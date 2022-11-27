104
104 Comments Post a Comment
  1. AMBELLINA PRISE
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Martinez you are useless but I'm sure you already know

    Open Controls
  2. The Mandalorian
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Courtois beaten twice with the same free kick and he's supposed to be the best keeper in the world.

    Open Controls
    1. AMBELLINA PRISE
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Best ahole in the world

      Open Controls
      1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Are you the ahole inspector and can certify this is true?

        Open Controls
        1. AMBELLINA PRISE
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I can assure you your mom is certified

          Open Controls
        2. Boppin' Marv
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I had a friend who was an ahole inspector. He said it was a s*it job.

          Open Controls
      2. Boppin' Marv
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        At least he'll have a career after football then.

        Open Controls
      3. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Best ahole in the world belongs to Angela White.

        Open Controls
        1. AMBELLINA PRISE
          • 2 Years
          just now

          That's my man

          Open Controls
  3. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Lukakau comes on

    Open Controls
  4. Bring the Cavalry
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Going to be a stupid question but you just don’t know with this fantasy game. I want to wildcard in MD3 so if I activate my wildcard the now will that be fine for MD3? Or do I have to wait until after the final game in MD2? Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      just now

      U can't activate wc now can u? U have to wait till md2 over

      Open Controls
  5. jacob1989
    2 mins ago

    Belgium vs Croatia is going to be a straight knockout match.. Perhaps neither will make it also if canada beats Croatia

    Open Controls
  6. Digital-Real
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    How could anyone think KDB's world class when he's never been able to do it at highest level.
    Very good PL player and that's it.

    Open Controls
  7. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Anyone take a punt on Lukaku?

    Open Controls
  8. thebizzle
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    I am going to Wildcard in MD3. If I see for example Kane not starting, can I change him for free during MD3?

    Open Controls
    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yes, as long as it's for another unlocked palyer

      Open Controls
    2. Taegugk Warrior
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yup

      Open Controls
    3. jacob1989
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.