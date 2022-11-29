56
56 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Solanke
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Best Saka and Tripper replacements?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajaxeeding
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      Shaw?

      Open Controls
    2. It's coming home
      just now

      Ziyech for Saka, Raum for Trippier.

      Open Controls
  2. Crazy RedDevil
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Whom to pick foden or rashford?

    Open Controls
    1. artvandelay316
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Rash

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Y^

        Open Controls
  3. Crazy RedDevil
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Shaw or alfonso davies?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Not Shaw imo

      Open Controls
  4. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    59 mins ago

    whoops, Trippier rotated!

    Open Controls
  5. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    57 mins ago

    Fodders starts….but not Sakkers….geez Gareth, read the room…

    Open Controls
  6. artvandelay316
    • 1 Year
    56 mins ago

    On WC. Should I keep Shaw or swap him out for Saiss or Hakimi of Morocco?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Saissout of them

      Open Controls
  7. FFscouter
    54 mins ago

    Trippier > ?

    Other defenders are Dumfries, Maehle, Raum, Sosa. Keeper is Noppert. Budget is 5.5.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Rudiger?

      Open Controls
      1. FFscouter
        1 min ago

        Already have three Germans. Thanks. Just went with Shaw.

        Open Controls
  8. The Mandalorian
    • 10 Years
    54 mins ago

    Foden playing as a defensive midfielder in a badly coached team is not Man City Foden.

    Open Controls
    1. Boppin' Marv
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      Foden is not playing as a defensive midfielder, and this coach has taken his team to a semi final and a final in two tournaments.

      Open Controls
    2. Feanor
      • 13 Years
      33 mins ago

      You think Foden is a DM when they are also playing Rice and Henderson?

      Open Controls
  9. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    Ward & Neco from my FPL team starting….wonder if points will also be added to FPL

    Open Controls
  10. dadoune30
    • 13 Years
    42 mins ago

    Mbappe injured in training today according to Lequipe

    Open Controls
    1. dadoune30
      • 13 Years
      37 mins ago

      Ankle injury from Danemark game but he did train

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        This I found

        Open Controls
    2. jacob1989
      29 mins ago

      what??

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Mbappe injured in training today according to Lequipe

        Open Controls
  11. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Wardinho

    Open Controls
  12. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Reckon Phil will still have that haircut when he’s 70+

    #hairbylego

    Open Controls
    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      He needs a stylist lol.

      Open Controls
    2. lions
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      Smart young man

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      I thought his head was painted but could be hair

      Open Controls
  13. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Giroud or Morata?

    Open Controls
    1. Remi595
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Giroud won't play

      Open Controls
  14. jacob1989
    16 mins ago

    Can i change unlocked Captain more than once? For eg. My C is now Mbappe. If he is benched, Can I c Messi & then again Sane later?

    I am on WC

    Open Controls
    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Just twice I think

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      You only can change Cap once as far as I know

      Open Controls
      1. jacob1989
        5 mins ago

        Just read the rules again. It says u can change unlocked captain unlimited times.. Only once they are locked, ie. their game starts u can change once thereafter.

        Bcoz if Mbappe is benched I will sell him to another France forward & C Messi

        Open Controls
  15. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    God we are arse.

    Open Controls
  16. jacob1989
    10 mins ago

    I am watching both games, I am still waiting for a chance in either game. USA with some half chances but nothing more

    Open Controls
  17. Goodfeathers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    How is Rashford getting so many minutes? He’s so frustrating to watch. I appreciate he’s a good finisher but the rest of his game is average at best. Some of his touches are awful.

    Open Controls
    1. Boppin' Marv
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Calling him a good finisher is generous in my opinion. Lots of better options on the bench.

      Open Controls
      1. Goodfeathers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I completely agree. Just didn’t want to go in too hard. Personally I wouldn’t even have him in the squad..

        Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      He is decent in counter attacks. You will need him later. Against low blocks it's a different story.

      Open Controls
  18. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Neco cleanie banked.
    Oh wait no.
    Neco cranium bonked.

    Open Controls
  19. lions
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Seen a few yawns in the crowd already - it's only 22:36!!

    Open Controls
  20. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Kane should have been given a rest and given Wilson a chance

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      3 mins ago

      or Jermaine Defoe

      Open Controls
  21. lions
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hendo doing an impression of Messi after that flick - standing still!

    Open Controls
  22. It's coming home
    5 mins ago

    Harry Maguire has 51 crossing in FIFA 22. Way to high in my opinion since his crosses result in a throw-ins.

    Open Controls
    1. lions
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Good he is driving forward - he should lay it off though for sure

      Open Controls
    2. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      just now

      That was a shot….

      Open Controls
  23. lions
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Usa score

    Open Controls
  24. jacob1989
    4 mins ago

    pulisic scores!

    Dont have him but considered him

    Open Controls
    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Flirted with captaining but nice to have him

      Open Controls
  25. The Mandalorian
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    England attack already out of ideas. They've clearly not been coached properly and are relying on high crosses and random moments.

    Open Controls
  26. lions
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Love train, that all that matters

    Open Controls
  27. Debauchy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Puliic goal, get in

    Open Controls
  28. lions
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Pulisic injured for that goal, what a man

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.