126
126 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Admiral Benson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Anyone else lost their MD1 points for Galindez (Ecuador goalie)?

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Terrible top of page question!

      Open Controls
    2. Randy Singh
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      I'm in the same boat. Presumably they'll add his points back at some point.

      This revision of points (albeit to try and make the game accurately scored) is so poorly done. People will have made decisions to remove certain players (either a switch of captaincy or a sub) and will now find some of these players getting additional points.

      Open Controls
  2. DropkickMurphys
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Who’s the best Neymar replacement? Someone didn’t play GW2 is better of course so I can get points this week also.

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Richarlison

      Open Controls
  3. Cilly Bonnolly
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Which keeper still to play in this matchday 4.5 or less would you want?

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Japan keeper

      Open Controls
  4. Backstreet Moyes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Why can't I suboff a locked player I've transfered out?

    Open Controls
  5. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Lewandowski hatty please

    Open Controls
  6. jay01
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    For this week only, and price is irrelevant would you rather have:

    A) Asensio vs Germany

    Or

    B) Kamada vs Costa Rica

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      I picked B

      Open Controls
    2. Original Sin
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      If minamino starts then i would go for Minamino over Kamada.

      Open Controls
    3. Original Sin
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      I am torn between Asensio and Olma. Currently on Olma

      Open Controls
  7. FATHER KANE
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    When are the goals going to start flooding in?!

    Open Controls
  8. FATHER KANE
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    See how my Milli punt goes!

    Open Controls
    1. FATHER KANE
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      *Milik

      Open Controls
  9. Rinseboy
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Those on a WC for MD2....

    Has anyone tested if you can use the budget hack to downgrade a locked player and upgrade an unlocked player?

    If so can you then still make unlimited transfers with those locked players so you don't get stuck with the budget ones?!?

    Open Controls
  10. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Sandro to Cash. Y/N…?

    Open Controls
  11. Original Sin
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Asensio over KDB?

    Open Controls
  12. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Anyone expecting Poland to cause an upset against world cup favourites Saudi Arabia?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      No , Saudi 1-0

      Open Controls
  13. jacob1989
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Lets see if the saudis can win the real test.
    Minnows Argentina were brushed aside. Now a strong Poland team.
    They each got a rolls royce too

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      When they beat Poland they will get a Skoda each

      Open Controls
  14. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Pick 3

    Asensio
    KDB
    Bruno
    Di Maria

    Open Controls
  15. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Come on Lewa I desperately need you to score

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Just hit woodwork

      Open Controls
      1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Damn…

        They really need to up their goal difference to qualify. Expecting a late flurry

        Open Controls
        1. Gizzachance
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Just hit woodwork again !

          Open Controls
        2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          And again off the beans

          Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.