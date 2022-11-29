Group B concludes on Tuesday with Iran v USA and Wales v England.

All four teams can still qualify from the group. Wales’ choices are to win by a four-goal margin against England and qualify at the Three Lions’ expense, or chalk up a victory of any kind and hope that Iran draw with the USA.

Winner takes all in the Iran v USA game, while Gareth Southgate’s troops would have to capitulate spectacularly to be on the next plane back home. Only a win will ensure top spot and a meeting with Senegal, however.

Both matches kick-off simultaneously at 7pm GMT.

Southgate makes four changes to his England starting XI, as Kyle Walker, Jordan Henderson, Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford replace Kieran Trippier, Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling.

That suggests Jude Bellingham will be given more freedom to get forward and create, with Declan Rice and Henderson screening the back four.

After two poor performances, Robert Page has opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Joe Allen and Daniel James coming in for Connor Roberts and Harry Wilson. Danny Ward also replaces the suspended Wayne Hennessey in goal.

In the other Group B game, Greg Berhalter makes two changes to the USA line-up that faced England. Cameron Carter-Vickers replaces Walker Zimmerman, while forward Josh Sargent comes in for Haji Wright.

Iran, meanwhile, make just the one change and it arrives in goal, with Alireza Beirenvand returning to the starting XI at the expense of Seyed Hosseini, who drops to the bench.

MATCHDAY 3 LINE-UPS

Iran XI: Beiranvand, Rezaeian, Hosseini, Pouraliganji, Mohammadi, Ezatolahi, Noorollahi, Hajsafi, Gholizadeh, Taremi, Azmoun

USA XI: Turner, Dest, Carter-Vickers, Ream, Robinson, McKennie, Adams, Musah, Pulisic, Weah, Sargent

Wales XI: Ward, Williams, Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Allen, Ampadu, Bale, Ramsey, James, Moore

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Henderson, Bellingham, Foden, Rashford, Kane