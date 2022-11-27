56
  1. BrockLanders
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Kamada worth a punt this morning??

  2. bruuuno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Who's best for this remaining MD?

    A. Kamada
    B. Bruno
    C. Tadic

    1. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      Costs Rica look shocking, that's why I'm considering Kamada

    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      C

  3. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    My jay an def benched, have their keeper an kamada

  4. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Does anybody know if unused transfers in the Sky Sports World Cup Game roll over to future GW's ?

    Rules are unclear

    For our World Cup competition you will receive 3 transfers per Gameround, giving you a total of 21 transfers to use during the tournament. The Gameround start dates can be found below.

    1. Johnny_D
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Think it's use it or lose it, they don't roll according to James on plant fpl

  5. KT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    I can’t login to the updated app , anyone else having this problem/have a solution?

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Don’t use the app use the website instead?

  6. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    How do Mitoma and Tomiyasu not start for Japan?

    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      think they don't need to play their best 11 for Cota Rica

      1. Ruinenlust
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        They didn’t start against Germany either

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Tomiyasu didn't train so is not fit or has a injury

    3. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Neither started either game so far. Must not be first choice !

  7. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    Anyone watched Springboks vs England? Please share your thoughts on the game...

  8. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    I find it mind boggling that there are many people out there who think Ronaldo is the GOAT. Ronaldo has only ever been prodominantly a goalscorer. There are other players who can do what he does, just not as often or as consistently.

    As evidenced by a significantly higher amount of assists, Messi as well as his goals has also been a creator of goals and he does things that no other player can do. Just watch his best 50 goals video on you tube. The skill level is just so superior to Ronaldo. He regularly does things that make your jaw drop. Ronaldo doesn't.

    I also dont buy the international tournament arguement. People arguing that Ronaldo has had more international success. Firstly, international football is not the highest level of football, its not as higher level as the Champions League for example.

    Liverpool and Man City would beat England and Barcelona and Real Madrid would beat Spain for example.

    Messi has also not played in good Argentina teams. They haven't been much of a force at any time he has been in his prime. Ronaldo has played in decent Portugal teams.

    On top of all that, Ronaldo has never been a team player and only cares about individual records. He would rather score and the team lose than not score but his team wins. For me. its not even a debate that Messi is the GOAT.

    1. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      I find the whole argument unnecessary and a bit childish tbh. They've both been great players. Messi probably better, based on what he can do with a ball, but who cares really? Enjoy them both and don't get bogged down in it all.

    2. No Salah
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      You sound very very very Neutral and Impartial 🙂

      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Im not sounding impartial because I dont even think its a debate.

        Interestingly we could be having the same argument in years to come about Mbappe and Haaland with the same arguments for Mbappe.

        Haaland is a goalscoring machine but doesn't really do anything else. Mbappe scores and creates and has that something that just makes you excited about the prospect of watching him play. Very similar comparison with Messi and Ronaldo.

    3. Bad Lieutenant
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      It's a pointless argument, to be fair. There's no such thing as a perfect career in any line of work, nor will there ever be.

      Messi has actually played amongst some great Argentina lineups, for what it's worth - Ronaldo with some absolute stinkers.

      The answer is blowing in the wind.

    4. Pulpkinhead
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      . Most of this Messi Vs Ronaldo for the greatest player ever nonsense is contested between people not around in the Maradonna's generation . It's the most pointless, ridiculous and biased discussion ever. I'd rather watch Madonna play than both of them. Personally I'd rather watch prime Messi over prime Ronaldo too. I actually think Romario and Brazilian Ronaldo should be in the discussion too

      1. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        18 mins ago

        Yeah, I generally agree. If I could watch any two players at their absolute best, it would be Maradona and Ronaldinho. For pure entertainment they were wonderful!

        But the best player ever? Who cares. Just enjoy them all.

        1. gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yes. Maradona was exeptional on awful pitches with opposition players trying to hack him down every time he had the ball. He was a joy to watch. I remember when he got that goal against England. Gutted but sat there applauding it and grateful that I was able to witness one of the greatest goals of all time. It was a weird feeling. I guess he just doesnt have the sheer amount of goals and stats to compare with the other 2.

          1. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            just now

            I was young, but that was the first world cup that really stuck. I loved him!

            I just don't think you can really compare players from different eras. The entire exercise seems unnecessary to me.

      2. Pulpkinhead
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        It's very subjective isn't it. Two players I used to love watching were Dragan Stojković and Marius Lacatus . definitely 2 of the most underrated

        1. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Great players 🙂

    5. Pariße
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      One argument goes in Ronaldo’s favour and it’s the fact he’s played in the best league in the world, Messi has only recently left the bubble of his very structured team, and went to an inferior league.

    6. The Mandalorian
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Maradona dragged Argentina to success. He also did the same at Lazio and won the league twice. Lazio and Argentina were both very poor sides. Messi hasn't been able to replicate this.

      Maradona played on terrible pitches when players could do brutal tackles. Messi plays on perfect green carpets and tackling is non existent. Barcelona are also heavily protected by referee's. I could go on.

      What you've written is very one sided and missing alot of information.

      1. Boppin' Marv
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Maradona played for Napoli, not Lazio by the way.

        1. The Mandalorian
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Well spotted. Apologies just woke up.

          1. DropkickMurphys
            • 1 Year
            just now

            I wouldn’t be seen in Napoli for a while if I were you! Lol

      2. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Im not too averse to an argument for Maradona as GOAT to be fair. and I would probably put him ahead of Ronaldo.

    7. The Mandalorian
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Goal scoring is the hardest thing to do yet you're undermining Ronaldo in favour of a few flicks and tricks from Messi. You're undermining all the great goal scorers.

      Open Controls
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Thats the whole point of football, to score goals and win matches

      Doesnt matter if someone dribbles past 10 players and scores or taps them in at the far post every time. A goal is a goal. Thats why we all have Haaland in our fpl teams and not Traore

      They are both the GOAT. Its all subjective. Cant compare them.

  9. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    Anybody else have Gonda showing as not playing? He's showing as '-' rather than 0.

    1. Solanke
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      Have the same issue.. probably a fix incoming

      Open Controls
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        ...at some point tomorrow

        1. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          10 mins ago

          Ah, good to know. I hope so.

          This game is so buggy

        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Or later...

    2. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Yep same for me.

    3. Vurt
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Gonda is showing as not having played for the first match either. Same with Ecuador's keeper gallindez.

      1. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes, I've just seen. Doesn't instill a lot of confidence that they'll fix it, but we'll see...

  10. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Sosa to castagne… Y/N..?

    1. Solanke
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I'm thinking something similar but would need to downgrade a player for funds. Clean sheet odds should be decent for Belgium, but Croatia are quite good at the back themselves

  11. Pariße
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    I have Tomiyasu, how hasnt he started again…

    Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Because he is being benched(?)

      1. Pariße
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks man, now go waste someone else’s time with your replies.

        Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          You are welcome 🙂

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Didn't train so not fit to start

      1. Pariße
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Ah, I see. Thought he was injured for the last game too but then he came on at half time.

  12. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Anyone know what the guy who had gotten CS from the first match and wanted to sub Arg gk Costa on his place did after all?

  13. JBG
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    How the f did this Japan team beat Germany???

    1. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      First of all they where lucky. Germany should have scored 3-4 goals. Secondly when you are a average team its easier to defend then control games like against Costa Rica because of lack of quality.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Germany ain't no Costa Rica.

    3. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Germany have no one who can score in their team

  14. Disturbed
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Did pavard to castagne before the France game, showing as -3 points. Thought we had 2 fts in a MD?

