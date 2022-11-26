51
  1. Lionac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Best 3 Brazil players for this round? Only one FWD allowed.

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Richarlison Allison and Paqueta

    2. Pariße
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Probably Richarlison and Alex Sandro. The third one would again have to be a forward like Vinicus. The mids aren’t too attractive (I have Paqueta) and doubling up on the defence against Switzerland is risky.

    3. Pariße
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Actually, maybe Paqueta is a better pick than Vinicius, the latter’s only scored once before for Brazil in 17 apps. Paqueta’s got 7 in 36. Raphinha has 5 goals in 12, but he looked wasteful the last time.

  2. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Best keeper to play this MD2 from

    A Gonda v Costa Rica
    B Milinkovic v Cameroon

    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Gonda

  3. bruuuno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    For this MD:

    A. Asensio
    B. Bruno
    T. Tadic

  4. Kingy109
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Best mid up to 8.5 for remaining MD2 fixtures, used wildcard?
    Currently Minamino Vs Costa Rica but not certain
    Or drop Bergwyn to a 4.5 and get KDB?

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Olmo.

    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Can you transfer bergwyn out for free if on WC for this MD2 game week?

    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I like the Spain mids and Tadic.

    4. src2oo4
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Sandro or Yoshida?

  5. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Any early MD3 drafts/thoughts for those currently on WC? Unsure about France, England and Brazil players as they may be rotated. TAA and Foden to start with qualification basically secured?

  6. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Thoughts please?

    Should i keep Sosa v Canada or transfer him out?

    if I transfer him out i would have 5.5m to spend on a def that is still to play this MD2 gameweek.

    a. Keep

    b. Transfer, but who too?

    Cheers

    p.s. on WC

    1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Croatia clean sheet guaranteed

      Why out him

      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        58 mins ago

        was just tinkering but I think I will keep him now lol.

      2. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        37 mins ago

        I take it you didn't watch Canada against Belgium?

        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          25 mins ago

          Nope? Whys that?

          1. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            13 mins ago

            They caused them problems all game long and really should've scored. Wouldn't say a Croatia cleansheet is guaranteed by any means.

    2. Cantonesque
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Any nailed defender for Japan Belgium Brazil looks to have a better clean sheet chance than a Croatia defender. Really fancy Canada to score. I have Sosa but only because I don't have any spare budget to contribute to a transfer.

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Agree with this.

      2. Cantonesque
        • 1 Year
        just now

        If I knew De Arrascueta would start I would probably be doing Gundogan and Sosa > De Arrascueta and Alderweireld/Castagne.

  7. SmasherLagru
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Why cant I sub in richarlison for giroud. Says giroud already involved in transfer for next md3??

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Giroud is locked for MD2. Can only get Richarlison in for MD2 week for an unlocked MD2 player.

  8. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Anyone else having trouble viewing the rules of of WC Fantasy? (How to play)

    https://play.fifa.com/fantasy-classic/help/guidelines

    Rules changes again?

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      No rules showing up for me.

    2. Cantonesque
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      I went to look up how many transfers we get for round of 16 but yeah that page is down. Anyone remember?

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        It's unlimited for round of 16.

        1. Cantonesque
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Thanks!

          So MD2 WC really was the right move after all, 3 free hits in a row. Was wondering if my team refresh during POR-URU needed to account for which teams are going to move to the next round, but all the better if not. Having said that, current qualified and very likely to qualify teams also happen to have tasty MD3 fixtures, like France and Netherlands.

          1. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yep. Think Netherlands will pick a strong team as they still need a result but could be quite a bit of rotation for France and maybe Brazil.

  9. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    I have 2 players who did not play a minute this week (pavard and Ben slimane)

    Can I transfer them out and have an active player this week?

    Or no because their team has played

    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      think its a no because the team has played, has he got a locked symbol?

      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Yeah. The player is locked once his team has played even if he hasn't.

    2. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      No, because they have becomed locked players (their team has already played)

      Only unlocked players (team not played yet) can be transferred to other unlocked players for them to count points wise on this MD.

      At least according to the rules.

      1. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        *become

  10. putana
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    any idea of who is on penalties for Japan?

  11. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Need a big performance from Vini Jr on Monday. Went with him on WC as a differential but not looking great after the Lewandowski and Mbappe hauls.

  12. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    55 mins ago

    This World Cup has been appalling so far. As a football fan and a respecter of human decency I am genuinely happy as it should never be here. I hope Fifa are ashamed!

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      54 mins ago

      Appalling in what way?

      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        51 mins ago

        Seriously? Football quality mainly, half full stadiums, lack of atmosphere. Then there are the 10 reasons why it should not even be in Qatar., Sorry, but are you suggesting it has been good?!!

        1. Cantonesque
          • 1 Year
          47 mins ago

          Football quality has been fine, par for the course for a World Cup group stage, with some great moments and stand out games. Apart from the second half of England USA, that was terrible.

        2. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          32 mins ago

          Yeah I think it's been pretty good. There have been some poor games yes but a lot of good ones too. Even some of the 0-0s were very watchable.

          1. McGurn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            25 mins ago

            I respect your view. Personally, i like quality and goal mouth action, but some people are purists who like the logistics of the game. If anything, you are better than me, but i like the goal opportunities and they have been few and far between here, sadly. x

            1. I Member
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              16 mins ago

              Fair enough mate nothing wrong with that. There have been some high scoring games too though (England 6-2 Iran, France 4-1 Australia, Spain 7-0 Costa Rica, Portugal 3-2 Ghana) along with a couple of cracking upsets (Saudi Arabia v Argentina, Japan v Germany).

              1. McGurn
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                5 mins ago

                You make a good point. Lots of goals there. I think the problem is the 7pm games, which most of us watch, have been awful, sadly.

    2. Cantonesque
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      It's a fun world cup so far though. I'm really enjoying it along with a couple billion other people.

      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        23 mins ago

        Different Tournament to the one i am watching. Will check the stats after finishing watching the latest poor match but i think 80% of matches so far have been 0 0 at half time. That is not fun for me. Best wishes x

        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          20 mins ago

          Although to be fair Messi has just scored on my delayed viewing haha. Just got a bit better. Before then his yardage was the same as mine (2 wees and 2 beers from the fridge!)

  13. West End Exile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    Playing the FIFA fantasy game is like lving in the twilight zone.

    I've just checked my points for Di Maria against Mexico:

    Played 90 minutes: 1 point

    Assist: 3 points

    Clean sheet: 1 point

    Total: 6 points

    You couldn't make it up!

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Extra point for key passes. For some reason they don't show that in the breakdown.

      1. West End Exile
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Thanks mate, doesn't appear in his breakdown though;

