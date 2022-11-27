1
  1. GoonerByron
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Currently have triple England defence, think I want to lose 1 to get Alba in. Which one would you sell?

    A. Maguire
    B. Trippier
    C. Shaw

    A chance Trippier gets rested for a game / Trent comes in?

