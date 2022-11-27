We round up the key Fantasy talking points from Sunday’s World Cup action in our Scout Notes summary.

SPAIN 1-1 GERMANY

Goals : Alvaro Morata | Niclas Fullkrug

: Alvaro Morata | Niclas Fullkrug Assists: Jordi Alba | Jamal Musiala

Group E is going to the wire after Germany came from behind to draw with Spain in Matchday 2.

Luis Enrique’s side looked in control for large periods but the Germans always posed a threat and got a late equaliser via substitute Nico Fullkrug ($7.5m), who has 10 goals for Werder Bremen this season.

Spain, who almost went ahead in the first half when ‘keeper Manuel Neuer ($6.0m) tipped Dani Olmo’s ($8.0m) shot onto the bar, took the lead just after the hour mark when another substitute, Alvaro Morata ($8.0m), tucked in a wonderful Jordi Alba ($6.0m) cross.

Morata has now scored two World Cup goals despite starting both games on the bench.

“When we are on the bench we are always focused on coming on and impacting the game and that we might be important to change the game. I got told to play like I do all the time and help the team keep the ball and attack the spaces. That is what I do. It is the same coming off the bench as starting and the most important thing is to win.” – Alvaro Morata

In a compelling clash at Al Bayt Stadium, Hansi Flick benched Kai Havertz ($8.5m) in favour of Leon Goretzka ($7.0m), a tactical switch that saw Ilkay Gundogan ($7.5m) play closest to Thomas Muller (9.5m) in a 4-2-3-1.

However, it was the subs who caught the eye, with Fullkrug and Leroy Sane ($9.0m) making such a difference in attack. Now, you’d expect both players, plus Morata for Spain, to be pushing for starts in Thursday’s Group E finale.

FULLKRUG’S GOAL THREAT

Germany actually had more efforts on goal than Spain (11/7) overall and will now head into Matchday 3 with renewed optimism.

A win over Costa Rica and a Spanish victory over Japan will see them through. If Spain and Japan draw, Germany could still finish second if they win by at least two goals or by a single-goal margin and score more than Japan.

BELGIUM 0-2 MOROCCO

Goals : Abdelhamid Sabiri, Zakaria Aboukhlal

: Abdelhamid Sabiri, Zakaria Aboukhlal Assists: Hakim Ziyech

Morocco earnt a fully deserved 2-0 win over Belgium, with goals from substitutes Abdelhamid Sabiri ($4.0m) and Zakaria Aboukhlal ($5.0m).

Walid Regragui’s side were also denied a goal just before half-time, when Hakim Ziyech’s ($7.0m) free kick found the back of the net, only to be ruled out by VAR after Romain Saiss ($4.5m) was in an offside position and blocking the eye-line of Thibaut Courtois ($6.0m).

You have to say that Morocco were absolutely outstanding, as their well-drilled 4-3-3 shape kept Belgium at bay.

It perhaps shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, however, given that they have kept clean sheets in all six games under Regragui since he took charge in September.

As for Belgium, they looked off it in their opening game against Canada and responded by switching to a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Kevin De Bruyne ($11.0m) playing on the right of a three behind Michy Batshuayi ($6.5m). It’s a position we often see him drift into at Manchester City, yet he was largely ineffective against Morocco, despite moving into a floating role behind Batshuayi after Eden Hazard’s ($8.0m) 60th-minute withdrawal.

DE BRUYNE V MOROCCO

“The way we defended the goal is the way we have been defending free-kicks for six years, that’s not the issue. It’s a good ball in, it’s nothing to do with the set up. I think we had good moments but we couldn’t get clear cut chances, we only had a couple of half opportunities and if you allow that goal to be conceded then it changes the game radically. At the moment we conceded the goal we lost our composure too much and we couldn’t get ourselves back in the final third with more thought. We knew Morocco were getting bodies behind the ball and we couldn’t break them down. The game went away from us the moment we conceded the goal. We need to make sure that we get stronger together and we’ll get ready for the third game.” – Roberto Martinez

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku ($9.5m) was called upon towards the end after recovering from his thigh injury, so we might see him from the start in Belgium’s final game in Group F against Croatia on Thursday, a match they need to win to avoid an early exit.

However, Everton midfielder Amadou Onana ($6.5m) will miss out after receiving his second yellow card of the tournament, which should see Youri Tielemans ($7.0m) return to the starting XI.

CROATIA 4-1 CANADA

Goals : Andrej Kramaric x2, Marko Livaja, Lovro Majer | Alphonso Davies

: Andrej Kramaric x2, Marko Livaja, Lovro Majer | Alphonso Davies Assists: Ivan Perisic x2, Josip Juranovic, Mislav Orsic | Tajon Buchanan

Alphonso Davies ($5.0m) gave Canada a dream start inside two minutes on Sunday, but Croatia fought back excellently as Andrej Kramaric ($6.0m) scored twice, with Marko Livaja ($5.0m) and Mislav Orsic ($5.0m) also getting on the scoresheet.

As a result, Croatia go top of Group F and Canada’s hopes of reaching the last-16 are over.

Kramaric, who also had a goal ruled out in the first half for offside, was assisted twice by Ivan Perisic ($7.5m), which included a lovely reverse pass.

As for Livaja, he came into the starting XI for Nikola Vlasic ($5.0m) and has now scored two goals in his last three appearances for Croatia, as many as he’d scored in his first 13 games for his country.

Despite Canada’s fast start, Croatia gradually crept into the game, with Luka Modric ($8.5m) and Mateo Kovacic ($6.5m) pulling the strings in the middle of the park.

Modric played very deep in Matchday 1 but was pushed far higher up against Canada (no 10 below), while Kovacic (no 8) also saw plenty of the ball in attacking areas. The latter won more tackles (five) than any other player on the pitch. He created four chances as well, another match high.

Davies, the undisputed superstar of Canadian football, was lively throughout and once John Herdman switched to a back five in the second half, was free to play higher up the pitch as a centre-forward with Jonathan David ($6.0m).

In fact, his 44 final-third touches were more than any player from either side.

As for Canada, they are entertaining to watch but tactically a bit all over the place, which could be good news for Ziyech and co on Thursday, who will be in the last-16 if they get a point.

JAPAN 0-1 COSTA RICA

Goals : Keysher Fuller

: Keysher Fuller Assists: Yeltsin Tejeda

Costa Rica earnt a dramatic late win over Japan in another big shock at the World Cup.

Based on the form book, Japan should have won quite comfortably, yet Costa Rica scored with their first shot on target of the tournament, courtesy of Keysher Fuller ($3.5m).

The 28-year-old took his opportunity well when he bent it into the far corner, yet aside from the goal, Costa Rica were largely non-existent as an attacking force, fashioning just four goal attempts, one shot inside the box and two penalty box touches.

However, having lost 7-0 to Spain on Wednesday, they were much-improved defensively and made it difficult for their opponents to create clear-cut opportunities, as they sat deep and often forced them wide.

As for Japan, Daichi Kamada ($5.5m) – the most owned player for his nation in the official FIFA game – missed one decent opportunity but was generally quiet and failed to create a single chance for his team-mates.

Second-half substitutes Kaoru Mitoma ($5.0m), Takumi Minamino ($7.0m) and Matchday 1 goalscorer Takuma Asano ($5.0m) also failed to make an impact upon their introduction, despite Hajime Moriyasu changing the shape of his side to a back three at the break in an attempt to create more.