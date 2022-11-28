The first World Cup 2022 match of Monday 28 November takes place at the Al Janoub Stadium, as Cameroon and Serbia meet in Group G. Kick-off is at 10:00 GMT.

Both teams lost their opening match, so there’s an urgency to get three points on the board here.

For Cameroon, two changes have been made. Goalkeeper Andre Onana ($5.0m) has been dropped for disciplinary reasons, in favour of Devis Epassy ($4.0m).

Their 4-3-3 system sees Pierre Kunde ($6.0m) start instead of Samuel Gouet ($5.5m) and the same front three from Matchday 1. Therefore, captain Vincent Aboubakar ($8.0m) remains on the bench.

No Cameroon player has over 1.3 per cent ownership in the official FIFA Fantasy game, whereas there is minor popularity for Serbia’s Dusan Tadic ($8.0m) and Aleksandar Mitrovic ($7.0m).

The duo both start for Dragan Stojkovic, who also makes a couple of line-up changes to his 3-4-2-1 formation.

In central midfield, Nemanja Maksimovic ($5.0m) is in for Nemanja Gudelj ($5.5m), whilst left wing-back Filip Kostic ($6.0m) has recovered from a muscle problem to replace Filip Mladenovic ($4.5m).

Kostic’s Juventus team-mate Dusan Vlahovic ($8.5m) continues to watch from the sidelines.

MATCHDAY 2 LINE-UPS

Cameroon XI (4-3-3): Epassy; Fai, Castelletto, N’Koulou, Tolo; Anguissa, Kunde, Hongla; Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi

Serbia XI (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Lukic, Maksimovic, Kostic; Tadic, Milinkovic-Savic; Mitrovic