. Van der Faart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    I captained KDB instead of Mbappe even with Mbappe playing first. If I change captaincy now to Mbappe will I still be able to change it to someone later in the match day?

    1. Taegugk Warrior
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      You only get 1 chance

      1. Van der Faart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Thought so. I'll leave it on KDB then I reckon

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        That's only when your captain has already played - then you get one more move

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      Yes. Unlimited changes allowed between unlocked players

      1. Van der Faart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        23 mins ago

        Thanks.

  25. FATHER KANE
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Come on Maehle!

