98
98 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    Sorry if this has been asked before. I am on a Wildcard and want to change my eleven again to et up for MD3.

    If I for example bring in Maguire and then find out he is not starting can I still transfer him out?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Yes I think so but you would need to use one of your free transfers or costs you -3

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        Even though I am on Wildcard hack?

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 42 mins ago

          There is no hack. It doesn't work, that wayat least. If you are on WC now, it's over when this md ends.

          Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 41 mins ago

          Everyone locked who you transfer in, stays in your team until md3 starts.

          Open Controls
          1. southernpacific
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 37 mins ago

            I tested subbing out Castagne for Davies and if I go to my MD3 side I can see Davies in my lineup. So I think it does work, you just have to guess who will start MD3 and not have the chance to tweak.

            Open Controls
            1. southernpacific
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 35 mins ago

              It also says I have 3/3 transfers left for MD3 which makes me think its worked. So I am assuming I can still make 3 transfers during the MD if required.

              Open Controls
        3. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          So you get Maguire pre expiry of MD2 WC and immediately he will be in MD3 team. Once MD3 starts you are no longer on the MD2 WC so if not in England team any further transfer comes out your MD3 transfers. WC MD2 hack is not relevant

          Open Controls
          1. southernpacific
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            Agree with this, can almost 'placeholder' the 50:50 players to start and if they arent you can use 1 of your transfers to replace. The best approach is to try create a side full of players who will start and arent already qualified.

            Open Controls
  2. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/11/28/south-korea-v-ghana-team-news-son-lamptey-and-both-ayews-start/

    Open Controls
  3. Original Sin
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Just did the WC hack to set up the MD3 team without any issue.
    Galindez
    Dumfries Alba Hernandez Raum Maehle
    Olma Musiala Gundo Ziyech Klaassen
    Mbappe Messi Gakpo

    All out attack against QAT CR C and JPN. Go big or go home

    Open Controls
    1. Original Sin
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Bounou the other GK from MOROCCO

      Open Controls
  4. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Tempted to change rich to vini.
    Rich is really good or just lucky before..?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.