Belgium meet Morocco on Sunday at Al Thunama Stadium in what is a key group-stage clash.

After edging out Canada in their first match, Roberto Martinez’s side will now seek to claim another victory and secure qualification for the last-16.

Kick-off is at 13:00 GMT.

Belgium make three changes for today’s game, with Thomas Meunier, Amadou Onana and Thorgan Hazard coming in for Leander Dendoncker, Youri Tielemans and Yannick Carrasco.

Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois, the most owned Belgium players in the official FIFA game, both start.

As for Morocco, Walid Regragui opts to stick with the same starting XI that drew with Croatia in Matchday 1.

That means Hakim Ziyich and Sofiane Boufal will flank centre-forward Youssef En-Nesyri, with attacking defender Achraf Hakimi continuing at right-back.

MATCHDAY 2 LINE-UPS

Belgium XI: Courtois, Meunier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Castagne, Onana, Witsel, T Hazard, De Bruyne, E Hazard, Batshuayi

Morocco XI: Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui, Amrabat, Ounahi, Amellah, Ziyech, Boufal, En-Nesyri