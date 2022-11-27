Japan are looking to move a step closer to the World Cup last-16 as they take on Costa Rica in the first of four matches to take place on Sunday.

Hajime Moriyasu’s side started their 2022 World Cup campaign with a 2-1 win over Germany, while Costa Rica suffered a 7-0 defeat to Spain.

Kick-off is at 10:00 GMT.

As for the team news, Moriyasu makes five changes from Matchday 1, with Miki Yamane, Hidemasa Morita, Ritsu Doan, Yuki Soma and Ayase Ueda replacing Hiroki Sakai, Ao Tanaka, Junya Ito, Takefusa Kubo and Daizen Maeda.

Sakai was a doubt due to the injury he picked up against Germany but is named among the substitutes alongside Takuma Asano, who scored the winning goal in that game, plus Premier League representatives Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kaoru Mitoma.

Daichi Kamada is the most-owned Japan player in the official FIFA game (10.8%), followed by goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda (8.4%), both of whom start.

Costa Rice, meanwhile, make just two changes.

Kendall Waston comes in for Carlos Martinez at right-back, while Gerson Torres is preferred to Jewison Bennette.

Only one starter in the Costa Rica squad is owned by more than 1%: goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

MATCHDAY 2 LINE-UPS

Japan XI: Gonda, Yamane, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo, Endo, Morita, Doan, Kamada, Soma, Ueda

Costa Rica XI: Navas, Waston, Duarte, Calvo, Oviedo, Fuller, Borges, Tejeda, Torres, Campbell, Contreras