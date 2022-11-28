271
  1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    (K)laassen?

  2. fenixri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Wc MD3, thinking going with this, will correct depending on lineups
    0.5itb
    Noppert SaudiGk
    Davies Raum Maehle Maguire Dumfries
    Pulisic Perisic Musiala Olmo Buchanan
    Mbappe(C1) Messi (C2) Gakpo

  3. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Anyone know the situation with
    morrocco goalkeepers???

    Bonou played 1st one
    Wasnt on bench v Belgium
    Can’t see he was taken off in 1st game v Croatia

    Not sure which one to choose? (Aside from go the most expensive one then change when see line ups)

    1. Krafty Werks
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I've chanced it with Bounou, apparently he felt a bit 'dizzy' last minutes before the Belgium fixture was to kick-off so wasn't risked. Should be back in apparently if he's ok but who knows?! I've risked it for a biscuit and have Serbian keeper Milinkovic to bring in if not who plays the day after anyway.

  4. jay01
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Anyones game not updated yet? My bruno points havent been added bht seems like the game has gone to MD3

  5. Rohirrims
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    OR 134, Total 155

    Noppert - Al Owais
    Raum - Dumfries - Maehle - Sandro - Theo
    Musiala - Gundogan - Olmo - Bruno F - Perisic
    Messi - Gakpo - Ricarlison

    C1 - Raum/ Dumfries
    C2 - Bruno
    T1 - Theo > Alba (1 ITB)
    T2 - Richarlison > Mitrovic

    Chip - 12th Man > Brilliant Suggestions Welcome or else it’s on Sane

    1. FATHER KANE
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Wow amazing! You’ve got a great chance

      1. Rohirrims
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks

  6. TheJoker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    A).Richarlison and Maguire
    B).Gakpo and Alba

    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      B- can’t be certain Richarlison starts with Brazil going through and Gakpo good first captain option

      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Actually ya, if not on WC this makes much more sense

  7. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    Can I ask a question?
    I’m on wildcard md3

    I have trippier
    He doesn’t start

    I transfer for pavard
    He doesn’t start

    Can I then transfer pavard out for e.g. a Moroccan defender?

    Before their matches start of course

    Essentially …. Can I transfer a player IN and then transfer him OUT

    ?

    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      I think so as long as it’s before the start of the match.

      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I never realised the budget hack doesn’t work though, so need to be a little more careful when I make my picks throughout the matchday.

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      If unlocked to unlocked player then that’s ok on a WC

      1. Jack Frost
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yes Bourbon, you're right... " you just keep matriculating down the field"

  8. FFscouter
    31 mins ago

