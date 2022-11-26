There is limited Fantasy interest in the first of four World Cup matches to take place on Saturday.

The Group D fixture between Tunisia and Australia gets us underway at 10:00am GMT.

Only two starters in this match are owned by more than 1% of FIFA World Cup Fantasy managers, both of whom are on Tunisia’s books: budget goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen and bargain-bin forward Youssef Msakni.

As for the team news, there is just one change apiece.

Naim Sliti comes in for Anis Slimane for Tunisia, with Wahbi Khazri still only among the substitutes.

The Socceroos’ only alteration is enforced, with Fran Karacic replacing the injured Nathaniel Atkinson at the back.

Defeat for Australia would see them become the second team to be eliminated from the World Cup, after hosts Qatar bowed out yesterday.

MATCHDAY 2 LINE-UPS

Tunisia XI: Dahmen, Talbi, Meriah, Bronn, Abdi, Laïdouni, Skhiri, Dräger, Msakni, Jebali, Sliti.

Australia XI: Ryan, Behich, Rowles, Souttar, Karacic, Irvine, Mooy, McGree, Goodwin, Duke, Leckie.