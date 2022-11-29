The final round of World Cup group games commences on Tuesday, as Ecuador face Senegal and Netherlands take on hosts Qatar.

There is all to play for in Group A with three teams still able to reach the last-16.

With Netherlands and Ecuador level on four points, both will qualify for the knockout stage if they get a draw or more in their final group games. However, Senegal are just one point behind and would reach the last-16 with a win over Ecuador.

Both matches kick-off simultaneously at 3pm GMT.

Louis van Gaal has made two changes from the Netherlands side that drew 1-1 with Ecuador in Matchday 2. Teun Koopmeiners and Steven Bergwijn drop to the bench, with Marten de Roon and Memphis Depay coming into the starting XI.

Qatar, meanwhile, make just one alteration as Abdulaziz Hatim starts in place of Karim Boudiaf.

At Khalifa International Stadium, Enner Valencia starts for Ecuador despite being stretchered off with a knee injury in Matchday 2. The World Cup’s joint-top scorer has netted three goals so far yet is only owned by 3.4% of managers in the official FIFA game.

Elsewhere, Carlos Gruezo and Alan Franco replace Jackson Porozo and the suspended Jhegson Mendez in the starting XI.

As for Senegal, they make three changes from their 3-1 win over Qatar. Pathe Ciss, Papa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye come in, while Nampalys Mendy, Krepin Diatta and Famara Diedhiou are the ones who drop out.

MATCHDAY 3 LINE-UPS

Ecuador XI: Galindez, Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan, Gruezo, Franco, Caicedo, Plata, Valencia, Estrada

Senegal XI: Mendy, Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs, Ciss, P Gueye, Ndiaye, I Gueye, Sarr, Dia

Netherlands XI: Noppert, Timber, van Dijk, Ake, Dumfries, de Roon, de Jong, Blind, Klaassen, Gakpo, Depay

Qatar XI: Barsham, Mohammad, Ro-Ro, Khoukhi, Hassan, Ahmed, Al Haydos, Madibo, Hatim, Ali, Afif